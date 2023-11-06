Dispensary Openings and Closings: Grand Junction Pot Sales Finally Begin

Grand Junction voters approved allowing recreational cannabis sales nearly two and a half years ago, but slow movement from the local government and licensing department prevented any of the town's ten dispensary licensees from opening until this year.
Lucky Me Dispensary became the first pot shop to open in Grand Junction on October 18, with the Colorado Weedery following closely behind last week. The other eight dispensary licensees have fewer than five months to open their doors before forgoing store permits, according to local rules, but they can apply for extensions.
Metro Denver has seen a handful of new dispensaries open, as well. The Center, fresh off a move from its longtime space on Leetsdale Drive and into a historic firehouse on South Broadway, hosted a grand-opening party over the weekend, while wholesale cultivator Shift Genuine Cannabis recently opened a store in Adams County.
Find more dispensary action below:
Recently Dispensary Openings:
The Center
600 South Broadway
720-941-8872
Shift Dispensary
9690 Dallas Street, Henderson
303-287-2832
The Cannabis Depot
3390 28th Street, Boulder
720-242-7435
Trees
12626 North 10th Street, Longmont
303-772-3034
Colorado Weedery
879 Struthers Avenue, Grand Junction
970-314-7777
Lucky Me Dispensary
2648 Patterson Road, Grand Junction
970-424-0220
Recent Dispensary Closings:
The Center (moved to 600 South Broadway)
6853 Leetsdale Drive
Green Tree Medicinals (now Trees)
12626 North 10th Street, Longmont
Dispensaries Coming Soon:
Callie's Cannabis Shoppe
291 Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield
The Dab by Silverpeak
4490 West 121st Avenue, Broomfield
Star Buds
256 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood