The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Global Dance Festival is this weekend, with EDM acts like Black Caviar, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Diplo and more at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, while the String Cheese Incident celebrates its 25th anniversary over three nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Also on tap this weekend are Hammer's House Party, featuring Sir Mix-A-Lot, Sisqo, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew and more, at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, two nights of the Growlers at the Ogden Theatre, and Seal at Hudson Gardens. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, JULY 19
Global Dance Festival (also July 20)
$69-$239, 3 p.m. Broncos Stadium at Mile High
Hammer's House Party
$27-$90, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
String Cheese Incident (also July 20 and 21)
$51.75-$86.75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Gasoline Lollipops
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
The Growlers (also July 20)
$35-$38, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Blister 66
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Debajo del Agua - Pachamerica Fest III
$15-$37, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
SATURDAY, JULY 20
The 2nd Annual Reggae on the Grass
Free/VIP $30, 12 p.m., Levitt Pavilion
The Summer Slaughter Tour 2019
$25-$27, 2 p.m., Summit
My Body Sings Electric
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Flipper
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
John Fullbright
$23-$25, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Hillbilly Casino
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, JULY 21
Intocable
$45-$85, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Aterciopelados
Free/VIP $30, Levitt Pavilion
Jon Bellion
$45, 5:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Seal
$69-$79, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
City Park Jazz: Brass Band Extravaganza
Free, 6 p.m., City Park Pavilion
Panteon Rococo
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Stick to Your Guns
$20, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Green
$24.95-$28, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Citizens
$16.50-$17, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Charles Sawtelle Memorial Mountain Jam
$30-$40, 11 a.m. , Gold Hill Inn
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
