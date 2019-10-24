Five Things to Do for Free in Denver This Weekend

Halloween is just a week away, and the weekend is full of spooky and spirited events, including Boo n' Brew in the Bluebird District. But there are plenty of other activities around town, too, ranging from a musical look at Bach to the opening of a new collectables store. Keep reading for five of the best free events in Denver this weekend, plus a bonus.

Bluprint Pop-Up

Thursday, October 24, and Friday, October 25

Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3000 East First Avenue

Bluprint, the ultimate online destination for crafters, got its start as Denver-based Craftsy before a big-deal sale to NBC. So it's appropriate that the first Bluprint pop-up will be in this city, at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. The temporary shop will offer a curated selection of Bluprint’s signature projects, kits and patterns, and Bluprint brand ambassadors will be on hand to give free crafting advice as well as sneak peeks of NBC’s Making It. At the pop-up, you can also sign up for a new, premium (and not free) annual subscription service that includes the delivery of four highly-curated project boxes, as well as access to thousands of expert-led crafting classes. Find the pop-up Bluprint store on the first floor, near Fabletics and Peloton; it will be open during mall hours through mid-January.



Rocky Mountain Collectibles Grand Opening

Friday, October 25, 5 p.m. through the weekend

4895 Joliet Street, Unit M/N

Joe Maddalena, Star of Hollywood Treasure and CEO of profilesinhistory.com, will be on hand at the grand opening of Rocky Mountain Collectibles, a new shop for all things gaming and collectible, from card games to comic books. The celebration will continue through the weekend, with a YU-GI-OH Chaos Impact Case Tournament on Saturday, October 25, and both a Magic the Gathering and a Pokemon Free Box tournament on Sunday, October 26. There will be food trucks from noon to 4 on Saturday, and the first hundred people in the doors will get free food coupons.

The Mathematical Bach

Friday, October 25, 7:30 p.m.

Faith Lutheran Church, 17701 West 16th Avenue, Golden

The Denver Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, in collaboration with the Department of Applied Mathematics and Statistics of the Colorado School of Mines, present Dr. Daniel Forger, professor of mathematics at the University of Michigan, in a special concert/discussion. Forger has been involved in a UM project developing a library of digitized performances of Bach trio sonatas. Calling upon two disciplines, music and math, this program will include information from that project as well as Bach’s "Great Fantasia in G Minor," "Trio Sonata in C Minor," "Trio Sonata in E Minor," "Trio Sonata in C Major" and "Toccata in F Major." The free concert will be followed by a question-and-answer session and reception.

Boo n' Brew

Saturday, October 26, 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Bluebird District of East Colfax Avenue, between Josephine Street and Colorado Boulevard

The thirteenth annual Boo n' Brew promises both free family fun and adult activities, too. From 1 to 4 p.m., over forty businesses along this stretch of Colfax will be open for trick-or-treating; there will also be live music, pumpkin-decorating, face-painting, a haunted house and a ninja warrior obstacle course. The first hundred kids to check in in front of Middleman will each receive a one-of-a-kind pillow case to fill with loot. While the kids party, adults can pick up an Adult Boo n' Brew wristband at Middleman (before 9 p.m.) for more grown-up fun that runs from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. including a scavenger hunt and the anniversary/Boo n’ Brew party at St. Paul Tavern. Find out more at bluebirdbeat.com

Sam Prudden Pop-Up

Sunday, October 27, noon to 6 p.m.

Barta House, 6985 West 38th Street, Wheat Ridge

The Barta House, "a new concept owned by young investors and visionairies from this gentrifying city," will host a pop-up art display of work by Sam Prudden, who'll be showing with the Salvador Dali Foundation in Aspen in December. It's all part of a push to promote West 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge, and admission is free on Sunday after a private opening the night before. Find out more about the artist here.

And a bonus!

Jonathan Waterman, Chasing Denali

Tuesday, October 29, 7 p.m.

Lowry Student Center Theatre, Colorado State University, Fort Collins

Photographer, author and explorer Jonathan Waterman will discuss his new book, Chasing Denali, which combines personal narrative and history to explore an enduring myth surrounding the Alaskan mountain. A book sale and signing will follow the talk. Part of the Morgan Library Evening with an Author Series, the event is free; no tickets are required.



Know of a great free event? Send information to editorial@westword.com.