 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Global Dance Festival is this weekend.
Global Dance Festival is this weekend.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | July 19, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Global Dance Festival is this weekend, with EDM acts like Black Caviar, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Diplo and more at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, while the String Cheese Incident celebrates its 25th anniversary over three nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Also on tap this weekend are Hammer's House Party, featuring Sir Mix-A-Lot, Sisqo, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew and more, at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, two nights of the Growlers at the Ogden Theatre, and Seal at Hudson Gardens. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Global Dance Festival (also July 20)
$69-$239, 3 p.m. Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Related Stories

Hammer's House Party
$27-$90, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

String Cheese Incident (also July 20 and 21)
$51.75-$86.75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Gasoline Lollipops
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

The Growlers (also July 20)
$35-$38, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Blister 66
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Debajo del Agua - Pachamerica Fest III
$15-$37, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

SATURDAY, JULY 20

The 2nd Annual Reggae on the Grass
Free/VIP $30, 12 p.m., Levitt Pavilion

The Summer Slaughter Tour 2019
$25-$27, 2 p.m., Summit

My Body Sings Electric
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Flipper
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

John Fullbright
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Hillbilly Casino
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Intocable
$45-$85, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Aterciopelados
Free/VIP $30, Levitt Pavilion

Jon Bellion
$45, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Seal
$69-$79, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

City Park Jazz: Brass Band Extravaganza
Free, 6 p.m., City Park Pavilion

Panteon Rococo
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Stick to Your Guns
$20, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Green
$24.95-$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Citizens
$16.50-$17, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam
$30-$40, 11 a.m. , Gold Hill Inn

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >