Green Day Announces Tour, Will Play Coors Field in 2024

Seminal pop-punk band Green Day just announced a global stadium tour for its upcoming album, Saviors, which will drop January 19. Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool will kick off the tour in Europe in May, and will make 27 stops in North America starting in July, with supporting acts the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas.
Green Day will play Coors Field in Denver on Saturday, September 7, 2024.
Next year also marks the thirtieth anniversary of the band's 1994 album, Dookie, and the twentieth anniversary of its 2004 album, American Idiot; Green Day will play songs from those albums and all others on the career-spanning tour. The group has already shared two songs off its new album: "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Look Ma, No Brains!," which dropped today, November 2.
Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, November 8, with a presale for Citi Card members and those who sign up for Green Day's mailing list. General tickets will go on sale via Green Day's website on Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m.
The band, which just played the When We Were Young pop-punk festival in Las Vegas, released this statement on the upcoming tour: “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!” For more concerts in Denver, visit our concert calendar.