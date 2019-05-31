School's Out: Denver Public Libraries Launches Summer of Adventure

As May ends and students hit the streets, there are a few guarantees: rec center pools will be more crowded, parks will be teaming with kids, and parents will work to ensure that their kids' literacy won't slide backwards over the summer.

An annual tradition begins today, May 31, that might help keep a few kids reading while school's out: Summer of Adventure.

This retooled summer reading program, which runs through August 10 at all 26 Denver Public Library locations, encourages kids to explore books, engage in the city's cultural life and participate in many of the library's offerings – from music programs to maker spaces – while school's out. The best part about it is that kids get to choose what they want to learn based on their own interests, not some Common Core prescription for what's important.

“Summer is the perfect time for adventure and we’re excited to help Denver kids read, learn and grow all summer long,” says Summer of Adventure coordinator Yanira Durarte in a statement. “The Summer of Adventure program offers a flexible environment for youth to personalize their own learning during the summer months. We’ve lined up fantastic opportunities, including reading programs, music programs, a maker challenge and social activities that help children birth through twelfth grade make the most of their summer.”

Kids from zero to twelfth grade can sign up at the library through July 27 for the program. Prizes for reaching personal goals will be available through August 10.

While you'd be off your rocker not to have a library card (just think: free books, free movies, free music), you don't even need one to participate. Best of all, Summer of Adventure is free.

Find out more at the Denver Public Library website.