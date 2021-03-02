Ask a Stoner: Would a Potency Limit Apply to Homegrown Weed?

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Dear Stoner: Will that THC potency limit apply to the weed I grow in my basement? I only know how to grow 20 percent and above.

Dr. Dank

Dear Doc: Any legislative attempt to limit potency of commercial cannabis products in Colorado is still up in the air. The lawmakers interested in pursuing such a measure haven't said if (much less when) they'll introduce a bill, though a draft did surface from Representative Yadira Caraveo, a physician. The draft suggested a 15 percent THC limit on medical and recreational products, including flower, but Caraveo has since said that her efforts are likely to be aimed at concentrates, not flower, and that the 15 percent number wasn’t set in stone. Fuckery, all of it, but the industry is still anxiously waiting to see how aggressive any official attempt will be.

Growing cannabis at home is still protected by the Colorado Constitution. Jacqueline Collins

Home growers shouldn’t have anything to worry about, though. The limit is aimed at the legal cannabis industry, not the people growing pot in their basements — who will probably have more opportunities to sell their weed to black-market extractors if any Caraveo bill passes.

Does that mean your cannabis rights are forever safe from the Man? Just look at what’s happening now, and tell me.

