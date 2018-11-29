Dead and Company Will Wrap Up 2019 Tour at Folsom Field

Despite the premature passing of Jerry Garcia, who defined the Grateful Dead for many fans, the band lives on in several iterations under various names. One of the greatest, Dead and Company, just announced its 2019 summer tour schedule, which includes two closing concerts in Boulder.
This version of the band includes Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, who will be joined by John Mayer (who's gained acclaim for his respectful signing of Garcia's parts), Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.
The Folsom Field concerts will be on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 8, at Live Nation or the University of Colorado Buffs' website.
Here's the full list of Dead and Company dates from Live Nation:
FRI 31-May Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
SAT 1-Jun Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
MON 3-Jun Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
TUE 4-Jun Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
FRI 7-Jun George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre
SAT 8-Jun George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre
WED 12-Jun Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
FRI 14-Jun Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
SAT 15-Jun Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
TUE 18-Jun Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
THU 20-Jun Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
SAT 22-Jun Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
SUN 23-Jun New York, NY Citi Field
WED 26-Jun Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
FRI 28-Jun Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
SAT 29-Jun Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
TUE 2-Jul Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
FRI 5-Jul Boulder, CO Folsom Field
SAT 6-Jul Boulder, CO Folsom Field
