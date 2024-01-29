 Dylan Griffith's Magic Apple Debuts at Meow Wolf Denver | Westword
Take a Bite Out of Dylan Griffith's Magic Apple Series at Meow Wolf

"I don't want it to be all doom and gloom. It's more about change than that."
January 29, 2024
The show is on view through May 5.
Courtesy of Toni Tresca
The vibrant corridors inside C Street at Meow Wolf's Convergence Station and its new lounge, Sips (with a Z!), were abuzz with the electric energy of art aficionados and curious minds on January 18. The star of the evening? Dylan Griffith's Magic Apple, a radiant series of sixteen paintings in a show in the venue's Galleri Gallery.

"It is meant to feel apocalyptic and ecstatic," Griffith says. "I use a lot of devil and angel characters, and I try to convey that dynamic atmosphere in my work. It leans toward an end-of-the-world feeling. I got really into the night skies, falling stars and stuff like that, while working on this. But at the same time, I don't want it to be negative or goofy. Everything's bright, colorful and dynamic, so there's a balance between this apocalyptic feeling and brighter, more positive elements."

The Arizona-born artist, who says his hobbies include wandering around town aimlessly, has always been immersed in the world of art, thanks to his decorative painter dad. "Growing up, there were always art supplies and stuff around," he says. "It started in childhood — I was always drawing and stuff like that."

And that creative upbringing is reflected in the works found in Magic Apple, which Meow Wolf visitors can view until May 5. "I want you to come with a sense of curiosity," Griffith says of the show. And curiosity will certainly be piqued by the mythology and variety of colors found in the works, which immerse viewers in a world that is both familiar and surreal.

"Color is just something I can't avoid; monochromatic is not what I do," Griffith emphasizes. "I don't think about it too much; it just comes out. I studied illustration in college, so I have a strong illustrative perspective on the world and work that is always in my head. I'm drawn to any kind of folk art. I love old medieval stuff. Folk is very raw to me, and I think there's a lot of honesty. Mythology, in particular, has always grabbed me."
click to enlarge man standing next to a painting
Dylan Griffith's most recent collection, Magic Apple, is at Meow Wolf's Galleri Gallery.
Courtesy of Toni Tresca
Griffith's partnership with Meow Wolf, a leader in immersive and interactive art experiences, began through a serendipitous connection with Brandon Vargas, Meow Wolf’s artist liaison. Vargas saw one of Griffith's pieces, a foray into papier mâché, at an Alto Gallery show in July and decided to buy it. What followed was an offer Griffith couldn't refuse: a chance to exhibit at Meow Wolf.

"A friend of ours puts together this art-night thing every week, and we go to that," Griffith recalls. "In September, Brandon came to me, and he was like, ‘Are you open to doing a show in January?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, of course.’ When someone says they have a gallery space for you to do a show, you don’t say no."

A plus for any artist, Griffith says he was also given free rein to create. "There weren't any constraints on what I could do," he says. "I was inspired by mythology and the concept of magical fruit, or any type of central magic or special items, holy or otherwise. I looked at apples and thought it was a good fit for the work I was already doing. The only challenge was making sure that all the content was cohesive."

He says that his experience working with Meow Wolf was "all very positive," and that it was very different from his experience working with other galleries. Despite the numerous moving components — such as a marketing team and a grand opening — their collaboration was seamless and focused on producing the best installation possible.

"Brandon was super easy to work with, and everyone was good at communication," Griffith says. "I feel like I wasn't stifled at all with what I was allowed to do or anything, which you can definitely run into with bigger institutions. But I didn't experience that at all with Meow Wolf. It was very open, and it was a good experience."

An exciting and captivating atmosphere was created for Magic Apple's opening night at Meow Wolf through a combination of personal invitations and unplanned visits from people exploring Convergence Station. "I really didn’t consider that people would be walking into the gallery from Meow Wolf until it started happening," Griffith says. "It was kind of awkward at first, but it's more eyes on my work.
Viewers can see the work with tickets to Meow Wolf.
Viewers can see the work with tickets to Meow Wolf.
Courtesy of Toni Tresca
"The opening was good," he continues. "The fact that you have to invite people made it a little different from other openings I have had, which was kind of funny. I am used to people just showing up, but this was nice. There was a very good turnout, and I was pleased with everyone who attended. The gallery was full because, at the end, we brought everyone from the lounge area over to the gallery. It was packed and fun to watch it all unfold."

In the kaleidoscopic realms of Meow Wolf, where the surreal is the norm, Magic Apple emerges as a mesmerizing symphony of color and concept. It’s a vivid reminder that art is not just seen, but experienced. Griffith invites us on a journey where each piece is a narrative, unraveling the mysteries of change and the beauty of the apocalyptic.

"I don't want it to be all doom and gloom," he says. "It's more about change than that. Things are constantly changing; that is how the universe works, and I wanted to reflect that in my painting. I hope people have fun and that it engages them somehow. I don't know if I have a specific reaction I'm looking for, but I hope that they get something out of it. There is so much crammed into Meow Wolf that I feel like the small gallery space has a little more breathing room when you walk in. It has white walls and things are spaced out more, so if it serves as a place to recharge while you're walking around Meow Wolf, that's great, too."

Magic Apple is on display through Sunday, May 5, inside Meow Wolf's Galleri Gallery, 1338 First Street. Tickets to Meow Wolf are needed to enter.
