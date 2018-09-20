Bob Seger's Final Tour Hits Denver in 2019

Bob Seger is celebrating retirement with one last tour.

In a year when many artists are celebrating their retirement – Paul Simon, Slayer, Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John and many more – Bob Seger has now announced his last tour celebrating fifty years of roots rock.

Seger, who pioneered his sound in Detroit in the 1960s and forged his legacy with recordings of songs like "Night Moves" and "Old Time Rock & Roll," will launch that tour later this year, and continue into 2019.

The Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band tour will open on November 21 in Grand Rapids; it will hit Denver at 7:30 p.m. February 17, 2019, at the Pepsi Center.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at Seger's website, Altitude Tickets and Live Nation, or by phone at 303-893-8497.