The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Touring in support of its latest album, Fear Inoculum, Tool headlines the Pepsi Center on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Killing Joke opening both nights. And Lizzo takes over the Fillmore Auditorium for two nights. This week's lineup also includes Bob Dylan at Mission Ballroom, Logic at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Experience Hendrix at the Paramount Theatre. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

Caravan Palace

$36.75-$100, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Delain and Amorphis

$32-$38, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Here’s to Life! A Celebration of Jazz with Lenny Kaye

$15, 7 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15



Tool (also October 16)

$75-$150, 7:30 p.m., Pepsi Center

Lizzo (also October 16)

$39.75-$69.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Experience Hendrix

$55-$105, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Half Alive

$22-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Chameleons Vox

$20-$150, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

John Pizzarelli Trio

$35-$50, 7:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Saintseneca

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16



Logic

$49.99-$99.99, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Ingrid Michaelson

$45-$50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Big K.R.I.T.

$27.50-$65.95, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

KONGOS

$10-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Yoke Lore

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Nashville Pussy

$15-$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17



Wardruna

$61.50-$71.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

For King & Country

$20.50-$195.50, 7 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Bob Dylan & His Band

$75-$200, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

A Day to Remember

$49.75-$99.75, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Grandson

$23-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Starset

$25-$28, 6 p.m., Summit

Big Wreck

$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Harry Tuft and Rene Heredia

$10, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Ronnie Baker Brooks

$22-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.