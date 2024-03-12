Is Giving Up Edibles for Smoking During Lent Missing the Point?

Dear Stoner: If my friend gave up edibles for Lent only to start smoking weed instead, did he really give up something in the first place?
Dubious Donner
Dear Dubious Donner: I'd tell you to go ask a priest, but you can't always trust the Catholic Church's response to cannabis. Sure, there are probably a few "cool" and understanding priests out there, but Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila of the Denver Archdiocese penned an entire letter a few months ago blasting cannabis use while arguing that alcohol consumption is just fine. Hardly the worst thing the Catholic Church has done, but let's not stray too far into the weeds.
much worse habit for your lungs is dumb enough, but smoking provides much faster gratification, which isn't exactly the point of this religious fasting observance. As someone who partakes in both smoking and eating weed, I can't judge — but even I would advise edibles-only people to stay that way. Smoking is bad, kids. No joke there.
