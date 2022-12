Annie Booth Trio, Borgore and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Annie Booth Trio is continuing its annual Christmas tradition for the ninth year in a row at Dazzle all week, while the funk is kept alive and well with Denver native D'Vibes hosting a solstice party at Cervantes' on Wednesday, December 21. Then kick off the weekend with Borgore at the Ogden on Friday, December 23.Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:The monthly opportunity to meet up with other Denverites who love local music, hosted by radio station Indie 102.3, has now taken up residence at Mercury Cafe. Each month provides another new up-and-coming local artist to check out, with this month showcasing the all-female three-piece indie outfit known as Barbara.Denver jazz pianist Annie Booth and her two bandmates are performing songs from the classicspecial for six straight days this week. The trio will be joined by other talented musicians throughout the performances to help enhance the splendid holiday soundtrack loved by so many.Friendly funkateer Deshawn "D'Vibes" Alexander will celebrate the winter solstice in style with a killer lineup of other funk masters such as Bquiz, Benzel Baltimore (of Parliament Funkadelic) and Todd Smallie.Looking for more great local musicians to discover this week? The Skylark will be buzzing with talent for Denver-based indie-rock band FaceMan's vinyl release show. Local support acts Tivoli Club Brass Band and Anthony Ruptak round out the bill.With catchy lyrics that can swing between horror and comedy, Yosef Asaf Borger (aka Borgore) mixes elements of metal with drum and bass and dubstep to create a type of genre that he calls "gorestep."Local radio host Bruce Trujillo will host a holiday party to remember with a stellar lineup of Denver musicians such as Fruta Brutal, Fuya Fuya, Grace DeVine, Little Trips, The Mañanas, namebackwards, Neoma, Pink Fuzz, Ritmo Cascabel and Yugs. You'll hear genres ranging from Latin folk to indie-alternative to psychedelic garage, and even a comedy performance by Garrett Nygren.What better way to bring in the holiday cheer than hittin' the Lituation at one of the best venues in Denver? DJ $6,000,00 will be spinning all your favorite trap-music tunes to keep the vibes flowing all night long.Need a break from the relatives and a reason to get out of the house this Christmas? Why not take a trip down to the Grateful Dead museum and brewery instead? You can hang with your jam band family instead, and take turns at the jukebox groovin' out to all your favorites from the Dead.