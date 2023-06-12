Where to Find the Best In-House Cannabis in Denver

Did anyone else wake up one morning and realize that most of Denver's good weed is no longer attached to a dispensary? That's a stark difference from a few years ago, when branded growers weren't really a thing and top-shelf flower was still grown internally.
Looser state laws have allowed growers and retailers to thrive by themselves, which is great, but it's still possible to grow quality (and usually more affordable) cannabis in-house. Here are five metro dispensaries that continue to pump out good stuff in the garden.
KrystaLeaves
5301 Vasquez Boulevard, Commerce City
303-802-0026
KrystaLeaves is one of the few dispensaries keeping that pulse of in-house flower alive, pumping out some of Denver's most intriguing and terp-heavy cannabis. Multiple phenotypes of the same strain are common at KrystaLeaves, as are in-house creations with big followings, like the Con Leche and Grape TK. This Commerce City cultivation is worth the drive, especially if you have a sharp nose.
Higher Grade
Three Denver locations
House flower is still the star at Higher Grade, where the third-tier buds often look and smell just about the same as the top-shelf. While you can find most of the hot outside brands like 710 Labs and Lazercat, Higher Grade's flower and partnering extractions stand up on their own at less than half the price, in some cases. The vast flower menu has a little bit of everything, too: classic strains like Triangle Kush, popular modern varieties like Georgia Pie and even some rare cuts like Raspberry Beret. Higher Grade's Cherry Hills and Highlands locations are only for medical patients, but the Capitol Hill store offers recreational sales.
Snaxland
543 Bryant Street
303-872-3959
7464 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
303-284-9791
Popular wholesale grower Snaxland went from zero dispensaries in Colorado to two storefronts in a matter of months this year. Now Snax fans can get their favorite flower straight from the source in Boulder and Denver, whether it be stalwart strains like Gelato Cake or new creations like Alley Oop. The expansion hasn't ended there, either, with newly branded Snaxland rosin recently dropping and edibles on the way, according to the company.
L'Eagle
380 Quivas Street
303-825-0497
L'Eagle sells a few strains from outside cultivations, but the stars here have always been the internal cuts. Blue Dream, Green Crack, Strawberry Cough and the house favorite, Sour Diesel, are all fixtures at L'Eagle, and they're some of the best takes on the strains you'll find in Denver. Owners John and Amy Andrle have put newer creations like Apple Fritter and Cake Crasher on the menu to keep things fresh, and you'll find rare strains like Texas Hash Plant or the CBD-rich Cannatonic, as well. We go for the throwbacks, but don't limit yourself if the nose drifts in multiple directions.
Verde Natural
5101 East Colfax Avenue
303-474-4489
302 Pearl Street, Boulder (Hash House)
303-993-3066
Verde Natural and its sister store in Boulder, Hash House, are both stocked full of stanky in-house flower and top-tier rosin from Dablogic, Verde's extraction brand. Modern and popular strains are easy to find at Verde, which is currently high on candy, Chem and pastry terps — but lovers of OGs, cheesy strains and the house speciality, Super Lemon Haze, will be right at home, too. We keep going back for the Hazelnut Cream and SFV OG, but keep your eyes peeled for the Bubble Jack and Roasted Garlic Margy, too.