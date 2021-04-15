Black Pumas, Kaytranada and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Producer Kaytranada, who won two Grammys for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Bubba, will play Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Sango and Lou Phelps opening both nights. Tickets ($69-$90) are on sale now.

Country star Kane Brown brings his Blessed & Free Tour, which stops at 29 NBA basketball arenas, to the Ball Arena on Sunday, October 10; Chase Rice and Restless Road open. Tickets (price TBD) go on sale Friday, April 16, at 10 a.m.

Grammy-nominated soul act Black Pumas will be at the Mission Ballroom on Thursday, August 12. Tickets ($35-$75) go on sale Friday, April 16, at 10 a.m.



NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Cordovas & Great Peacock: Fri., June 18, 8 p.m., $80-$200

The Steel Woods: Fri., June 25, 7 p.m.

BALL ARENA

Andrea Bocelli: Sun., Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

Bad Bunny: Wed., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $49-$189.

Kane Brown: Sun., Oct. 10, 7 p.m.

BLACK SHEEP

Carnifex: Tue., July 20, 6:30 p.m.

Cull the Herd: Sat., April 17, 6 p.m.

The Emo Night Tour: Sat., June 5, 8 p.m.

Wildermiss: Sat., May 1, 6 and 8:45 p.m.

BOULDER THEATER

Cordovas & Great Peacock: Sun., June 20, 8 p.m., $25.

Morsel: Sat., July 17, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

Rose Hill Drive: Fri., July 16, 8 p.m., $50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Eminence Ensemble: Sat., May 22, 6:45 and 9:45 p.m., $35.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

AJR: Fri., June 10, 2022, 7 p.m., $29.95-$99.95.

FOX THEATRE

Jackie Venson: Sat., July 10, 9 p.m., $15.

GLOBE HALL

Arlo Parks: Tue., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Autonomix (album release): Sat., May 1, 7 and 9 p.m., $50-$180.

Clay Street Unit: Thu., May 20, 7 and 9 p.m., $36-$108.

Cordovas & Great Peacock: Wed., June 16, 8 p.m.; Thu., June 17, 8 p.m., $50-$150.

GRIZZLY ROSE



Aaron Watson: Fri., June 25, 8:30 p.m., $25.

Jon Wolfe: Fri., Aug. 27, 8:30 p.m., $12.

Josh Ward: Fri., May 7, 8:30 p.m., $12.

LANCO: Fri., Dec. 17, 8:30 p.m., $20.

Randall King: Fri., June 18, 8:30 p.m., $12.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Honey Blazer: Sun., May 2, 2 p.m., $24-$72.

LOST LAKE



Bear and the Beasts: Fri., June 25, 9 p.m., $30-$60.

DARKARTS: Sat., May 15, 9 p.m., $30-$60.

The Pamlico Sound: Fri., May 21, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $44-$88.

Redivider: Sat., June 12, 7 p.m., $30-$60.

MISSION BALLROOM

Black Pumas: Thu., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $35-$75.

OGDEN THEATRE

Japanese Breakfast: With Luna Li, Fri., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $25.75.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



Andy Frasco & Keller Williams: With John Craigie, Thu., May 27, 6 p.m., $52.80-$65.95.

Kaytranada: With Sango and Lou Phelps, Sat., May 1, 8 p.m.; Sun., May 2, 8 p.m., $69-$90.

Leftover Salmon: With with Andy Hall & Friends, Meadow Mountain, Lonesome Days (5/8), Fri., May 7, 4:45 p.m.; Sat., May 8, 4:45 p.m., $52.80-$65.95.

The Movement and the Expendables: With DEMN, Howi Spangler x Brandon Hardesty, Fri., May 14, 6:30 p.m., $59.95-$75.95.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

17th Avenue All Stars: Sat., June 12, 8 p.m., $20.

Hold the Line (Toto tribute): Fri., June 18, 8 p.m., $20.

Mike Masse Trio: Sat., June 5, 8 p.m., $20.

Peter Bradley Adams: Fri., May 7, 8 p.m.; Sat., May 8, 8 p.m., $25.

Ryan Shupe & the Rubberband: Thu., May 27, 8 p.m., $25.

The Substitutes (the Who tribute): Fri., June 4, 8 p.m., $20.

Ten Years Gone (Led Zeppelin tribute): Fri., May 28, 8 p.m., $20.

SUMMIT

Dayglow: Wed., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $25.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.