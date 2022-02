Ask a Stoner: What Are the Best Strains for Making Edibles?

click to enlarge Infusing butter with cannabis is easy to do at home, but which strains should you buy? Jacqueline Collins

I’m fairly new to buying weed from a store, but it’s fun to use legal pot to make edibles. Are certain strains better for that than others? The budtender wasn’t much help.Looking for cannabis that works for edibles is a simpler search than trying to find the right strains for smoking. The most common bartender advice — which is to buy the most popular or potent thing on the shelf — might be frustrating when you’re shopping for something to smoke; after all, terpenes make a big difference in that experience, whether they create the smell, flavor or even effects. But they don’t play the same role when you’re buying weed to make edibles.There’s little information supporting how much terpenes affect edible highs, if at all, so the high-THC strategy is probably the route to take when buying pot for edibles made with cannabutter or oil. (Make sure the herb isn’t tainted, and good shake works well on a budget, too.) If you’re making an extract first, then the more resin the better, according to the solventless squeezers I talk to. Go with the GMO s and Papaya s of the world if available; Wedding Cake and Do-Si-Dos aren’t bad alternatives, either.