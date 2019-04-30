 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Brittany Strummer, bottom right, was rarely seen without her many friends.
Brittany Strummer, bottom right, was rarely seen without her many friends.
Britt Reiser

Denver Remembers Brittany Strummer at Two Memorial Events

Kyle Harris | April 30, 2019 | 5:56am
AA

Punks around the country have been mourning the loss of Brittany Strummer, a devout music fan, Illegal Pete's employee and a music journalist who wrote for Punk News, who died on March 31.

Strummer is remembered as a devout fan of the Clash, Against Me! and Dillinger Four and the rare person to go from being a fan to a friend of the artists, recalls Against Me!'s frontwoman Laura Jane Grace.

“Brittany was in many ways the life of the party and the soul of our scene — not only in Denver, but across the country,” Strummer's friend Alex Pelissero wrote Westword earlier this month. “Even though she never played in any bands, she was an absolutely crucial person in our corner of the punk world. It's hard to express how much she was loved and how much of an impact she made on so many people. It honestly feels like the heart was just ripped out of the scene. She was a constant positive presence any time she walked into a room. A loud, energetic presence. It was hard not to smile around her. She truly and deeply loved her friends more than anything else."

This week, there will be two Denver gatherings to remember her.

On Wednesday, May 1, Strummer's friends and community members will gather at the Marquis Theater from 7 to 11:30 p.m. for a free memorial service. People will offer up their words, read poems, dance and sing in her memory.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, Typesetter, Cheap Perfume, Ersatz Robots and more bands will play a free memorial show at 3 Kings Tavern, 60 South Broadway.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >