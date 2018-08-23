Lil Dicky, Bring Me the Horizon and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Lil Dicky will be at 1STBANK Center in October.

Rapper Lil Dicky, whose latest single "Freaky Friday" includes Chris Brown, headlines 1STBANK Center on Tuesday, October 23, with Mustard and Oliver Tree opening. General admission tickets, $42.50, go on sale Friday, August 24, at 10 a.m. Two VIP ticket packages will available here.

Bring Me the Horizon brings its First Love tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Monday, February 11. The band's upcoming album, Amo, is set to drop in January. Tickets, $45, go on sale Friday, August 31, at 10 a.m.

As we announced earlier this week, Travis Scott will be at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, December 12. Tickets, $29.95 to $89.95, go on sale Friday, August 24.