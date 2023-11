Dispensary Openings and Closings: Grand Junction Pot Sales Finally Begin

Recently Dispensary Openings:



It took a while, but dispensaries are now open in the largest city on the Western Slope. Grand Junction voters approved allowing recreational cannabis sales nearly two and a half years ago, but slow movement from the local government and licensing department prevented any of the town's ten dispensary licensees from opening until this year.Lucky Me Dispensary became the first pot shop to open in Grand Junction on October 18, with the Colorado Weedery following closely behind last week. The other eight dispensary licensees have fewer than five months to open their doors before forgoing store permits, according to local rules, but they can apply for extensions.Metro Denver has seen a handful of new dispensaries open, as well. The Center, fresh off a move from its longtime space on Leetsdale Drive and into a historic firehouse on South Broadway , hosted a grand-opening party over the weekend, while wholesale cultivator Shift Genuine Cannabis recently opened a store in Adams County.Find more dispensary action below:600 South Broadway720-941-8872 Shift Dispensary

