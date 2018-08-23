Lil Dicky, Bring Me the Horizon and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Rapper Lil Dicky, whose latest single "Freaky Friday" includes Chris Brown, headlines 1STBANK Center on Tuesday, October 23, with Mustard and Oliver Tree opening. General admission tickets, $42.50, go on sale Friday, August 24, at 10 a.m. Two VIP ticket packages will available here.
Bring Me the Horizon brings its First Love tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Monday, February 11. The band's upcoming album, Amo, is set to drop in January. Tickets, $45, go on sale Friday, August 31, at 10 a.m.
As we announced earlier this week, Travis Scott will be at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, December 12. Tickets, $29.95 to $89.95, go on sale Friday, August 24.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
The California Honeydrops: Fri., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
DeadPhish Orchestra: Feat. John Kadlecik of Further, Fri., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Garcia Project: Thu., Sept. 27, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Tab Benoit: Tue., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.50.
Total Chaos: Sun., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Every Time I Die: With Turnstile, Angel Du$t, Vein, Line Brawl, Fri., Nov. 16, 7 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $25.
Hell's Belles: With Tracksuit Wedding, Thu., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $20.
Mac Sabbath: Thu., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
White Panda: Tue., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $18.
Joey Alexander: Sat., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $35-$45
Klingande: Wed., Nov. 7, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
The Last Waltz Revisited: Ft. Polytoxic, the Denver Horns and 50-plus guest musicians, Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $18-$22.
The Wood Brothers: Fri., Dec. 7, 8:30 p.m., $35-$40.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Azizi Gibson: Tue., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $17-$65.
DeadPhish Orchestra: Feat. John Kadlecik of Further, Sat., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Digable Planets: Sat., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $25-$35.
The Garcia Project: Wed., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
The James Brown Dance Party: Feat. Members of Ween, Dopapod, Jazz Is Phsh, D'Angelo, Bootsy Collins, Mama Magnolia, Rubblebucket and the Fritz, Thu., Aug. 30, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Menagerie 3rd Anniversary: Ft. Ponder the Albatross, Zeta June, Denver Jamtronica Solutions LLC, Tropical Waffle, Theoretically and more, Mon., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $5-$10.
Phish After Party: Let Us in the Dumpsta, feat. Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Adam Deitch (Lettuce), Adam Smirnoff (Lettuce), Alvin Ford Jr. (Pretty Lights Live), Nick Daniels (Dumpstaphunk), Sat., Sept. 1, Sun., Sept. 2, 11 p.m., $22-$25.
Bring Me the Horizon: Mon., Feb. 11, 7 p.m., $45.
Kip Moore: With Jordan Davis, Jillian Jacqueline, Thu., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $35.
The Last Waltz Revisited: Featuring Polytoxic, the Denver Horns and over 50 guest musicians, Wed., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $25-$50.
Lil Dicky: With Mustard and Oliver Tree, Tue., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $42.50.
DeadPhish Orchestra: Ft. John Kadlecik of Further, Sun., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Gregory Alan Isakov: Mon., Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., $35.
MTNMEN: With Phat Jazz, Sneaks, Solace, Sykvo, Fri., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Reed Mathis & Electric Beethoven and Mike Dillon Band: Wed., Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m., $15-$17.
American Grandma: Thu., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Houndmouth: Fri., Sept. 14, 9:30 p.m., $25-$30.
The Steel Wheels: Wed., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Leftover Salmon: Fri., Nov. 23, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$39.95.
Reverend Horton Heat: With Big Sandy, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Delta Bombers, Sat., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $5-$25.
Tab Benoit: Sat., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $22.75.
ARMNHMR: Fri., Dec. 21, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18.
The Body: Mon., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Death Valley Girls: Wed., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Doe Paoro: Thu., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Good Old War: Sat., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
The Arturo Complex: Thu., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Kessel Run: Sat., Oct. 13, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Roo Panes: Tue., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Bayside: Sun., Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m., $22-$26.
Death From Above: Heads Up! Is Now: Fri., Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-30.
Stray From the Path & Silent Planet: Fri., Nov. 2, 6 p.m., $15-$18.
The Wrecks: Wed., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., $16.50-$20.
Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus: Mon., Nov. 19, 7:15 p.m., $23-$25.
Kyle: With Marc E. Bassy, Tobi Lou, Thu., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $27.50.
TroyBoi: Thu., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $25.75-$30.75.
The Wood Brothers: Thu., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $36.50.
Like Moths to Flames: Sun., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
Waterparks: Tue., Nov. 20, 6:45 p.m., $17-$150.
Travis Scott: With Trippie Redd; Gunna; Sheck Wes, Wed., Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., $29.95-$89.95.
Eric Darius: Fri., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra: Fri., Nov. 2, Sat., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Nick Colionne: Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Basement: Sun., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
The Contortionist: Sun., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $22-$25.
Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers: Tue., Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m., $25.
Stabbing Westward: Sat., Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m., $23.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
John Craigie: With Rainbow Girls, Wed., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $21-$23.
The Kirkland Brothers: Fri., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $19-$21.
Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!