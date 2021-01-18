A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Online) This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Thirty-five years ago, in January 1986, Denver marked the brand-new Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the first Marade, a combination march/parade that became one of the biggest MLK celebrations in the country. This year, most of the King events will be virtual, including the Marade, though Brother Jeff has led the charge to serve 1,000 very real free dinners today, and Aurora, which is laying a commemorative wreath at 8 a.m., will continue its observations through January 25, with the special "We Will Not Forget" program. Find out more here.

Keep reading for more MLK events, plus other free activities related to other big national events....the Inauguration, for example?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: National Parks Service

Monday, January 18

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., admission to all national parks on January 18 is free. So what are you waiting for? Colorado is home to four national parks, as well as national monuments and historic sites; find out more here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Humanitarian Awards

Monday, January 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission has taken its events online this year, with the theme "Good Trouble" and an emphasis on doing service projects and donating time and goods. But there will also be a virtual Marade, along with other online programming, culminating with the 30th anniversary presentation of the MLK Humanitarian Awards. Find information on the MLK commission's Facebook page.

Celebrate MLK Day With Urban Sanctuary

Monday, January 18, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Urban Sanctuary, a yoga and wellness center in Five Points that supports people of color and marginalized communities, will host a ninety-minute online yoga and meditation session to support healing, energy, connection and moving forward in solidarity with King’s work. Free, but donations are welcome; they all go toward purchasing the Urban Sanctuary building. Find out more here.

Colorado Black Roundtable Zoom MLK Birthday Celebration Monday, January 18, 2 to 4 p.m.

John Bailey, CBRT program coordinator, has brought together a group of community leaders to discuss MLK's legacy during a panel titled "What Would Dr. King Say If He Were Alive Today?" Join the zoom meeting here.

MLK Jr. Day Performance

Monday, January 18, 3 p.m.

To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Motus Theater is offering a virtual space for music, poetry and storytelling that speaks out against mass incarceration and the challenges of the legal system. Formerly incarcerated Motus monologists Brandon Wainright, Daniel Guillory and Juaquin Mobley from the JustUs project will join national slam poet Dominique Christina and Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty; Spirit Grace will perform live. The program is free on Zoom; find out more here.

From Legacy to Possibility: a Virtual Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, January 18, 6 p.m.

The Dairy Arts Center continues its celebration of MLK with a program at 6 p.m. hosted by poet Briannah Hill with poets Assétou Xango and Hakeem Furious, visual artist Tya Anthony, and musicians Hazel Miller and Julia Kirkwood. That will be followed by a 7 p.m. screening and discussions of Every Child Is Born a Poet, a film directed by Jonathan Meyer Robinson that explores the life and work of Piri Thomas, the Afro-Cuban-Puerto Rican author of the autobiographical novel Down These Mean Streets. And now through February 28, you can listen to a curated playlist with songs chosen by musicians Miller and Kirkwood for the celebration of MLK Day 2021. Events are free; find out more and make reservations here.

Womxn's March Denver

Wednesday, January 20

While there will be no in-person march this year, Womxn's March Denver will host a one-day, interactive event to celebrate the community through art and the digital #MotivationMural, where you can answer these two questions: What’s your 2021 motivation? And what motivates you to move forward? Sign up here for the link, which will be shared early on January 20.

Resistance Jam

Wednesday, January 20, 6 p.m.

Musicians are storytellers, and their songs allow the community to remember our struggles and triumphs. In honoring this democratic, storytelling musical tradition, Su Teatro is hosting the Resistance Jam, a celebration and call to action. Sign up for a performance time slot before noon, and tune in at 6 p.m. Find out more at suteatro.org.

Clyfford Still Instagram Takeover With Artist Ron Hicks

Wednesday, January 20, and Thursday, January 21

Follow @still_museum for a takeover by renowned artist Ron Hick, a painter who lives and works in Denver, and ranks among BuzzFeed’s top 100 artists working right now. Traditionally a figurative painter, Hicks has begun to blur the line between abstraction and realism. “I’m trying to sort of play with abstract, non-objective worlds of realism, to strike a harmonious balance between disciplines and place them on canvas or boards I paint on,” he says. Follow here.

Tree-Ring Dating and the History of Archaeology in the American Southwest

Wednesday, January 20, 7 p.m.

Tree-ring dating transformed Southwestern archaeology on June 22, 1929, when Andrew Ellicott Douglass of the University of Arizona and his colleagues discovered specimen HH-39, the piece of charcoal that “bridged the gap” in his tree-ring chronology and allowed him to date archaeological sites at Mesa Verde, Chaco Canyon and elsewhere. Over the past nine decades, tree-ring dating has been refined, expanded and matured into a full-blown science, which Denver Museum of Nature & Science curator of archaeology Stephen E. Nash will examine in this free program. Sign up here.

The Narrators: Expiration Date

Wednesday, January 20, 8 p.m.

During this hour-long virtual show on Inauguration Day, three performers, along with hosts Ron Doyle and Erin Rollman, will tell stories that foster empathy and celebrate our common humanity. "We intend to keep that mission this year, even when the world at large seems determined to tear people apart," promise the hosts. RSVP at buntport.com.

Teen Anti-Hero Short-Film Festival

Friday, January 22, 6 to 8 p.m.

MCA Denver challenged high school filmmakers to make and submit micro-films, no longer than five minutes long, for its Teen Anti-Hero Short-Film Festival, emphasizing the voices of marginalized women, BIPOC and LGBTQIA “anti-heroes” through creative storytelling. A committee of teens, staff and community members juried the entries for a virtual screening; the chosen filmmakers, who each earn a $50 stipend for their trouble, will be in attendance to discuss their winning works. The all-ages program is free for all; register in advance at Eventbrite.



and a plan-ahead bonus:



Who Is Jane Doe?

Saturday, January 23, 12:30 p.m.

If all these months of living on social media or bingeing on back-to-back TV series has left you with a bad case of short attention span, "Who Is Jane Doe?" is made for you. Hosted by local flash-fiction master Nancy Stohlman, who will read along with Jesse Coley, Claire Polders, Sally Reno, Meg Tuite and Francine Witte, the curiously titled event is an online literary celebration focused on micro-fiction: short-short stories that range in length from five to about a thousand words. It’s free to watch; RSVP on Facebook for the Zoom code.



Do you know of a great free event around town? We'll update this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.

