Annie Booth Trio, Borgore and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Annie Booth Trio is continuing its annual Christmas tradition for the ninth year in a row at Dazzle all week, while the funk is kept alive and well with Denver native D'Vibes hosting a solstice party at Cervantes' on Wednesday, December 21. Then kick off the weekend with Borgore at the Ogden on Friday, December 23.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Indie 102.3 Local 303 Meetup
Monday, December 19, 6:30 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
Free
The monthly opportunity to meet up with other Denverites who love local music, hosted by radio station Indie 102.3, has now taken up residence at Mercury Cafe. Each month provides another new up-and-coming local artist to check out, with this month showcasing the all-female three-piece indie outfit known as Barbara.
Charlie Brown Christmas: With Annie Booth Trio
Monday, December 19, 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Tuesday, December 20, 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Wednesday, December 21, 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Thursday December 22, 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Friday, December 23, 11 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Saturday, December 24, 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$15-$30
Denver jazz pianist Annie Booth and her two bandmates are performing songs from the classic Charlie Brown Christmas special for six straight days this week. The trio will be joined by other talented musicians throughout the performances to help enhance the splendid holiday soundtrack loved by so many.
D'Vibes Watermelon Funk Solstice Getdown
Wednesday, December 21, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton Street
$15
Friendly funkateer Deshawn "D'Vibes" Alexander will celebrate the winter solstice in style with a killer lineup of other funk masters such as Bquiz, Benzel Baltimore (of Parliament Funkadelic) and Todd Smallie.
FaceMan: Western Jupiter Vinyl Release Show
Thursday, December 22, 8 p.m.
Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway
$22
Looking for more great local musicians to discover this week? The Skylark will be buzzing with talent for Denver-based indie-rock band FaceMan's vinyl release show. Local support acts Tivoli Club Brass Band and Anthony Ruptak round out the bill.
Borgore
Friday December 23, 9 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$30
With catchy lyrics that can swing between horror and comedy, Yosef Asaf Borger (aka Borgore) mixes elements of metal with drum and bass and dubstep to create a type of genre that he calls "gorestep."
Holiday Party: Sheeshmas ’22
Friday, December 23, 9 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
Free
Local radio host Bruce Trujillo will host a holiday party to remember with a stellar lineup of Denver musicians such as Fruta Brutal, Fuya Fuya, Grace DeVine, Little Trips, The Mañanas, namebackwards, Neoma, Pink Fuzz, Ritmo Cascabel and Yugs. You'll hear genres ranging from Latin folk to indie-alternative to psychedelic garage, and even a comedy performance by Garrett Nygren.
DJ $6,000,000 (Lituation)
Saturday, December 24, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
Free
What better way to bring in the holiday cheer than hittin' the Lituation at one of the best venues in Denver? DJ $6,000,00 will be spinning all your favorite trap-music tunes to keep the vibes flowing all night long.
Christmas Party
Sunday, December 25, 5 p.m.
So Many Roads Brewery, 918 West First Avenue
Free
Need a break from the relatives and a reason to get out of the house this Christmas? Why not take a trip down to the Grateful Dead museum and brewery instead? You can hang with your jam band family instead, and take turns at the jukebox groovin' out to all your favorites from the Dead.
