Dead and Company Will Wrap Up 2019 Tour at Folsom Field

Dead and Company will return to Folsom Field in 2019.

Despite the premature passing of Jerry Garcia, who defined the Grateful Dead for many fans, the band lives on in several iterations under various names. One of the greatest, Dead and Company, just announced its 2019 summer tour schedule, which includes two closing concerts in Boulder.

This version of the band includes Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, who will be joined by John Mayer (who's gained acclaim for his respectful signing of Garcia's parts), Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.