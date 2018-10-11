Ask a Stoner: What Are Some High-Yielding Strains I Can Grow?

Dear Stoner: What are some high-yielding strains available on the recreational market? I’m new to growing, and I can use all the help I can get.

Devon

Dear Devon: There are plenty of strains that can yield over two pounds per plant, but the size of the harvest will still depend on lighting, nutrients and other techniques and variables essential to high yields. All that talk aside, some strains are definitely stronger producers than others. The real obstacle is finding these on the recreational market, as seeds and clones aren’t sold at most dispensaries in Colorado.