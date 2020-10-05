Ten Free Things to Do in and Around Denver This Week

Tired of the global pandemic? World-weary of all the political shenanigans? Blast off with the Colorado-based Space Foundation, which is hosting a week of free programming through the Space Unites festival. And for more down-to-earth information, you can listen to artists talk about sexuality and social justice, watch films about racism and prayer, and learn more about wolves.

On October 5, you can also celebrate Colorado's first Francis Xavier Cabrini Day by visiting the Mother Cabrini Shrine (gates open until 4:30 p.m.).

Keep reading for ten great free events around town, and watch for updates.



Space Unites: A World Space Week Celebration

Monday, October 5, through Saturday, October 10

The Space Foundation, a global space advocate for 37 years, is presenting a weeklong series of virtual and in-person events. “Space access and opportunity are created by imagination, ingenuity, and collaboration of daring and like-minded people," says Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor. "We will celebrate the full spectrum of those possibilities during World Space Week and show there is space for everyone within this expanding and adventurous global community.” The Space Unites festival kicks off with "Small Steps, Giant Leap: STEM Adventures for Little Space Explorers," at 9 a.m. on October 5; register and find out more about the programming here.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Alok V. Menon: Gender & Sexualities Alliance Summit

Monday, October 5, 5 p.m. (more events through October 11)

One Colorado, in partnership with Denver Public Schools, is hosting a talk by artist and activist Alok V. Menon, one of Out magazine’s 2019 OUT 100. GSA Summit events run through October 11; find out more here.

Color of Conversation American Film Festival: The 18th Annual Run&Shoot Filmworks

Tuesday, October 6, through Saturday, October 10

Run&Shoot Filmworks, producer of the Color of Conversation African American Film Festival in Denver and the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, is hosting a combined, two-part festival in partnership with Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Studio that will benefit the dance troupe in honor of its fiftieth anniversary. This year's film fest focuses on racial justice, and films run all day. Get the full schedule and watch on Facebook here.

Artist Talk With Jacolby Satterwhite

Tuesday, October 6, 4:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design launches its World Building series with an artist talk by Jacolby Satterwhite, who uses a range of software to produce intricately detailed animations and live-action films of real and imagined worlds populated by the avatars of artists and friends. Register here.



History Happy Hour: Ann Bassett, Colorado's Cattle Queen

Tuesday, October 6, 5:30 p.m.

Author Linda Wommack will kick off the Steamboat history series with “Ann Bassett: Colorado’s Cattle Queen.” The award-winning author wrote the first biography of the prominent female rancher who, along with her sister, was known for their association with other infamous outlaws, including Butch Cassidy's Wild Bunch. Find out more here.

Dread Scott in Conversation with Antwaun Sargent About White Supremacist Movements

Wednesday, October 7, 5 p.m.

The Southern Poverty Law Center estimates that since June 17, 2015, when Dylann Roof murdered nine Black people at Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina, 127 memorials to the Confederacy have been removed, replaced or renamed. MCA Denver will be live-streaming a conversation between artist Dread Scott and art critic and writer Antwaun Sargent about the future of these and other White supremacist monuments. Reserve your free ticket here.



Voces en Arte: Daniel Salazar and Juan Espinoza

Wednesday, October 7, 6 p.m.

In connection with Hecho en Colorado, an exhibit at History Colorado Center, Voces en Arte is presenting talks with well-established and up-and-coming artists; Denver Latino Cultural Arts Center founder Adrianna Abarca moderates the talks. On October 6, Daniel Salazar and Juan Espinoza will join the conversation; register here.

Wolves in Colorado: Community Perspectives and Conflict Over Wolves

Thursday, October 8, 5 p.m.

In this third program on wolves, Bill Fales, a rancher in Colorado’s Crystal River Valley, and Jonathan Proctor, program director of the Rockies and Plains Program for Defenders of Wildlife, will discuss their hopes and concerns about Proposition 114, which would bring wolves back to Colorado, and also take questions. Register here.

Presidential Debate: Free & Equal Elections Foundation

Thursday, October 8, 2 through 8 p.m.

Ten presidential candidates have been invited and five have confirmed their participation in this debate hosted by Free & Equal Elections Foundation and Open the Debates: Brian Carroll, Brock Pierce, Don Blankenship, Gloria La Riva and Howie Hawkins. Before the debate, Free & Equal's United We Stand tour will present performances by musicians, artists and thought leaders. It will all be live-streamed at freeandequal.org.



a prayer, 2020/Still With Lares Feliciano

Thursday, October 8, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock Street

John the Clifford Still Museum for the premiere of a prayer, a short film by Denver-based artist Lares Feliciano. The film will simultaneously screen online via Zoom while it is also projected on a loop on the front of the museum. After the showing, Feliciano will discuss her work with some of her collaborators — including Wheelchair Sports Camp, Machete Mouth and KOKO LA — on Zoom, and also take questions. Find out more about this free program and register here.



And mark your calendar:

Hispanic Heritage Month Free Day at Museo de las Americas

Saturday, October 10

In collaboration with Denver Public Library, Museo de las Americas will present a free day with tours and arts-and-crafts activities entirely en español. The Bookmobile will be there, full of Spanish books, movies and magazines. Registration is required; sign up here.



Know of a great free event around town? Send information to editorial@westword.com.