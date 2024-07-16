Are Pipes and Bongs Losing Popularity?

Dear Stoner: I visited some of your cannabis lounges in America, including two in Denver, and was surprised at how unpopular smoking out of pipes or bongs is. It was lots of very strong hash, and really huge joints.
Confused Australian
Dear Confused Australian: This is America, Jack. The land of Black Friday, huge trucks in flatlands and nearly 700 Outback Steakhouse locations. You're going to see ridiculous things at cannabis venues here, especially as they're still in their infancy.
pipes and bongs doesn't make much sense for lounges (though you might be able to buy them there or bring your own in). Pipes and bongs smell bad, get dirty quickly and aren't easy to clean. Dab rigs and electronic vaporizers are better on all three fronts. Glassware doesn't provide the communal experience joints do, either, nor is it easy to travel with for lounge visitors and tourists.
Cannabis lounges and events are also frequented by long-term users, and they tend to smoke big joints or take dabs of hash rosin, which has a very refined flavor and potency. Most of these stoners are kind, if not excessive, and willing to share and talk more. But don't go hitting anything sight unseen.
Send questions to [email protected].