Arapahoe Basin Opening October 29

Those Colorado winter storm warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service this weekend bring a bonus: Arapahoe Basin is opening on Sunday, October 29, when heavy snow is predicted.
The area, which is the oldest in Summit County, prides itself on having the longest ski season in the state, and this year is no different. Although it's opening six days later than it did in 2022, the last season lasted until June 4, 2023.
"It is official. Arapahoe Basin will open for the season, Sunday, October 29 at 8:30 a.m. with Black Mountain Express and the High Noon trail," wrote Alan Henceroth, A-Basin's chief operating officer, on October 27.
Find out more at the A-Basin website. And watch for the 2023 Winter Guide, coming in the November 16 issue of Westword. Not only will it include the latest developments at local ski areas, but comprehensive listings of seasonal events both in metro Denver and the mountains.