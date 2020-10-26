The Ten Best Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

You don't need to venture out into the cold to find entertainment and education opportunities this week. Online options range from an opera premiere to lectures on Denver's diverse communities and Colorado cemeteries. And here's the heartwarming news: You won't have to pay a penny to experience any of these.

The Trial of Susan B. Anthony

Monday, October 26, 6 p.m.

Catch the digital world premiere of The Trial of Susan B. Anthony, written and composed by Steven Mark Kohn and performed by Adriana Zabala and Myra Huang. The free thirty-minute performance will be followed by a panel hosted by tenor Lawrence Brownlee, who'll be joined by the composer; Elaine Weiss, author of The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote; and Deborah L. Hughes, president and CEO of the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House. Opera Colorado is a sponsor; sign up here for access, which will be available through November 8.

An Overview of Denver's African American History

Tuesday, October 27, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Eisenhower Chapel, 293 Roslyn Street

The Lowry Speaker Series will host a moderated discussion with Black panelists: author Charlene Porter, Judge Gary Jackson and Rene Gash (all three from multi-generational Denver families) as well as Dr. George Junne. The program will also be shown on Zoom, but limited seats are available; RSVP here.

Comeback Yoga

Wednesday, October 28, 7:30 a.m.

Join Comeback Yoga, a Denver-based nonprofit providing free, trauma-informed yoga to veterans, active-duty military and their support networks, for a live-streamed yoga session that will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by a discussion at 8 a.m. on how the yoga helps the brain-body connection essential for overcoming trauma of all kinds. Find out more here.

Data Deep Dive: Impact of COVID-19 on Colorado’s Music Industry

Wednesday, October 28, 11 a.m.

Until March, Denver’s live music industry was garnering national attention. The city had massive shows coming to town every night, new venues were popping up regularly, and the entertainment economy was booming. Then COVID-19 struck, and the industry shut down. Billions in revenue disappeared, workers lost jobs, and the future of venues — from the smallest DIY spaces to the largest amphitheaters — became uncertain. Westword Culture Editor Kyle Harris will moderate a conversation sponsored by the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts and the National Independent Venue Association with Colorado State University professor Michael Seman and Lisa Gedgaudas from Denver Arts & Venues and NIVA. They'll discuss the latest data on the music industry and what can be done to save the industry. The program is free, but advance registration is required here.

Justice for Raverro Screening and Discussion

Wednesday, October 28, 5 p.m.

On April 20, 2018, artist Raverro Stinnett survived a near-fatal assault at Union Station, at the hands of Allied Security guards. Emancipation Theater Company and the Armory, along with MCA Denver, will present I Am Raverro: The Story of Raverro Stinnett, a multimedia performance-art piece written by Jeff Campbell and produced by Jeannene Bragg; Playground Ensemble will accompany the work. A discussion will follow with RTD boardmember Shontel Lewis. Sign up here.

29th Annual Civil Rights Awards

Wednesday, October 28, 6 p.m.

NEWSED Community Development Corporation will hand out the awards virtually in this 29th annual ceremony celebrating civil-rights achievements and anniversaries of the past. The speakers will include previous honorees: Brother Jeff Fard (2005); Anthony Garcia (2001); Qusair Mohamedbhai (2017) and Lisa Calderón (2013). Find out more and watch the awards here.

The Archaeology and Demography of Colorado Cemeteries

Wednesday, October 28, 7 p.m.

In the latest Museum Unlocked program, Dr. Erin Baxter will explore the origins, art, history, demographics and archaeology of Colorado cemeteries, and share findings of University of Colorado Boulder student-led research at Boulder’s Columbia Cemetery. The history of funerary grounds, tombstones, graveyards, mausoleums and other post-colonial burial practices will be explored, too, as will the origins of death practices themselves. Sign up here.

Understanding Our City's History: Downtown Denver's Diverse Neighborhoods

Thursday, October 29, 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Many diverse neighborhoods make up downtown Denver. In this free program hosted by Historic Denver and the Downtown Denver Partnership, hear from a panel of experts on three of them: Terri Gentry on the Five Points neighborhood; Gregorio Alcaro on the Auraria neighborhood; and Gil Asakawa on the Sakura Square neighborhood. Dr. Nicki Gonzales, vice provost for Diversity and Inclusion at Regis University, will moderate. Sign up here.

Monster Movie Madness

Thursday, October 29, 7 to 8:20 p.m.; Friday, October 30, 7 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, October 31, 7 to 8:40 p.m.

ARTAOS, 2822 East 17th Avenue

ARTAOS Gallery wants to put you in the Halloween mood with a three-night series of outdoor film screenings, beginning on October 29 with the campy 1959 Vincent Price classic, The House on Haunted Hill. The 1925 silent version of Phantom of the Opera set to the music of Daft Punk follows on October 30, and on October 31, the original 1922 silent version of Nosferatu with music by Radiohead wraps things up. Admission is free, but you must reserve one of eight seats available for each screening in advance here.

Date Night: Supernatural

Thursday, October 29, 8 p.m.

Grab your drink and your date and cozy up for a journey to autumnal other worlds. Commune with animals, hear from Dr. Erin Baxter, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science curator of Muggle Studies and the Dark Arts, and feel the pull of the moon while getting familiar with the way ancient people around the world celebrated the turning of the seasons. Free, but donations welcome; find out more here.



