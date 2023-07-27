Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Paul Cauthen and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The outlaw-country crooner Paul Cauthen just booked a show at Mission Ballroom on Thursday, November 30, for his This Road I'm On tour. Tickets are $35-$75 and go on sale Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
New Show / On Sale Dates
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Fayuca & P-Nuckle: Official Slightly Stoopid Pre-Party: With Ghost.wav, Thu., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Bandalos Chinos: Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $30
Hojean: To Cherie, With Love! Tour: With Deb Fan, Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $20.75
Bahamas: The Bootcut Tour: With Fortunate Ones, Sun., Oct. 8, 4 & 8 p.m., $31.15-$36.75
Adore Delano: Season Of The Witch: Sun., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $30-$50
Noah Gundersen: With Zander Hawley, Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $25
Full of Hell: With End, Inter Arma and Wake, Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $23.50
Ritt Momney: Tue., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $22.75-$25
The Lacs: The Party From The South Tour: Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $35-$40
The Prize Fighter Inferno: Before They Bury Me Tour 2024: Tue., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$30
BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 10, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103
Beethoven's Fifth Symphony: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 17, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Américas: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Thu., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $15-$103
An Evening on Broadway with Audra McDonald: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., $37-$116
Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4: With Jeffrey Kahane and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 1, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged for Orchestra: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Thu., Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Renee Fleming: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., $37-$116
Shostakovich Symphony No. 5: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 15, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Amadeus in Concert: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Disney in Concert: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Halloween Spooktacular: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra., Sun., Oct. 29, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103
Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 5, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Veteran's Day Celebration: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Revolution: The Music of The Beatles: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Wolfe & Dragon (feat. Chorus, Schumann, and more): With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 19, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Home Alone in Concert: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Drums of the World: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., Nov. 26, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103
Two Titans: Mozart & Mahler: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 3, 1 p.m., $15-$103
A Colorado Christmas: With Devin DeSantis and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 9, 2:30 & 6 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 10, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Tue., Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., $37-$116
Holiday Brass: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Handel's Messiah: With the Colorado Symphony Chorus and Orchestra, Sat., Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 17, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103
Elvis Christmas Spectacular: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Tue., Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Elf™ in Concert: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
A Night in Vienna: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m., $15-$103
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in Concert: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Jan. 5, 7 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 6, 7 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 7, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute and Humanitarian Awards: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Tue., Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Litton Conducts: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra and New York City Ballet, Fri., Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 14, 1 p.m., $15-$103
A Tribute to John Williams: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 21, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103
Mozart & Now: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 28, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 11, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Beethoven's Ninth Symphony: With Marin Alsop and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 25, 1 p.m., $15-$103
The Wizard of Oz in Concert: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., March 2, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., March 3, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103
Stravinsky's The Firebird: With Christopher Dragon and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., March 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., March 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., March 10, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Denver Young Artists Orchestra Side-by-Side: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Wed., March 13, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Peter and the Wolf & The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., March 17, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103
Mozart's Requiem: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., March 22, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., March 23, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., March 24, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Mahler's Symphony No. 3: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., April 12, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., April 13, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., April 14, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Pink Martini: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., April 19, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Yo Yo Ma: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., May 5, 7 p.m., $105-$310
Brahms Symphony No. 3: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., May 10, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., May 11, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., May 12, 1 p.m., $15-$103
40th Anniversary Celebration of the Colorado Symphony Chorus: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., May 18, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., May 19, 1 p.m., $15-$103
An Alpine Symphony: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., May 24, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., May 25, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., May 26, 1 p.m., $15-$103
BOULDER THEATER
The Motet: Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $35-$39.50
Dead Floyd: Fri., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $15-$18
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
The Rose: Dawn To Dusk World Tour: Sun., Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m., $70-$125
Shpongledroid: With Simon Posford, Android Jones, Ultrasloth, Freddy Todd and Cosmic Trigger, Fri., Oct. 27, 7 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $49.75-$79.7
FOX THEATRE
Dogstar: Somewhere Between The Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour: Fri., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Two Pump Chump: With with Toadstool, DJ Iris and Serato Bliss, Fri., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Ravenscoon: Periphery Tour: With smith., Green Matter and w/out, Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $23-$25
Balkan Bump: Fri., Sept. 22, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25
The Galentines: Thu., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Bahamas: The Bootcut Tour: With Fortunate Ones, Sat., Oct. 7, 4 & 8 p.m., $27.50-$30
Fleetmac Wood presents Silver Storms Ball: Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $15-$20
GLOBE HALL
Ben Abraham: Never Better West Coast Tour: Thu., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $20
Grace Devine & The Moonbeams: With Sophie Gray and Alana Mars, Fri., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $15
Dead Poet Society: Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $22
Jeffrey Martin: Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $18
Jervis Campbell: Mon., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $18
Great Lake Swimmers: Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $18
We Are Scientists: Tue., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Buck Meek: Sat., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$28
HI-DIVE
Squire House Band (Gianni's Going Away Party): With Night Fishing, Nativity in Black and DJ Nigel., Fri., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $12-$1
Dean Johnson: With Devin Champlin and George Cessna, Tue., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Acid Mothers Temple: Sat., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Cindy Lee: With Freak Heat Waves., Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$18
LARIMER LOUNGE
Michael Minelli: With Tony22, Sun., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $15
Gold Panda: With Open Mike Eagle, Sat., Nov. 18, 6 p.m., $25
Squirrel Flower: With Goon, Tue., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $18
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Cactusheads: With Weird Cities and No Caption, Fri., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $15
Crystal Ball Express: With Llano, FordOhhFord, thrshld and Sefh, Mon., Sept. 4, 6 p.m., $14
Ipecac (EP Release Show): With Rocket Surgeons and Capture This, Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $15
Boyscott: With Nova One, Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $15
Aidan Bissett: Supernova Tour: With Anna Shoemaker, Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $20-$90
Casper Allen: With French Cuffs and Noah Lekas, Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $12
MARQUIS THEATER
8123 Day After Party: With The Maine & Friends, Tue., Aug. 1, 11 p.m., $20
Dogstar: Somewhere Between The Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour: Thu., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $30
Cowgirl Clue: With kumo 99 and Glixen, Sun., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., $18
Divino Nino: Mon., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $20
Sextile & N8NOFACE: Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $20
MISSION BALLROOM
Dominic Fike: Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour: With Hether, Fri., Aug. 18, 8 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $55-$60
Bullet For My Valentine: With Of Mice & Men and Vended, Thu., Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., $40-$80
Marauda presents: Rage Realm (Realm Of The Damned Tour): With Infekt, Versa b2b Chibs b2b Executioner and Hukae, Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$79
Paul Cauthen: This Road I'm On Tour: With Uncle Lucius, Thu., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $35-$75
OGDEN THEATRE
Le Youth: "About Us" Album Tour: With Nils Hoffmann, Fri., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $19.95
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac: Sat., Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.50
A Charlie Brown Christmas (Live On Stage): Tue., Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m.; Wed., Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$49.50
SKYLARK LOUNGE
The Whags: With Heated Bones and The Crooked Rugs, Fri., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $12-$15
The Crooked Rugs: With Social Cinema, Jesus Christ Taxi Driver and Sunfish, Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.