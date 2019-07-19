The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Global Dance Festival is this weekend, with EDM acts like Black Caviar, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Diplo and more at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, while the String Cheese Incident celebrates its 25th anniversary over three nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Also on tap this weekend are Hammer's House Party, featuring Sir Mix-A-Lot, Sisqo, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew and more, at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, two nights of the Growlers at the Ogden Theatre, and Seal at Hudson Gardens. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, JULY 19



Global Dance Festival (also July 20)

$69-$239, 3 p.m. Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Related Stories String Cheese Incident Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Hammer's House Party

$27-$90, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

String Cheese Incident (also July 20 and 21)

$51.75-$86.75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Gasoline Lollipops

Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

The Growlers (also July 20)

$35-$38, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Blister 66

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Debajo del Agua - Pachamerica Fest III

$15-$37, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

SATURDAY, JULY 20

The 2nd Annual Reggae on the Grass

Free/VIP $30, 12 p.m., Levitt Pavilion

The Summer Slaughter Tour 2019

$25-$27, 2 p.m., Summit

My Body Sings Electric

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Flipper

$20-$22, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

John Fullbright

$23-$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Hillbilly Casino

$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Intocable

$45-$85, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Aterciopelados

Free/VIP $30, Levitt Pavilion

Jon Bellion

$45, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Seal

$69-$79, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

City Park Jazz: Brass Band Extravaganza

Free, 6 p.m., City Park Pavilion

Panteon Rococo

$35-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Stick to Your Guns

$20, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Green

$24.95-$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Citizens

$16.50-$17, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam

$30-$40, 11 a.m. , Gold Hill Inn

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.