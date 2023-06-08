The Best Father's Day Options in Denver, Organized by Dad Type

Gone are the days of terrible pancakes, a necktie your mom picked out at Sears or mosaic-tile ashtrays that you made in art class. You’re older now, and you’re able to give your dad what he wants for Father's Day: time with you, but played his way, reflecting his style, his passions, his core nature.
So what kind of dad do you have? Whether your dad is a comic book guy or an avid motorhead, a yogi or a music man, an aficionado of whiskey or doughnuts (or both!), there’s something in the works for him — and you — in metro Denver. Here are ten options, divvied up by dad description:
Artsy Dad: Stained Glass Workshop at Colorado Glass Works
1500 Pearl Street, Boulder
Sunday, June 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Making something with your dad might be something you haven’t done since that sixth-grade shoebox diorama; here’s your chance to do it again, only better. At the end of this ninety-minute class, you and your pops will have made a mountain-themed stained-glass piece that he can hang in his front window, where it can shine on like the crazy diamond he is. All tools, materials and instruction are included for $215.
Chakra Dad: Sonic Soak at RiNo Yoga Social
3101 Walnut Street
Sunday, June 18, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Here's an event that's good for either the meditative dreamcatcher dad, or the high-pressure alpha business type who never seems to relax. Both will benefit from this sonic immersion experience, bringing your heart rates down, grounding you in the moment, allowing you both to breathe in the day. That's a lot of inner peace for only $35 a ticket.
Deadhead Dad: Rock & Roll Playhouse at the Bluebird Theater
3317 East Colfax Avenue
Saturday, June 17, 11:30 a.m.
Granted, this event is meant to welcome kids into the world of the Grateful Dead, but what's better for a dad who's followed the band, owns all the bootleg tapes and still wears tie-dye? And bonus: The $18.50 (plus taxes and fees) per ticket goes in part to fund the Rex Foundation, a charitable nonprofit organization to "proactively provide extensive community support to creative endeavors in the arts, sciences and education." Rock on, jam dads.
Gearhead Dad: Colpar’s Hobbytown’s Annual Super Show
1915 South Havana Street, Aurora
Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You can't beat the price of this annual car show, courtesy of Colpar's Hobbytown: Admission and parking are both free in honor of Father's Day. If your automotive maniac dad has a classic car or cycle, he's welcome to bring it out for all to admire, or if he's just a fan, you both can admire the collections of others. Cars, trucks, motorbikes, street rods — you name it. If it has an ignition, it'll be there on display.
Grillmaster Dad: Father's Day Cookout at the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts
637 South Broadway, Boulder
Sunday, June 18, 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Stay with me here: Just because this is a fancy culinary school doesn't mean it won't have something to offer your grill-god dad in terms of firing up the ol' BBQ. You can both learn to make the best beer-braised brats, a finger-licking Kansas City barbecue sauce, the perfect grilled chicken, a masterful potato salad, and — because there has to be something foodie here, folks — charred broccoli with tonnato sauce. A great griller can never have too many secrets: For $95 (or $75 per in groups of more than four), you can fill your dad's culinary quiver.
Health Nut/Star Wars Dad: Dad, You Are My Father Virtual Run
Sunday, June 18
In the Venn diagram of runners and Star Wars fans, there's a healthy intersection of dads that love to stay in shape and also love them some Darth Vader. For those folks, here's a schedule-friendly event that you can participate in at any level: one-mile, 5K, 10K, half-marathon or the full 26.2. And because it's a virtual event, you can do it anywhere, anytime. Your $16 individual registration includes both a racing bib and a Darth Vader-style medal — handmade in slate — to remember the occasion. Fifteen percent of all proceeds goes to support Team Hoyt charities.
Homer Simpson Dad: Whiskey Throwdown & Doughnut Showdown on the Auraria campus
1201 5th Street
Saturday, June 17, 2 to 5 p.m.
Homer himself might prefer some Duff Beer, but frankly, this event would have him at doughnuts. And what dad will turn down a fine whiskey, especially paired with some of Denver's best doughnut delicacies? Tickets start at $50, and it all takes place on the Auraria campus downtown — so, you know, it's also educational. Winning!
Jazz Dad: Juneteenth Music Festival
27th and Welton streets
Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18
Denver's Five Points has long been a center for music and great food, courtesy of the deep history inherent in its African-American roots. Get on out to this free event on Welton Street to dance, eat and enjoy art, live performances and the sort of festival atmosphere for which Juneteenth in Denver has become nationally known.
NASCAR Dad: Super Sunday at Colorado National Speedway
4281 Speedway Boulevard, Dacono
Gates open at 3 p.m., pit party at 4 p.m., showtime at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, June 18
A family tradition since 2011, the Super Sunday Celebration at Colorado National Speedway includes all the things your pop's car-crushing heart desires. Jumping! Wanton destruction! Motocross, stunt demos and car carnage galore! It all happens Sunday...Sunday...SUNDAY...and the $22 advance admission for adults includes a free Pit Party Pass to get up close and personal with the trucks and their drivers.
Nerd Dad: Opening Weekend of The Flash at Alamo Drafthouse
4255 West Colfax Avenue
7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
8905 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster
Premieres Thursday, June 15
Because what's better to celebrate one of your biggest heroes than taking in a superhero flick? Here's what: Michael Keaton back as Batman. The year 1989 ruled. Just ask your dad.
Do you know of a good Father's Day event in metro Denver? Send information to [email protected]