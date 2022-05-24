Ask a Stoner: Will Citric Acid Activate THC Without Heat?

Dear Stoner: Can I activate the THC in my weed with citric acid instead of heat, similar to the way ceviche is cooked? I’d like to try making a weed smoothie with lemon or orange juice.
Boulder Bob
Dear Bob: This side quest takes over a cannabis forum every few years, and the consensus is that citric acid or vinegar can activate THC. Adding heat to the process helps, though, and the citric acid method is usually more messy and time-consuming than heating ground herb in an oven. That said, you might have just inspired a summer project for both of us.
raw cannabis juice, whole citrus fruits and raw coconut. If that works, it’s on to no-bake guacamole.
