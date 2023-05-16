The Clear Releases New Edibles Line in Colorado

The Clear, a multi-state marijuana brand headquartered in Colorado, is stepping into the edibles arena.
Known for marijuana distillate extraction, The Clear has spent a decade as a THC vaporizer brand. Now the company is putting that distillate formulation to use with a new line of vegan weed gummies with "fast-acting" technology, DripCees.
DripCees are sold in three flavors and cannabinoid combinations: Enjoy is a THC-only gummy with a tropical coconut flavor; Sleep has a CBD, CBN and THC mixture and peaches-and-cream flavor, and Recover is a strawberry-watermelon gummy with a CBG and THC combination. Each package comes with ten, 10-milligram pieces, all marked with lines to help consumers split up the pieces for microdosing.
As wholesale marijuana sales drop across the country and dispensary prices reach record lows in Colorado, large companies like The Clear have expanded into new markets and product niches. The Clear released a line of infused pre-rolled joints just over a year ago, but edibles are new to the company, and gummies may be the most competitive category of infused treats.
Despite joining a crowded field, CEO Richard Batenburg Jr. is confident DripCees will stand out. “We know there’s a demand for high-quality gummy edibles in this market and we believe our commitment to quality, consistency, and responsible use will set us apart and make DripCees a favorite among both new and experienced cannabis users,” he says.
The gummies will debut in Colorado dispensaries this week, just a couple of months after the strawberry-watermelon CBG gummies took second place in the Rooster's THC Classic.
While The Clear has expanded into Arkansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico and Oklahoma in recent years, but Batenburg Jr. says that Colorado continues to be a "leader in the cannabis industry." He and his son, Richard Batenburg III, moved The Clear to Colorado from California in 2015 after their investment firm purchased the company.
The Batenburgs have another big protect taking place in Colorado, too: a reality TV show.
Announced last year, High Science follows the Batenburgs as they work with The Clear in Colorado and beyond. The show received a $221,000 production grant from the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media, and was made in partnership with cable executive TV producer David McKillop, whose credits include reality shows like Deadliest Catch, Duck Dynasty, Ice Road Truckers, Pawn Stars and Storage Wars.
""The [producers] like the generational or family dynamic. The show is kind of a mashup between Pawn Stars and Shark Tank, where Denver isn't the host of the show, but we're kind of the hub. All of these interesting characters will come in, and we either acquire the business or talk about doing a deal with them through our Clear line of products — or maybe they just need help raising money," Richard told Westword last October.
Production of High Science was set to wrap in February. The Clear won't say which channel or streaming outlet the show will be on, but promises a "major cable network" will run High Science during the fall of this year.
Given the timeline of the DripCees release, don't be surprised if behind-the-scenes action connected to the gummies appears on High Science when it finally airs.