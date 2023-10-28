 Colorado Winter Storm Warnings, Arapahoe Basin Opening | Westword
Arapahoe Basin Opening October 29

While the NWS has issued a winter storm advisory, A-Basin will open this weekend.
October 28, 2023
Arapahoe Basin will open for the season on October 29.
Those Colorado winter storm warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service this weekend bring a bonus: Arapahoe Basin is opening on Sunday, October 29, when heavy snow is predicted.

The area, which is the oldest in Summit County, prides itself on having the longest ski season in the state, and this year is no different. Although it's opening six days later than it did in 2022, the last season lasted until June 4, 2023.

"It is official. Arapahoe Basin will open for the season, Sunday, October 29 at 8:30 a.m. with Black Mountain Express and the High Noon trail," wrote Alan Henceroth, A-Basin's chief operating officer, on October 27.
click to enlarge snow-making machine at Colorado ski resort.
Snowmaking has paid off at Arapahoe Basin.
Arapahoe Basin
"There is nothing I enjoy more than seeing people have fun skiing and riding. To get open takes an extraordinary amount of work and coordination by all departments and the entire staff. In particular, the snowmakers, the cat drivers, the ski patrol, lift operations and lift maintenance have to shift gears on very short notice and capitalize on ever-changing weather conditions to get the mountain open. They didn't miss a beat this month. Here's to a great season."

Find out more at the A-Basin website. And watch for the 2023 Winter Guide, coming in the November 16 issue of Westword. Not only will it include the latest developments at local ski areas, but comprehensive listings of seasonal events both in metro Denver and the mountains. The deadline for submissions is 9 a.m. November 2; send them to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
