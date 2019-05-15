Ten Mouthwatering Marijuana Strains in Denver

Dispensaries tend to sell their cannabis to customers based on indica, sativa and hybird or nighttime/daytime designations, but I'm a flavor guy. Give me something new, juicy or pungent.

I don't care if it's gassy, fruity, creamy, earthy, sour or floral — the wide span of cannabis flavors is a delight to research. Almost any strain can bring a lip-smacking smoke if grown correctly, but some are more predisposed to good taste than others. Here are ten strains we've seen around Denver that make great appetizers:

Bubble Jack

The naked flavors shine through during smoke sessions, with a sugary, vanilla-like smoke that coats the sides of your mouth with a fruity, earthy aftertaste reminiscent of kale smoothies or cold-pressed juice.

Mandarin Cookies

Mirroring the smell, Mandarin Cookies starts with a sweet, acidic and doughy flavor up front, almost like sourdough bread and marmalade, followed by a grainy, piney coat over the tongue. It tastes like breakfast.

Grape Pie

That soda-like grape sweetness isn’t as overpowering here as it is in Grape Pie’s aroma, but it dominates the palate nonetheless, with a strong sour kick making it hard to notice other zesty, earthy flavors.

Papaya

That subtle sourness in Papaya’s smell is more cheesy and funky on the tastebuds, with an initial funk that slowly blends into a sweet, creamy flavor with hints of tropical fruit.

Witches Weed

Witches Weed's heavy melon and fruit flavors take over the palate, giving off a savory sweetness much like cantaloupe or honeydew. The strain's earthy notes come in later without impacting the fruity aftertaste.

Cactus Breath

I personally love Cactus Breath’s intense funk, with sweet, grainy flavors and a creamy back end that remind me of tomato sauce and lemongrass. The weird combination of characteristics can be an acquired taste, but any seasoned toker will appreciate the strain’s full-course flavor.

Hazelnut Cream

Much like its smell, the strain’s flavor is as tasty as it is powerful. Strong enough to shine through a blackened pipe, identifiable notes of nuts, cream and citrus taste more like dessert than dank, with just a slight skunky flavor on the back end giving it away.

Frankenberry

Although it’s a little more earthy and hash-y than its smell implies, Frankenberry carries a lip-smacking sweetness similar to its cereal inspiration, with thick, syrupy tastes of berries and a doughy flavor to soak it up.

Bordello

So sweet and tart that it's almost acidic, Bordello is like a bottle of Sunny Delight after a long day at school. Two after-dinner bowls out of a bubbler tasted just like the Bordello smelled, but with a roasty sandalwood finish backing up each hit — a little like smoking a sour fruit salad.

Alien Rock Candy

A midnight bowl brought the salivating sweetness I expected, but it was rounded out with a firm earthiness as well. It’s one thing to enjoy the taste of a strain, but taking hit after hit because I can’t get enough of the flavor is something entirely different. The exquisite taste made me overzealous, and I smoked two bowls too many before I even realized it.