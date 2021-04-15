Black Pumas, Kaytranada and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

- Local
Producer Kaytranada, who won two Grammys for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Bubba, will play Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Sango and Lou Phelps opening both nights. Tickets ($69-$90) are on sale now.
Country star Kane Brown brings his Blessed & Free Tour, which stops at 29 NBA basketball arenas, to the Ball Arena on Sunday, October 10; Chase Rice and Restless Road open. Tickets (price TBD) go on sale Friday, April 16, at 10 a.m.
Grammy-nominated soul act Black Pumas will be at the Mission Ballroom on Thursday, August 12. Tickets ($35-$75) go on sale Friday, April 16, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Cordovas & Great Peacock: Fri., June 18, 8 p.m., $80-$200
The Steel Woods: Fri., June 25, 7 p.m.
Andrea Bocelli: Sun., Oct. 31, 8 p.m.
Bad Bunny: Wed., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $49-$189.
Kane Brown: Sun., Oct. 10, 7 p.m.
Carnifex: Tue., July 20, 6:30 p.m.
Cull the Herd: Sat., April 17, 6 p.m.
The Emo Night Tour: Sat., June 5, 8 p.m.
Wildermiss: Sat., May 1, 6 and 8:45 p.m.
Cordovas & Great Peacock: Sun., June 20, 8 p.m., $25.
Morsel: Sat., July 17, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
Rose Hill Drive: Fri., July 16, 8 p.m., $50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Eminence Ensemble: Sat., May 22, 6:45 and 9:45 p.m., $35.
AJR: Fri., June 10, 2022, 7 p.m., $29.95-$99.95.
Jackie Venson: Sat., July 10, 9 p.m., $15.
Arlo Parks: Tue., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Autonomix (album release): Sat., May 1, 7 and 9 p.m., $50-$180.
Clay Street Unit: Thu., May 20, 7 and 9 p.m., $36-$108.
Cordovas & Great Peacock: Wed., June 16, 8 p.m.; Thu., June 17, 8 p.m., $50-$150.
GRIZZLY ROSE
Aaron Watson: Fri., June 25, 8:30 p.m., $25.
Jon Wolfe: Fri., Aug. 27, 8:30 p.m., $12.
Josh Ward: Fri., May 7, 8:30 p.m., $12.
LANCO: Fri., Dec. 17, 8:30 p.m., $20.
Randall King: Fri., June 18, 8:30 p.m., $12.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Honey Blazer: Sun., May 2, 2 p.m., $24-$72.
LOST LAKE
Bear and the Beasts: Fri., June 25, 9 p.m., $30-$60.
DARKARTS: Sat., May 15, 9 p.m., $30-$60.
The Pamlico Sound: Fri., May 21, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $44-$88.
Redivider: Sat., June 12, 7 p.m., $30-$60.
Black Pumas: Thu., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $35-$75.
Japanese Breakfast: With Luna Li, Fri., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $25.75.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Andy Frasco & Keller Williams: With John Craigie, Thu., May 27, 6 p.m., $52.80-$65.95.
Kaytranada: With Sango and Lou Phelps, Sat., May 1, 8 p.m.; Sun., May 2, 8 p.m., $69-$90.
Leftover Salmon: With with Andy Hall & Friends, Meadow Mountain, Lonesome Days (5/8), Fri., May 7, 4:45 p.m.; Sat., May 8, 4:45 p.m., $52.80-$65.95.
The Movement and the Expendables: With DEMN, Howi Spangler x Brandon Hardesty, Fri., May 14, 6:30 p.m., $59.95-$75.95.
17th Avenue All Stars: Sat., June 12, 8 p.m., $20.
Hold the Line (Toto tribute): Fri., June 18, 8 p.m., $20.
Mike Masse Trio: Sat., June 5, 8 p.m., $20.
Peter Bradley Adams: Fri., May 7, 8 p.m.; Sat., May 8, 8 p.m., $25.
Ryan Shupe & the Rubberband: Thu., May 27, 8 p.m., $25.
The Substitutes (the Who tribute): Fri., June 4, 8 p.m., $20.
Ten Years Gone (Led Zeppelin tribute): Fri., May 28, 8 p.m., $20.
Dayglow: Wed., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $25.
