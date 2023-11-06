 New Dispensaries Open in Grand Junction and Denver Metro | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Business

Dispensary Openings and Closings: Grand Junction Pot Sales Finally Begin

New dispensaries have opened in Grand Junction, Denver and the Boulder area.
November 6, 2023
Grand Junction voters approved recreational pot sales in 2021, but its first dispensaries didn't open until late October.
Grand Junction voters approved recreational pot sales in 2021, but its first dispensaries didn't open until late October. Flickr/Adam Moss
Share this:
It took a while, but dispensaries are now open in the largest city on the Western Slope.

Grand Junction voters approved allowing recreational cannabis sales nearly two and a half years ago, but slow movement from the local government and licensing department prevented any of the town's ten dispensary licensees from opening until this year.

Lucky Me Dispensary became the first pot shop to open in Grand Junction on October 18, with the Colorado Weedery following closely behind last week. The other eight dispensary licensees have fewer than five months to open their doors before forgoing store permits, according to local rules, but they can apply for extensions.

Metro Denver has seen a handful of new dispensaries open, as well. The Center, fresh off a move from its longtime space on Leetsdale Drive and into a historic firehouse on South Broadway, hosted a grand-opening party over the weekend, while wholesale cultivator Shift Genuine Cannabis recently opened a store in Adams County.

Find more dispensary action below:

Recently Dispensary Openings:

The Center
600 South Broadway
720-941-8872

Shift Dispensary
9690 Dallas Street, Henderson
303-287-2832

The Cannabis Depot
3390 28th Street, Boulder
720-242-7435

Trees
12626 North 10th Street, Longmont
303-772-3034

Colorado Weedery
879 Struthers Avenue, Grand Junction
970-314-7777

Lucky Me Dispensary
2648 Patterson Road, Grand Junction
970-424-0220


Recent Dispensary Closings:

The Center (moved to 600 South Broadway)
6853 Leetsdale Drive

Green Tree Medicinals (now Trees)
12626 North 10th Street, Longmont

Dispensaries Coming Soon:


Callie's Cannabis Shoppe
291 Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield

The Dab by Silverpeak
4490 West 121st Avenue, Broomfield

Star Buds
256 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending

Inside Denver's First Psychedelic Mushroom Cup

Psychedelics

Inside Denver's First Psychedelic Mushroom Cup

By Thomas Mitchell
Cannabis Calendar: Penis Pipe-Making

Things to Do

Cannabis Calendar: Penis Pipe-Making

By Westword Staff
State Officials Suggest Significant Rule Changes to Retail Marijuana

Government

State Officials Suggest Significant Rule Changes to Retail Marijuana

By Thomas Mitchell
Polis Budget Calls for $10 Million in Marijuana Business Projects and Tax Incentives

Government

Polis Budget Calls for $10 Million in Marijuana Business Projects and Tax Incentives

By Thomas Mitchell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation