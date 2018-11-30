Weekend Warriors: A New Month, New Ways to Sweat!

With one holiday down, now is the perfect time to combat the urge to sit on the couch watching Hallmark movies, and instead break a sweat. Take your practice to a new location — like a greenhouse — or roll out your yoga mat for the first time this season. Keep reading for a weekend's worth of options.

Work Hard, Play Hard Free Bootcamp

Blunt Force Training

Friday, November 30, 5:30 p.m.

It’s the last Friday of the month, and Blunt Force Training is opening its doors for its free monthly bootcamp. Get to know the Blunt Force training, as well as the strength and conditioning stations, including ropes, tires, a boxing ring and more. The bootcamp will wrap up with a trip down I-25 and over to Jefferson Park Pub. Visit Facebook for more information.

Practice yoga among the greens. Westword photo archive

Greenhouse Yoga Series

GrowHaus

Saturday, December 1, 11 a.m.

Greenhouse Yoga is returning to the GrowHaus for a second year. This all-levels vinyasa class — which will be taught on a rotating basis throughout the winter and into the spring — will be in the greenhouse, surrounded by plants. A portion of the $10 suggested donation will be used to support the GrowHaus mission to create a community-driven, neighborhood-based food system; attendees can shop the GrowHaus market before and after class. Visit Facebook for more information about the class, and the GrowHaus website for more information about the nonprofit indoor farm. Space is limited; yogis should plan on arriving early for mat space.

EXPAND Learn essential poses with Yoga 101. Pixabay/Andi P

Yoga 101

Yoga Pod Westminster

Saturday, December 1, 1:30 p.m.

For those considering yoga, Saturday's free Yoga 101 class at Yoga Pod Westminster is a good start. The class will cover essential yoga poses, posture and breathing. Yoga 101 is taught at Yoga Pod Westminster twice a month, on the first Saturday and second Friday. The class is free and open to everyone, and will prepare you for subsequent all-levels and level-one yoga classes. Visit the Yoga Pod website for more information.

EXPAND Find your way onto your mat and into the new studio. CorePower Yoga Youtube

CorePower LoDo Grand Opening

CorePower LoDo

Saturday, December 1, 9:30 a.m. and Sunday, December 2, 11 a.m.

CorePower is rolling out the mats and a full schedule at its new location in LoDo. The celebration starts Saturday with a free, grand-opening Yoga Sculpt class, where yoga meets free weights. On Sunday, instructor Kada O will lead a signature C2 class, which includes more challenging poses, adds humidity, and is held in temperatures between 95 to 98 degrees. After class on both days, yogis will have an opportunity to get to meet the studio’s instructors and enjoy refreshments. Learn more about the events on Facebook.

EXPAND Stretch out with prAna. Pixabay/Jeviniya

Free Yoga Sunday

prAna Denver

Sunday, December 2, 9 a.m.

PrAna, the sustainable athletic retailer, is opening its doors early this Sunday for a free, hour-long yoga class. After the session, yogis are invited to a private, thirty-minute shopping experience, complete with discounts. Mats and blocks will be provided for this all-levels class. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

