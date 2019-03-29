 


4
Cher headlines the Pepsi Center in November.
LiveNation

Cher Announces First Denver Concert in Five Years

Westword Staff | March 29, 2019 | 11:32am
AA

It will be an early Thanksgiving for Cher fans when the star's record-breaking Here We Go Again tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Monday, November 25. The tour — Cher's first trek across America in more than five years — has been selling out dates since January.

Cher last played Denver at the Pepsi Center in May 2014.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be opening this round. Tickets for the November 25 date will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, at LiveNation.com; there's no word yet on ticket prices.

Citi cardmembers will have the opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, until 10 p.m. Thursday, April 4, through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For pre-sale details, visit citiprivatepass.com.

