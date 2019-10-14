 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Lizzo plays two nights at the Fillmore Auditorium this week.EXPAND
Lizzo plays two nights at the Fillmore Auditorium this week.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | October 14, 2019 | 5:38am
AA

Touring in support of its latest album, Fear Inoculum, Tool headlines the Pepsi Center on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Killing Joke opening both nights. And Lizzo takes over the Fillmore Auditorium for two nights. This week's lineup also includes Bob Dylan at Mission Ballroom, Logic at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Experience Hendrix at the Paramount Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

Related Stories

Caravan Palace
$36.75-$100, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Delain and Amorphis
$32-$38, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Here’s to Life! A Celebration of Jazz with Lenny Kaye
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

Tool (also October 16)
$75-$150, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Lizzo (also October 16)
$39.75-$69.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Experience Hendrix
$55-$105, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Half Alive
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Chameleons Vox
$20-$150, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

John Pizzarelli Trio
$35-$50, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Saintseneca
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

Logic
$49.99-$99.99, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Ingrid Michaelson
$45-$50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Big K.R.I.T.
$27.50-$65.95, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

KONGOS
$10-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Yoke Lore
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Nashville Pussy
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

Wardruna
$61.50-$71.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

For King & Country
$20.50-$195.50, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Bob Dylan & His Band
$75-$200, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

A Day to Remember
$49.75-$99.75, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Grandson
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Starset
$25-$28, 6 p.m., Summit

Big Wreck
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Harry Tuft and Rene Heredia
$10, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Ronnie Baker Brooks
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >