 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ask a Stoner: Can People From COVID Hot-Spots Visit Colorado Dispensaries?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Can People From COVID Hot-Spots Visit Colorado Dispensaries?

Herbert Fuego | June 25, 2020 | 7:44am
AA

Dear Stoner: Are people from Texas and other COVID-19 hot-spot states allowed to buy weed in Colorado during this?
Yokum

Dear Yokum: There are no restrictions for out-of-staters at Colorado dispensaries, other than maybe higher prices at a small amount of stores. While states such as Texas, Oklahoma and Utah were experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases in mid-June, Colorado’s numbers remain relatively flat — and even when cases were on the rise here in April, there were no restrictions for out-of-staters at dispensaries, though some mountain communities hit hard by the virus this spring were banning travelers from outside the community.

Ask a Stoner: Can People From COVID Hot-Spots Visit Colorado Dispensaries?
Jacqueline Collins

Related Stories

If you do enter Colorado from another state to buy cannabis, check to see whether the dispensary you’re visiting requires pre-orders online or over the phone, as some are still taking advantage of temporary rules allowing curbside takeout options. Expect social distancing rules as you’re shopping, and don’t forget your mask, because you’ll need one to enter any pot shop for the time being.

Wouldn’t it suck if you couldn’t go inside after driving all the way from Texas?

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.