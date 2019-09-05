Five Things to Do for Free This Weekend

Entertainment is free and easy to come by this weekend. You can simply head to RiNo, where you'll be surrounded by art and activities as Crush Walls continues. But there's action in other parts of the metro area, too; keep reading for five free events (and a bonus) over the next few days.

Tour of the Trees of Chautauqua

Thursday, September 5, 5 p.m.

Chautauqua Picnic Shelter

900 Baseline Road, Boulder

Within a year of the founding of Chautauqua in 1898, the City of Boulder had already donated funds for landscaping, gardens and trees in the park, adding to the apple trees from the orchard of the Batchelder ranch, which predated Chautauqua. In addition to the native trees, many species have been introduced in the past 120 year, resulting in a remarkable variety that includes everything from eastern white pines to Kentucky coffee trees to buckeyes, in addition to ashes, oaks, elms, and ponderosa pines. William Briggs will lead this talk and tour. Admission is free; call 303-442-3282 for more information.

Shop around at Stranahan's and in RiNo this weekend. Gum Pop

First Friday Denver Bazaar

Friday, September 6, 5 to 10 p.m.

Stranahan's

200 South Kalamath Street

Free admission

The First Friday Bazaar will activate a 9,600 square foot outdoor space at Stranahan's, with thirty-plus local vendors offering everything from jewelry to nature-inspired art to vintage posters. Barbed Wire Reef will be cooking up everything burgers to brats, and Stranahan's will be pouring from its Airstream bar. Admission is free, but you'll have to pay for food, drink and all those fabulous items. RSVP in advance for vendor discounts.

Art District Fest

Saturday, September 7, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, September 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2424 Larimer Street

Free admission

Gum Pop, the folks behind the Denver Bazaar, will move the fun to RiNo, which is already abuzz with the action of Crush Walls, for a weekend fest that includes dozens of artists and craft vendors. Barbed Wire Reef will be here, too; RSVP for $2 off your first cocktail.

Indian Country Colorado

September 7, 2 to 9 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion

1380 West Florida Avenue

Free admission

The Denver Indian Center, the Southwest Improvement Center and Levitt Pavilion are hosting Indian Country Colorado, a celebration of native arts and music. Through the afternoon and evening, Ruby Hill Park near the pavilion will be filled with an Indian art market and music and food vendors, along with live performances. Bluesman Cary Morin takes the stage at 4 p.m.; the legendary Redbone will appear at 8 p.m. Admission is free, but VIP upgrades are available for $30.

The Lobby Tenth Anniversary Party

Saturday, September 7, 2 to 6 p.m.

2191 Arapahoe Street

Free admission

That was fast! The Lobby celebrates a decade in business with a bash that includes live music by members of Part & Parcel and Emma Mayes & The Hip (voted Best Soul Band by Westword), along with lawn games in the courtyard. There will be extended happy hour specials, along with $10 throwback menu deals. There's no cover, organizers note, "just one heck of a good time."

Reading for a Cause

Sunday, September 8, 1 to 6 p.m.

Hotel Teatro

1100 14th Street

Free admission

After all that fun, shouldn't you do something for a good cause? Hotel Teatro is partnering with the Zarlengo Foundation, an organization benefiting individuals with learning disabilities, on a book drive in honor of International Literacy Day. Stop by the hotel to read a donate a book and talk books; coffee and juice will be provided. RSVPs are encouraged here.



For more activities in and around denver, see our list of the 21 Best Things to Do. Know of a free event that deserves attention? Send information to editorial@westword.com.