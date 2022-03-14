Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week, March 14 to 20

The first St. Patrick's Day Parade in three years filled downtown Denver with revelers on Saturday, and the fun will continue spilling out through the week. Along the way, you can learn more about the tax code, how humans relate to animals and things, and join in the first in-person Warm Cookies of the Revolution Program since 2020.
Keep reading for ten of the best free things to do in Denver this week:
Train With an Astronaut
Monday, March 14, 10 to 11 a.m., online
The Colorado Springs-based Space Foundation offers a number of free virtual programs, including the new series Audience With an Astronaut. Retired astronaut Lieutenant Colonel Duane "Digger" Carey will discuss training in this session; register here.
How to Fix Racism in Our Tax Code: Dr. Dorothy Brown and The Whiteness of Wealth
Monday, March 14, noon, online
Colorado’s Fund Our Future Coalition is hosting a virtual discussion with nationally recognized tax law professor Dorothy A. Brown and panelists from local organizations to highlight how the federal tax code exacerbates racial inequities, and how it can be fixed. In addition to discussing some of the findings outlined in Brown's groundbreaking book, The Whiteness of Wealth, advocates will talk about the importance of passing tax reforms like the ones in the Build Back Better Act, including higher taxes on the wealthiest people and richest corporations, and the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. Register here.
Minor Catastrophes, A Conversation With Hugh Raffles
Wednesday, March 16, 11 a.m.
Paleontology Hall, University of Colorado, Boulder
Hugh Raffles, the author of The Book of Unconformities: Speculations on Lost Time, is a professor of anthropology at the New School for Social Research in New York City, where he is director of GIDEST, the Graduate Institute for Design, Ethnography & Social Thought. His work explores relations between humans, animals and things, and he'll be talking about that and more during this free, in-person program presented with CU's NEST: Studio for the Arts. Pre-registration is required; sign up here.
St. Patrick's Day at Number Thirty Eight
Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18, 6 to 11 p.m. (doors at 4 p.m.)
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Go green at Number Thirty Eight at a free party with live music by Pretend Friend, Irish dancers, bagpipers and special menu items including the Wicked Leprechaun! While drinks aren't free, the bar will be giving away bottles and bar tabs through a partnership with Woody Creek Bourbon. Find out more here.
Talnua Distillery St. Patrick's Day
Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, 1 to 9 p.m.
5405 West 56th Avenue, Unit C, Arvada
Celebrate Talnua's three-year anniversary and St. Patrick's Day with a Dram of the Ram. The single-pot distillery founded by Meagan and Patrick Miller will offer pipe bands and more live music, special cocktails, food trucks and the release of the anniversary edition of Olde Saint's Keep Whiskey. The free event is 21+; find out more here.
Spring + Summer Fashion Show
Friday, March 18, 6:30 p.m.
Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Frosty nights and late snowstorms are a downer when folks just want to see sunshine and spring flowers, but that’s Colorado for you. Get that spring in your step by focusing on fashion instead at Stanley Marketplace, where four resident boutiques will host a free, joint fashion show touting the latest in looks for spring and summer. Join the party in front of Logan House Coffee to see what’s hot at June Ruby, True, Steele Angel and Aktiv, with or without a special $5 cocktail or hard seltzer in hand from Factory Fashion, Comida, Create Cooking School and Cheluna Brewing Co. Find info here.
Spring Local AF Markets
Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20, noon to 6 p.m.
The Alley at Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street
Dairy Block is again partnering with American Field to host a series of pop-up outdoor markets in the Alley. In addition to a curated collection of Colorado retailers, the market will include musical performances, demonstrations and special food and beverage offerings. The markets will return April 16-17 and May 20-21. Find out more here.
Community Almanac: Climate & Trunk
Sunday, March 20, 1 to 3 p.m.
McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue
Warm Cookies of the Revolution is back with an in-person event. Led by Warm Cookies videographer Mary Grace Legg, dozens of artists and community organizations created a four-part video Community Almanac, offering creative solutions to complex issues we face as a community. Watch the short video inspired by tree trunks and the climate crisis, hear from the residents and artists who contributed to the series, and join in conversations about how wisdom and solutions can be transferred between generations. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is suggested; find out more here.
Frozen Dead Poet Slam
Sunday, March 20, 1 to 5 p.m.
First Street, across from the Not Yet Dead in Ned tent, Nederland
Live mountain poets will be sharing works by dead poets on Sunday, as part of the annual Frozen Dead Guy Days, a celebration for one of Nederland’s favorite citizens, who lies frozen in a Tuff Shed: Grandpa Bredo Morstøl, who died in his homeland of Norway in 1989 and eventually made his way to Colorado, where daughter Aud Morstøl and grandson Trygve Baug — and eventually the whole town — have kept him iced him up since 1993. What do poets have to do with it? While people storm Nederland for hearse parades, coffin races, human foosball and other sports, poets from the Beyond Academia Free Skool will read poetry from a soapbox along First Street. Learn more here.
Night Lights Denver: Women's History Month
Through March 31, daily except Mondays, 6:15 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe Street
For Women’s History Month, Night Lights Denver is presenting a collection of time-based artworks projected on the side of the Clocktower; the work is designed to express conversations unique to each artist’s practice. This program was independently curated by Sharifa Moore, executive director of Denver Digerati; find out more here.
Do you know of a great free event in town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to [email protected]