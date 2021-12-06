Seventeen Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

Don't miss our complete lineups of holiday events and holiday markets, and keep reading for ten of the best free events in and around Denver this week.
End of Year Immersive Community Party
Monday, December 13, 5 to 8 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
Members of Denver’s immersive community will gather at Enigma Bazaar to compare notes, look to the future and make merry at an end-of-the-year party that's open to all. The event doubles as a show of support for Enigma, billed as a “mystical bar and arts venue,” which has become immersive central since opening in September. There is no charge to join in, but testing the waters — and the menu — is the polite thing to do. Learn more here and here.\
The Fifth Element and Les Maîtres du temps Double Feature for Suspect Press
Thursday, December 16, 7 p.m.
Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway
The local quarterly Suspect Press, a grab-bag of art, literary writing, poetry and inventive articles, went on hiatus last year after seven years, with promises of returning with a new orientation in the future. That future is almost here, and it has a sci-fi look — but first, some fundraising is in order. To that end, a Moebius movie night at Mutiny pairing two of the legendary illustrator’s film projects — the feature film The Fifth Element and the animation Les Maîtres du temps — will give fans a sense of where this is all going. Admission is free, but a $5 donation to the cause is requested; find info here.
Holiday Makers Market
Friday, December 17, 5 to 9 p.m.
MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
Where does the MCA Denver museum shop find its quirky crafts and handmade gifts? Right here in Colorado, if at all possible. Meet the local makers and do some last-minute shopping over sips at the free Holiday Makers Market, a micro-market showcasing micro-businesses. Admission is free; find details, a list of vendors and RSVP (it’s required) here.
Veggie Viernes Holiday Edition
Friday, December 17, 5 to 9 p.m.
Mujer Mercado
Saturday, December 18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Domingos en Westwood
Sunday, December 19, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rise Westwood, 3742 Morrison Road
The makers of Westwood are closing the year with three consecutive days of holiday festivities at Rise Westwood, beginning with an all-vegan holiday edition of Veggies Viernes, with food sampling, gift vendors and entertainment. The Mujer Mercado follows on Saturday, inside the complex’s D3 Arts Gallery and Cultura Chocolate, with artisanal wares by women; on Sunday, the Domingos en Westwood farmers’ market makes a holiday appearance with a bounty of handmade food gifts and cooking workshops. Viva Westwood! Find more detailed information here.
Holiday Pop-up with Mona, Alexandra and James
Saturday, December 18, noon to 10 p.m.
James Holmes Studio, 126 West 12th Avenue
Looking for a shopping opportunity that’s last-minute, elegant and chic? A trio of creative friends — designer Mona Lucero, jewelry-maker Alexandra Sheremet and abstract painter James Holmes — will welcome guests with an extra ounce of holiday sparkle for a pop-up at Holmes's studio. Don’t miss Lucero’s designer scarves and stylish Western-themed ponchos. Learn more on Facebook.
Full Moon Hike
Saturday, December 18, 5 to 8 p.m.
Outlook Ridge Trailhead, Mueller State Park, Divide
Watch the last full moon of 2021 rise over Pikes Peak, and learn fun facts about the night sky on this easy, one-mile round trip sponsored by Colorado Parks & Wildlife. Find out more here.
Winter Wonders Holiday Trail and Chili Cook-off
Saturday, December 18, 6 to 9 p.m.
Barr Lake State Park, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton
Barr Lake State Park couldn’t be more beautiful than it is this time of year, when folks are invited to stroll a lighted trail, make a craft and get their faces painted before warming up with hot cocoa, cider and entries in the annual Chili Cook-off, a fundraiser for the Friends of Barr Lake. The great horned owl recently spotted at the lake says it’s a hoot. Admission is free, but there is a $5 fee to enter your own secret-recipe chili, chili-tasting is $1 and an annual parks pass or $9 daily fee is required at the gate. Sign up for a timed-entry slot here.
Vail Winterfest
Sunday, December 19, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
International Bridge, Vail Village, Willow Bridge Road, Vail
Vail’s free Winterfest comes wrapped up in art, everything from a collaborative illuminated ice-sculpture installation by visual artist Olive Moya and ice sculptor Paul Wertin along the Gore Creek Promenade to cheerful handmade lanterns spanning the Vail Village International Bridge. For hands-on fun, take a lantern workshop at the Vail Public Library (by reservation) or pick up a lantern kit at the Vail Village Welcome Center (through December 26), and do it yourself. Grand-opening festivities on Sunday at the International Bridge pull everything together just as the sun goes down and the art lights up. Learn more here.
Ongoing:
Night Lights Denver: 3D Holiday Projection Program
Through December 31, 5 to 11:59 p.m. daily
Daniels & Fisher Tower, 1601 Arapahoe Street
The Denver Theatre District’s Night Lights Denver is showing new, 3D-compatible artwork this month, with work by Chris Bagley, Kim Shively, Koko Bayer, Eileen Roscina, Estee Fox and Meow Wolf, all displayed on the Arapahoe Street side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower. Thanks to Meow Wolf, 20,000 pairs of ChromaDepth glasses will allow you to see the work in 3D (it works without the glasses, too); afterward, take the glasses to Meow Wolf's Convergence Station for more 3D viewing. While supplies last, the glasses will be available at Understudy, at the Colorado Convention Center, and the Downtown Denver Rink, in Skyline Park. Find more information here.
Merry & Bright Lights Show
Through December 27, 5 to 10 p.m. daily
Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Union Station is all decked out for the holidays, with Santa dropping in from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, the Miracle Bar now open in the evenings ($2 to secure a reservation), and the Merry & Bright Lights Show every evening, with interactive visual imagery created by local Denver artists projected across the historic facade while classic holiday music plays. Find all you need to know here.
Mile High Tree
Through January 1, 5 to 10 p.m. daily
16th Street Mall at Welton Street
The Mile High Tree is back on the mall; the tallest digital tree in the country, it's 110 feet high and has 60,000 digital lights. The tree offers free nightly light shows choreographed to multicultural holiday music programs, and there are also activations in the space surrounding the tree, including selfie lighting displays and musical interludes between each program recorded by the Colorado Symphony. Find out more here.
Holiday Art Market
Through December 29, daily
Foothills Art Center, 809 15th Street, Golden
The Foothills Art Center’s Holiday Art Market is the perfect excuse for a drive to downtown Golden, where merchants, restaurants and businesses on the main drag radiate with holiday spirit. Nearly fifty years old, HART offers high-quality artisan crafts, including pottery, jewelry, glass, fiber, leather, metal, wood, food items, ornaments and greeting cards, which could ostensibly take care of everyone on your list. The market is also one of the few that stay open for a few days after Christmas — when folks can shop for themselves! Get the details on hours and ticketed admission here.
Cherry Creek North Winter Wanderland and Holiday Market
Through December 24, daily
Fillmore Street between First and Second Avenues
Cherry Creek Winter Wanderland returns, filling sixteen blocks with holiday decor and interactive art installations; there will be special events on Saturday nights. And after the inaugural event last year, the free Cherry Creek Holiday Market is back on Fillmore Street, with thirty local makers (including one that does baby fire pits!), designers and creators. Produced by Fetch Concepts, it will also offer food, a full bar and live music Friday through Sunday. Hours vary; find more information here.
Denver Christkindlmarket
Through December 24, daily
Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue
For a magical holiday shopping experience, you can’t beat the old-world Christkindlmarket, a light-filled tradition in downtown Denver for twenty years and counting. The market is returning to Civic Center Park in 2021 after moving there last year mid-pandemic, for a more roomy stroll from one charming wooden hut to the next, as shoppers search for hand-blown glass ornaments, Russian nesting dolls, hand-knit mufflers, hot pretzels and pastries, German bier and mulled glühwein, to name a fraction of what’s available. Adding to the spirit of the market are polka bands, old-world characters and other entertainers. Admission is free; find info (including schedule changes) here.
Downtown Denver Rink
Through February 20, daily
Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street
There’s nothing quite like winter ice skating in the frosty outdoors, somewhere like the Downtown Denver Rink, a big-city experience that’s perfect for families, greenhorns, romantic couples and outdoorsy folks of all ages. Admission is free when you bring your own skates; if you don’t, skate rentals are $7 to $9. Find a schedule and learn more here.
Light the Lights
Through January 23, 4:45 and 5:45 p.m., daily
City and County Building, 1437 Bannock Street
The Denver City and County Building got lit on November 24, and while the lights will stay on through the National Western Stock Show, it will put on its own show at 4:45 and 5:45 p.m. daily. Find details here.
L’Esprit de Noël, Central City Opera
Anytime, online
For decades, L’Esprit de Noël has raised funds to help support Central City Opera, including education and community engagement programs serving more than 40,000 people each year. For the second year in a row, the event is virtual, and comprises an online tour of a historic Denver property — this time, the McCourt Mansion. Once the home of Peter McCourt, a younger brother to the infamous Baby Doe Tabor and a theatrical manager, today the mansion sits on the National Register of Historic Places and is back to being a single-family home after decades of mixed-use. Watch it here.
Do you know of a great free event around Denver? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]