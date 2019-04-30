Denver Remembers Brittany Strummer at Two Memorial Events

Punks around the country have been mourning the loss of Brittany Strummer, a devout music fan, Illegal Pete's employee and a music journalist who wrote for Punk News, who died on March 31.

Strummer is remembered as a devout fan of the Clash, Against Me! and Dillinger Four and the rare person to go from being a fan to a friend of the artists, recalls Against Me!'s frontwoman Laura Jane Grace.

“Brittany was in many ways the life of the party and the soul of our scene — not only in Denver, but across the country,” Strummer's friend Alex Pelissero wrote Westword earlier this month. “Even though she never played in any bands, she was an absolutely crucial person in our corner of the punk world. It's hard to express how much she was loved and how much of an impact she made on so many people. It honestly feels like the heart was just ripped out of the scene. She was a constant positive presence any time she walked into a room. A loud, energetic presence. It was hard not to smile around her. She truly and deeply loved her friends more than anything else."

This week, there will be two Denver gatherings to remember her.

On Wednesday, May 1, Strummer's friends and community members will gather at the Marquis Theater from 7 to 11:30 p.m. for a free memorial service. People will offer up their words, read poems, dance and sing in her memory.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, Typesetter, Cheap Perfume, Ersatz Robots and more bands will play a free memorial show at 3 Kings Tavern, 60 South Broadway.