Cher Announces First Denver Concert in Five Years

It will be an early Thanksgiving for Cher fans when the star's record-breaking Here We Go Again tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Monday, November 25. The tour — Cher's first trek across America in more than five years — has been selling out dates since January.
Cher last played Denver at the Pepsi Center in May 2014.
Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be opening this round. Tickets for the November 25 date will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, at LiveNation.com; there's no word yet on ticket prices.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Citi cardmembers will have the opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, until 10 p.m. Thursday, April 4, through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For pre-sale details, visit citiprivatepass.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!