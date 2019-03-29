Cher Announces First Denver Concert in Five Years

It will be an early Thanksgiving for Cher fans when the star's record-breaking Here We Go Again tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Monday, November 25. The tour — Cher's first trek across America in more than five years — has been selling out dates since January.

Cher last played Denver at the Pepsi Center in May 2014.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be opening this round. Tickets for the November 25 date will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, at LiveNation.com; there's no word yet on ticket prices.