Charley Crockett, Soccer Mommy and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Start your week off with some free music at Meadowlark's jazz night on Monday, November 28. Charley Crockett will be scootin' his boots at Mission Ballroom on Friday, December 2, and Soccer Mommy showcases her songwriting skills at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, December 3.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Jazz Night
Monday, November 28, 9 p.m.
Meadowlark, 2701 Larimer Street
Free
After a long weekend, what could be a better way to kick off your week than with some smooth jazz from local musicians? Take a break from your leftovers and grab a drink while you enjoy free music.
brakence: The Hypochondriac Tour
Tuesday, November 29, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$25.50
Twenty-year-old Randy Findell (aka brakence) is a self-made musician and producer, crafting songs about personal struggles with mental health and all of the other curveballs that life might throw at us. Brakence's music has been described as emo-rap, hyperpop and "self care" punk.
Elev808 x Offbeat Mvmt Present Smoakland: Liquid Smoak
Wednesday, November 30, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$20
Dirty dubstep duo Smoakland takes over Larimer Lounge for its Liquid Smoak Project, the Bay Area pair's heady take on a drum-and-bass mix. If you feel like your life has been missing some wompy bass lines lately, this show is definitely for you.
Wild Pink
Thursday, December 1, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$18
Wild Pink creates heartfelt harmonies that are a perfect soundtrack for those cloudy days when you just want to stay inside and drink a steaming cup of hot tea to chase away feelings of melancholy and loneliness. Fellow New Yorkers in Trace Mountains and Denver support act Knuckle Pups open the night.
Charley Crockett: The Man From Waco Tour
Friday, December 2, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$35.75-$124.95
Texas-bred troubadour Charley Crockett is a direct descendant of American folk hero Davy Crockett and has kept the family name synonymous with the Western way of life. After having to undergo life-saving heart surgery a couple years ago, Charley now continues to wildly boogie-woogie across the stage while wailing country and blues tunes for the masses.
Garaj Mahal
Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Other Side, 2637 Welton Street
$20-$25
This jazz fusion act has been jamming together for 22 years and combines elements of Middle Eastern music into its already funky rock vibes. Fellow fusion band Kick the Cat opens the show each night.
The Lil Smokies
Thursday, December 1, Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3, 9 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$29.95
The Lil Smokies are bringing their high-energy Americana folk-grass from Missoula to Denver for three nights this weekend. As bandmember Andy Dennigan puts it, “It’s a rock-and-roll vibe with bluegrass instruments.”
Danceportation: Deep Dark & Dangerous Takeover
Saturday December 3, 10 p.m.
Meow Wolf, 1338 First Street
$75
San Francisco clothing and EDM record label Deep Dark and Dangerous is hosting several stages throughout the weird, wonderful world known as Convergence Station. Swing by Meow Wolf's installation on Saturday to immerse yourself in the bass sounds of artists from the label such as TRUTH, Distinct Motive, Coltcuts, Mesck, Woven Thorns, Digital Vagabond, Die by the Sword, Yoko and Sling Wave.
Soccer Mommy: Touring, Forever
Saturday, December 3, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$30-$75
Sophia Regina Allison writes infectious indie-pop tunes under the moniker Soccer Mommy and knows the value of a good hook. The full band will provide catchy melodies for you this weekend with fellow indie rockers TOPS opening the night.
The Menzingers: "On the Impossible 10 Year Tour"
Sunday, December 4, 7 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$35
Named after a type of German poet/singer active during the thirteenth century — a Minnesänger — this band has been crafting classic pop-punk tunes since 2006. Post-hardcore band Touche Amore and punk rockers Screaming Females will open the show on Sunday.
Coastless Creatives presents: Millennium
Sunday, December 4, 7 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$20-$25
The artist/music collective known as Coastless Creatives is helping promote up-and-coming Colorado bands through its steady lineup of show rosters at various music venues across the city. This Sunday will see local acts Trusetto, Dog City Disco, Mr. Mota and the Bannetones sharing original music with longtime fans and new listeners alike.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.