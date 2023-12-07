Def Leppard, Journey Join Forces for Biggest Stadium Tour of 2024

Iconic ’80s rock bands Journey and Def Leppard will co-headline what's being dubbed the biggest stadium tour of 2024 so far, with plans to hit up 23 cities across North America and cap off the tour in the Mile High City. The bands will play their most celebrated rock anthems along the way, joined at certain stops by the Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick.
Denver's show is slated for Coors Field (where Green Day will also play next year) on September 8; Cheap Trick with join the lineup. Fans can register for presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, and Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets starting Wednesday, December 13, at 10 a.m. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 15. All tickets can be accessed at defleppardjourney2024.com.
In a statement, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott says: "Having just completed a sensational eighteen-month run promoting our Diamond Star Halos album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves… So, wanna join us!??! See you in the summer!”
Journey collectively offers: “We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to, this will be an amazing night of music!”
Find more concerts in Denver at our concert calendar.