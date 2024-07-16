 Are Pipes and Bongs Losing Popularity in America? | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Are Pipes and Bongs Losing Popularity?

During trips to American cannabis lounges, a confused Australian only saw "lots of very strong hash, and really huge joints."
July 16, 2024
cartoon weed smoker
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: I visited some of your cannabis lounges in America, including two in Denver, and was surprised at how unpopular smoking out of pipes or bongs is. It was lots of very strong hash, and really huge joints.
Confused Australian

Dear Confused Australian: This is America, Jack. The land of Black Friday, huge trucks in flatlands and nearly 700 Outback Steakhouse locations. You're going to see ridiculous things at cannabis venues here, especially as they're still in their infancy.
click to enlarge Woman loads bong bowl with marijuana
Jacqueline Collins
All of that garishness aside, renting pipes and bongs doesn't make much sense for lounges (though you might be able to buy them there or bring your own in). Pipes and bongs smell bad, get dirty quickly and aren't easy to clean. Dab rigs and electronic vaporizers are better on all three fronts. Glassware doesn't provide the communal experience joints do, either, nor is it easy to travel with for lounge visitors and tourists.

Cannabis lounges and events are also frequented by long-term users, and they tend to smoke big joints or take dabs of hash rosin, which has a very refined flavor and potency. Most of these stoners are kind, if not excessive, and willing to share and talk more. But don't go hitting anything sight unseen.

Send questions to [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego
Cannabis Calendar: Doses & Mimosas

Events

Cannabis Calendar: Doses & Mimosas

By Westword Staff
How Long Is Too Long to Hang at a Dealer's House?

Ask a Stoner

How Long Is Too Long to Hang at a Dealer's House?

By Herbert Fuego
Denver's Dankest Dispensary Deals

Marijuana

Denver's Dankest Dispensary Deals

By Westword Staff
Colorado AG Sues Hemp Company for Alleged Illegal THC Sales

Hemp

Colorado AG Sues Hemp Company for Alleged Illegal THC Sales

By Thomas Mitchell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation