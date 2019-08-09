The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Rolling Stones bring their No Filter Tour to Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, while Zac Brown Band headlines Coors Field tonight. This weekend's lineup also includes two nights of Trey Anastasio Band at Mission Ballroom. Lost '80s Live, featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Missing Persons, the Tubes and more, is at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Joe Bonamassa is at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Alarm is at the Oriental Theater. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

Zac Brown Band

$43.25-$129.50, 6:45 p.m., Coors Field

Passafire

Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Trey Anastasio Band (also August 10)

$59.50, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Cash Unchained

$15/$17, 9 p.m., Summit

Dean Lewis

$27.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Alarm

$28, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Shane Smith & the Saints

$17-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Oh, Sleeper

$12-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Lowest Pair

$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive

Goodnight, Texas

$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

The Rolling Stones

$159 and up, 7:30 p.m., Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Lost '80s Live

$26.50-$79.50, 6:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village

Alison Wonderland

$39.95-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Mother Hips

Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion

This Will Destroy You

$20, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Blues & Brews

$8-$30, 2 p.m., 1200 Pearl Street

Green Dazed - 25th Anniversary of Dookie Party

$12/$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Live at the Vineyards

$80/$125, 6:30 p.m., Balisteri Vineyards

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

Joe Bonamassa

$45-$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Gregory Alan Isakov

$40.50-$86, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer

$17-$20, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Kindo

$16-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.