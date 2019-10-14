The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Touring in support of its latest album, Fear Inoculum, Tool headlines the Pepsi Center on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Killing Joke opening both nights. And Lizzo takes over the Fillmore Auditorium for two nights. This week's lineup also includes Bob Dylan at Mission Ballroom, Logic at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Experience Hendrix at the Paramount Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 14
Caravan Palace
$36.75-$100, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Delain and Amorphis
$32-$38, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Here’s to Life! A Celebration of Jazz with Lenny Kaye
$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15
Tool (also October 16)
$75-$150, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center
Lizzo (also October 16)
$39.75-$69.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Experience Hendrix
$55-$105, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Half Alive
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Chameleons Vox
$20-$150, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
John Pizzarelli Trio
$35-$50, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Saintseneca
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16
Logic
$49.99-$99.99, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Ingrid Michaelson
$45-$50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Big K.R.I.T.
$27.50-$65.95, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
KONGOS
$10-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Yoke Lore
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Nashville Pussy
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17
Wardruna
$61.50-$71.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
For King & Country
$20.50-$195.50, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Bob Dylan & His Band
$75-$200, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
A Day to Remember
$49.75-$99.75, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Grandson
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Starset
$25-$28, 6 p.m., Summit
Big Wreck
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Harry Tuft and Rene Heredia
$10, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Ronnie Baker Brooks
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
