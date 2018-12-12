 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
4
Béla Fleck will perform with the Colorado Symphony in May 2019.EXPAND
Béla Fleck will perform with the Colorado Symphony in May 2019.
Jim McGuire

Béla Fleck Will Join the Colorado Symphony for a Red Rocks Concert

Kyle Harris | December 12, 2018 | 7:02am
AA

The Colorado Symphony just announced its latest collaboration with a contemporary artist at Red Rocks: The orchestra will be joined by Béla Fleck, the sixteen-time Grammy winner who has spent four decades playing his banjo, merging jazz, country, classical, pop and bluegrass traditions from around the world.

Fleck, who first heard the banjo while watching The Beverly Hillbillies, started playing at fifteen. He grew up with classical music but never studied it formally.

"My classical background is mostly absorbed, and very unstudied — at least in classical terms," he told Westword's Nick Hutchinson in April. "My stepfather, Joe, played the cello, and there was classical music in my high school, so I did hear it organically. But there was no place for a banjo player to learn this music, so I had to figure it out one note at a time."

At the Red Rocks concert, set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, Fleck will perform solo with the Colorado Symphony as well as with his band the Flecktones; Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and Abigail Washburn will also play.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 14, at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: