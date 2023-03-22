Why Colorado Tokers Love Raspberry Beret

The far-reaching names of cannabis strains have led to ridiculous flashbacks and revelations when I'm out dispensary shopping, but last week was the first time a weed jar solved a name-that-song mystery.
Thanks, Raspberry Beret.
Music aficionados are probably mortified for me, but I never knew that "Raspberry Beret" was a Prince song, nor did I know the lyrics. All I knew was that it was full of ’80s noise and male wailing — but it was a catchy wail, the kind that makes you pop your collar and thrust your head back and forth like an ostrich. I never cared to learn the words, but it all suddenly made sense when I read the name of this strain aloud. The buds looked mediocre, but I didn't care. This Raspberry Beret had to be in my bowl.
The song "Raspberry Beret" has inspired the names of stout beers and a rock-climbing cliff in Sedalia, but the cannabis strain could be the best homage. Despite its homely looks, each version I've tried smells sweet and sharp, like raspberry lemonade, but the aroma and flavor have a sticky, jammy quality that plays along. I've tasted everything from tangerines to raspberries in this Fruitopia-like smoke, which is just as sweet as it is sour.
A mix of Forbidden Fruit and White OG from Swamp Boys, Raspberry Beret has an undeniably sour smell and flavor, but the raspberry and strawberry aspects put up quite the fight, leaving my nose and tastebuds very impressed. Although the head high isn't strong enough to tune out the song stuck in my brain, Raspberry Beret's physical pulldown sure is. Put this one in the "ugly and delicious" category.
Looks: Don't judge this on a visual whim. Raspberry Beret is relatively fluffy and laden with pistils for a modern strain, which can throw off those who still believe in the whole indica/sativa thing, as sativas are generally loose in structure. The trichome coverage is average, but the calyxes are plenty bright on their own.
Smell: Raspberry Beret really smells like a glass of raspberry lemonade or sour beer, with a strong squeeze of tangerine on top. Subtle hints of skunk and Kush remind the nostrils that you're actually smoking weed, but this smells like a soft drink.
Flavor: Much like Runtz and Sprinklez, Raspberry Beret has a dominant sweet-sour flavor that reminds me of a candy shop. Sour orange and raspberry flavors aren't as jammy as the smell, but they're fruity, nonetheless.
Effects: Raspberry Beret's body high hits fast, and I quickly learned to hold this strain for after 7 p.m. The head buzz is upbeat and curious for the first hour, though, so don't expect to fall asleep immediately. Give yourself time to eat, watch a movie or read, because the brain needs food and entertainment in order to fully give in to Raspberry Beret's relaxing effects.
Where to find it: We've come across Raspberry Beret at A Cut Above, Berkeley Dispensary, Doctors Orders, Elevated, Green Dragon, Helping Hands Herbals, Higher Grade, KrystaLeaves, JARS Cannabis, Magnolia Road Cannabis Co., Mountain Annie's, Native Roots, NuVue Pharma, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Space Station Dispensary and the Stone — but given the reach of Veritas, more stores likely carry the strain.
Veritas grows the most widely available version of Raspberry Beret, while Higher Grade and KrystaLeaves both grow in-house versions. Cuban Crew, a wholesale arm of KrystaLeaves, also sells it. As far as extractions go, Kush Masters is the only company we've seen taking on the strain.
Higher Grade's take could be the best value on Raspberry Beret in Denver. It hits all the flavor notes and brings a heavy physical high despite sitting on the mid-tier shelf. KrystaLeaves has multiple phenotypes of Raspberry Beret to choose from, all bursting with orange and raspberry flavors, but the high is lighter on the body.
