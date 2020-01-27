The Beach Boys Bring Good Vibrations to Denver's Best Outdoor Venue

Surf's up! The Beach Boys will be headed to Denver this summer for a concert at Levitt Pavilion in Ruby Hill Park — which Westword has honored as the Best Outdoor Venue in Denver (yes, we love Red Rocks, too).

No, Brian Wilson will not be there. Nor will Al Jardine or David Marks.

But lead singer Mike Love, who wrote the lyrics for "Surfin'" back in 1961, will be heading up the band. He will be joined by longtime member Bruce Johnston, along with Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 6.

Tickets, $30 to $79.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Ticketmaster.

Listen to Surfin' and more favorites from Westword writers on our Westword Staff Picks playlist.