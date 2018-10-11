Ask a Stoner: What Are Some High-Yielding Strains I Can Grow?

Dear Stoner: What are some high-yielding strains available on the recreational market? I’m new to growing, and I can use all the help I can get.
Devon
Dear Devon: There are plenty of strains that can yield over two pounds per plant, but the size of the harvest will still depend on lighting, nutrients and other techniques and variables essential to high yields. All that talk aside, some strains are definitely stronger producers than others. The real obstacle is finding these on the recreational market, as seeds and clones aren’t sold at most dispensaries in Colorado.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Big Bud, Blue Dream and Critical Mass are easy choices for high-yielding plants, but they have some drawbacks: Big Bud lacks flavor, Critical Mass can get so big that the buds mold, and Blue Dream is so widespread that it’s hard to trust the genetics. But other popular strains such as Amnesia Haze, Hash Plant, Northern Lights, Sour Diesel and White Widow are also high-yielders, relatively easy for beginning growers, and can be bought as clones or seeds. Many of these have been cross-bred with each other or could be bred with other high-yielding strains, so keep that in mind when shopping.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!