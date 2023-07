Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Paul Cauthen and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Show / On Sale Dates



The Colorado Symphony Orchestra has announced the lineup for its 2023-2024 Season at Boettcher Hall , where the outstanding collection of musicians will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. The official opening weekend will consist of three performances of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony with conductor Peter Oundjian on Friday, September 15; Saturday, September 16; and Sunday, September 17. Tickets for each will cost $15-$103, and are on sale now.The outlaw-country crooner Paul Cauthen just booked a show at Mission Ballroom on Thursday, November 30, for his This Road I'm On tour. Tickets are $35-$75 and go on sale Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m.Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:With Ghost.wav, Thu., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $15-$20Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $30With Deb Fan, Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $20.75With Fortunate Ones, Sun., Oct. 8, 4 & 8 p.m., $31.15-$36.75Sun., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $30-$50With Zander Hawley, Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $25With End, Inter Arma and Wake, Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $23.50Tue., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $22.75-$25Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $35-$40Tue., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$30With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 10, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 17, 1 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Thu., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., $37-$116With Jeffrey Kahane and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 1, 1 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Thu., Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., $37-$116With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 15, 1 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra., Sun., Oct. 29, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 5, 1 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 19, 1 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., Nov. 26, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 3, 1 p.m., $15-$103With Devin DeSantis and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 9, 2:30 & 6 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 10, 1 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Tue., Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., $37-$116With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Chorus and Orchestra, Sat., Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 17, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Tue., Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Jan. 5, 7 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 6, 7 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 7, 1 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Tue., Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra and New York City Ballet, Fri., Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 14, 1 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 21, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 28, 1 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 11, 1 p.m., $15-$103With Marin Alsop and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 25, 1 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., March 2, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., March 3, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103With Christopher Dragon and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., March 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., March 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., March 10, 1 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Wed., March 13, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., March 17, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., March 22, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., March 23, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., March 24, 1 p.m., $15-$103With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., April 12, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., April 13, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., April 14, 1 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., April 19, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., May 5, 7 p.m., $105-$310With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., May 10, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., May 11, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., May 12, 1 p.m., $15-$103With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., May 18, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., May 19, 1 p.m., $15-$103With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., May 24, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., May 25, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., May 26, 1 p.m., $15-$103Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $35-$39.50Fri., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $15-$18Sun., Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m., $70-$125With Simon Posford, Android Jones, Ultrasloth, Freddy Todd and Cosmic Trigger, Fri., Oct. 27, 7 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $49.75-$79.7Fri., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $30-$35With with Toadstool, DJ Iris and Serato Bliss, Fri., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $15-$18With smith., Green Matter and w/out, Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $23-$25Fri., Sept. 22, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25Thu., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $15-$18With Fortunate Ones, Sat., Oct. 7, 4 & 8 p.m., $27.50-$30Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $15-$20Thu., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $20With Sophie Gray and Alana Mars, Fri., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $15Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $22Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $18Mon., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $18Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $18Tue., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25Sat., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$28With Night Fishing, Nativity in Black and DJ Nigel., Fri., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $12-$1With Devin Champlin and George Cessna, Tue., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $12-$15Sat., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $20-$25With Freak Heat Waves., Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$18With Tony22, Sun., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $15With Open Mike Eagle, Sat., Nov. 18, 6 p.m., $25With Goon, Tue., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $18With Weird Cities and No Caption, Fri., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $15With Llano, FordOhhFord, thrshld and Sefh, Mon., Sept. 4, 6 p.m., $14With Rocket Surgeons and Capture This, Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $15With Nova One, Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $15With Anna Shoemaker, Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $20-$90With French Cuffs and Noah Lekas, Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $12With The Maine & Friends, Tue., Aug. 1, 11 p.m., $20Thu., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $30With kumo 99 and Glixen, Sun., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., $18Mon., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $20Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $20With Hether, Fri., Aug. 18, 8 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $55-$60With Of Mice & Men and Vended, Thu., Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., $40-$80With Infekt, Versa b2b Chibs b2b Executioner and Hukae, Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$79With Uncle Lucius, Thu., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $35-$75With Nils Hoffmann, Fri., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $19.95Sat., Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.50Tue., Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m.; Wed., Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$49.50With Heated Bones and The Crooked Rugs, Fri., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Social Cinema, Jesus Christ Taxi Driver and Sunfish, Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $12-$15