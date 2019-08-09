The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Rolling Stones bring their No Filter Tour to Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday, while Zac Brown Band headlines Coors Field tonight. This weekend's lineup also includes two nights of Trey Anastasio Band at Mission Ballroom. Lost '80s Live, featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Missing Persons, the Tubes and more, is at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Joe Bonamassa is at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Alarm is at the Oriental Theater. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 9
Zac Brown Band
$43.25-$129.50, 6:45 p.m., Coors Field
Passafire
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Trey Anastasio Band (also August 10)
$59.50, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Cash Unchained
$15/$17, 9 p.m., Summit
Dean Lewis
$27.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Alarm
$28, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Shane Smith & the Saints
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Oh, Sleeper
$12-$15, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Lowest Pair
$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., hi-dive
Goodnight, Texas
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SATURDAY, AUGUST 10
The Rolling Stones
$159 and up, 7:30 p.m., Broncos Stadium at Mile High
Lost '80s Live
$26.50-$79.50, 6:30 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village
Alison Wonderland
$39.95-$75, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Mother Hips
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion
This Will Destroy You
$20, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Blues & Brews
$8-$30, 2 p.m., 1200 Pearl Street
Green Dazed - 25th Anniversary of Dookie Party
$12/$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Live at the Vineyards
$80/$125, 6:30 p.m., Balisteri Vineyards
SUNDAY, AUGUST 11
Joe Bonamassa
$45-$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Gregory Alan Isakov
$40.50-$86, 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Brandon "Taz" Niederauer
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Kindo
$16-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
