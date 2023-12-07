 Def Leppard, Journey Coming to Denver Coors Field on 2024 Tour | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Concerts

Def Leppard, Journey Join Forces for Biggest Stadium Tour of 2024

The tour will finish off in Denver at Coors Field, and the iconic rock bands will be joined by Cheap Trick.
December 7, 2023
Def Leppard and Journey will be in Denver September 8, 2024.
Def Leppard and Journey will be in Denver September 8, 2024. Ross Halfin
Share this:
Don't stop believin' in the pull of Denver's music scene.

Iconic ’80s rock bands Journey and Def Leppard will co-headline what's being dubbed the biggest stadium tour of 2024 so far, with plans to hit up 23 cities across North America and cap off the tour in the Mile High City. The bands will play their most celebrated rock anthems along the way, joined at certain stops by the Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick.

Denver's show is slated for Coors Field (where Green Day will also play next year) on September 8; Cheap Trick with join the lineup. Fans can register for presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, and Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets starting Wednesday, December 13, at 10 a.m. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 15. All tickets can be accessed at defleppardjourney2024.com.
click to enlarge members of the band journey
Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" has been streamed more than one billion times.
Courtesy Full Coverage Communications
In a statement, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott says: "﻿Having just completed a sensational eighteen-month run promoting our Diamond Star Halos album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves… So, wanna join us!??! See you in the summer!”

Journey collectively offers: “We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to, this will be an amazing night of music!” 

Find more concerts in Denver at our concert calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

New Music Venue Aims to Create Entertainment Bridge Between LoDo and RiNo

Venues

New Music Venue Aims to Create Entertainment Bridge Between LoDo and RiNo

By Emily Ferguson
RZA, Nathaniel Rateliff, Mary-Mitchell Campbell Returning to Colorado Symphony Next Year

Concerts

RZA, Nathaniel Rateliff, Mary-Mitchell Campbell Returning to Colorado Symphony Next Year

By Westword Staff
Burning Witches Describes a Particularly Macabre Inspiration Behind New Album

Concerts

Burning Witches Describes a Particularly Macabre Inspiration Behind New Album

By Justin Criado
Fight Like Hell Recalls Its Craziest Concerts Ahead of Reunion at Colorado Hardcore Toy Drive

Concerts

Fight Like Hell Recalls Its Craziest Concerts Ahead of Reunion at Colorado Hardcore Toy Drive

By Justin Criado
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation