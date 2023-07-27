Navigation
Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Paul Cauthen and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Watch Star Wars: A New Hope with a live score from the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, The Motet plays Boulder Theater and many more.
July 27, 2023
The Colorado Symphony celebrates 100 years during its 2023/24 Season!
The Colorado Symphony celebrates 100 years during its 2023/24 Season!
The Colorado Symphony Orchestra has announced the lineup for its 2023-2024 Season at Boettcher Hall, where the outstanding collection of musicians will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. The official opening weekend will consist of three performances of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony with conductor Peter Oundjian on Friday, September 15; Saturday, September 16; and Sunday, September 17. Tickets for each will cost $15-$103, and are on sale now.

The outlaw-country crooner Paul Cauthen just booked a show at Mission Ballroom on Thursday, November 30, for his This Road I'm On tour. Tickets are $35-$75 and go on sale Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m.

Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:

New Show / On Sale Dates

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Fayuca & P-Nuckle: Official Slightly Stoopid Pre-Party: With Ghost.wav, Thu., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Bandalos Chinos: Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $30
Hojean: To Cherie, With Love! Tour: With Deb Fan, Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $20.75
Bahamas: The Bootcut Tour: With Fortunate Ones, Sun., Oct. 8, 4 & 8 p.m., $31.15-$36.75
Adore Delano: Season Of The Witch: Sun., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $30-$50
Noah Gundersen: With Zander Hawley, Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $25
Full of Hell: With End, Inter Arma and Wake, Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $23.50
Ritt Momney: Tue., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $22.75-$25
The Lacs: The Party From The South Tour: Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $35-$40
The Prize Fighter Inferno: Before They Bury Me Tour 2024: Tue., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$30

BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 10, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103
Beethoven's Fifth Symphony: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 17, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Américas: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Thu., Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $15-$103
An Evening on Broadway with Audra McDonald: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., $37-$116
Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4: With Jeffrey Kahane and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 1, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged for Orchestra: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Thu., Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Renee Fleming: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., $37-$116
Shostakovich Symphony No. 5: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 15, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Amadeus in Concert: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Disney in Concert: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Halloween Spooktacular: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra., Sun., Oct. 29, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103
Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 5, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Veteran's Day Celebration: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Revolution: The Music of The Beatles: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Wolfe & Dragon (feat. Chorus, Schumann, and more): With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 19, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Home Alone in Concert: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Drums of the World: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., Nov. 26, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103
Two Titans: Mozart & Mahler: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 3, 1 p.m., $15-$103
A Colorado Christmas: With Devin DeSantis and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 9, 2:30 & 6 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 10, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Tue., Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., $37-$116
Holiday Brass: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Handel's Messiah: With the Colorado Symphony Chorus and Orchestra, Sat., Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 17, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103
Elvis Christmas Spectacular: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Tue., Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Elf™ in Concert: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
A Night in Vienna: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m., $15-$103
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in Concert: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Jan. 5, 7 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 6, 7 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 7, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute and Humanitarian Awards: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Tue., Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Litton Conducts: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra and New York City Ballet, Fri., Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 14, 1 p.m., $15-$103
A Tribute to John Williams: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 21, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103
Mozart & Now: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Jan. 28, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 11, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Beethoven's Ninth Symphony: With Marin Alsop and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 25, 1 p.m., $15-$103
The Wizard of Oz in Concert: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., March 2, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., March 3, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103
Stravinsky's The Firebird: With Christopher Dragon and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., March 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., March 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., March 10, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Denver Young Artists Orchestra Side-by-Side: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Wed., March 13, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Peter and the Wolf & The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., March 17, 2:30 p.m., $15-$103
Mozart's Requiem: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., March 22, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., March 23, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., March 24, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Mahler's Symphony No. 3: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., April 12, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., April 13, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., April 14, 1 p.m., $15-$103
Pink Martini: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., April 19, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
Yo Yo Ma: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., May 5, 7 p.m., $105-$310
Brahms Symphony No. 3: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., May 10, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., May 11, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., May 12, 1 p.m., $15-$103
40th Anniversary Celebration of the Colorado Symphony Chorus: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sat., May 18, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., May 19, 1 p.m., $15-$103
An Alpine Symphony: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., May 24, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., May 25, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., May 26, 1 p.m., $15-$103

BOULDER THEATER
The Motet: Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $35-$39.50
Dead Floyd: Fri., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $15-$18

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
The Rose: Dawn To Dusk World Tour: Sun., Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m., $70-$125
Shpongledroid: With Simon Posford, Android Jones, Ultrasloth, Freddy Todd and Cosmic Trigger, Fri., Oct. 27, 7 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $49.75-$79.7

FOX THEATRE
Dogstar: Somewhere Between The Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour: Fri., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Two Pump Chump: With with Toadstool, DJ Iris and Serato Bliss, Fri., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Ravenscoon: Periphery Tour: With smith., Green Matter and w/out, Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $23-$25
Balkan Bump: Fri., Sept. 22, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25
The Galentines: Thu., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Bahamas: The Bootcut Tour: With Fortunate Ones, Sat., Oct. 7, 4 & 8 p.m., $27.50-$30
Fleetmac Wood presents Silver Storms Ball: Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $15-$20

GLOBE HALL
Ben Abraham: Never Better West Coast Tour: Thu., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $20
Grace Devine & The Moonbeams: With Sophie Gray and Alana Mars, Fri., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $15
Dead Poet Society: Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $22
Jeffrey Martin: Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $18
Jervis Campbell: Mon., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $18
Great Lake Swimmers: Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $18
We Are Scientists: Tue., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Buck Meek: Sat., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$28

HI-DIVE
Squire House Band (Gianni's Going Away Party): With Night Fishing, Nativity in Black and DJ Nigel., Fri., Aug. 18, 9 p.m., $12-$1
Dean Johnson: With Devin Champlin and George Cessna, Tue., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Acid Mothers Temple: Sat., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Cindy Lee: With Freak Heat Waves., Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $15-$18

LARIMER LOUNGE
Michael Minelli: With Tony22, Sun., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $15
Gold Panda: With Open Mike Eagle, Sat., Nov. 18, 6 p.m., $25
Squirrel Flower: With Goon, Tue., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $18

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Cactusheads: With Weird Cities and No Caption, Fri., Sept. 1, 9 p.m., $15
Crystal Ball Express: With Llano, FordOhhFord, thrshld and Sefh, Mon., Sept. 4, 6 p.m., $14
Ipecac (EP Release Show): With Rocket Surgeons and Capture This, Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $15
Boyscott: With Nova One, Fri., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $15
Aidan Bissett: Supernova Tour: With Anna Shoemaker, Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $20-$90
Casper Allen: With French Cuffs and Noah Lekas, Thu., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $12

MARQUIS THEATER
8123 Day After Party: With The Maine & Friends, Tue., Aug. 1, 11 p.m., $20
Dogstar: Somewhere Between The Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour: Thu., Aug. 17, 7 p.m., $30
Cowgirl Clue: With kumo 99 and Glixen, Sun., Sept. 17, 7 p.m., $18
Divino Nino: Mon., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $20
Sextile & N8NOFACE: Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $20

MISSION BALLROOM
Dominic Fike: Don’t Stare At The Sun Tour: With Hether, Fri., Aug. 18, 8 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $55-$60
Bullet For My Valentine: With Of Mice & Men and Vended, Thu., Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., $40-$80
Marauda presents: Rage Realm (Realm Of The Damned Tour): With Infekt, Versa b2b Chibs b2b Executioner and Hukae, Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$79
Paul Cauthen: This Road I'm On Tour: With Uncle Lucius, Thu., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $35-$75

OGDEN THEATRE
Le Youth: "About Us" Album Tour: With Nils Hoffmann, Fri., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $19.95

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac: Sat., Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.50
A Charlie Brown Christmas (Live On Stage): Tue., Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m.; Wed., Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$49.50

SKYLARK LOUNGE
The Whags: With Heated Bones and The Crooked Rugs, Fri., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $12-$15
The Crooked Rugs: With Social Cinema, Jesus Christ Taxi Driver and Sunfish, Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

