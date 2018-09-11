Ask a Stoner: Can I Give Weed to People on the Street?

Dear Stoner: Can I give away weed to people on the street for free? And, yes, I mean FOR FREE.

Weed Rich

Dear Mr. Rich: How kind of you to share the wealth! Whether it’s mid- or high-grade marijuana, I commend the generosity — as long as no mold, mites or other infection are plaguing your free weed.

Although cannabis is regulated on a much harsher level than alcohol, in Colorado it is legal to give it to another adult, and you can do so on the street, in a house, with a mouse, here, there and (almost) everywhere. But some stipulations are attached.