Lil Dicky will be at 1STBANK Center in October.EXPAND
Lil Dicky will be at 1STBANK Center in October.
Miles Chrisinger

Lil Dicky, Bring Me the Horizon and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Jon Solomon | August 23, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Rapper Lil Dicky, whose latest single "Freaky Friday" includes Chris Brown, headlines 1STBANK Center on Tuesday, October 23, with Mustard and Oliver Tree opening. General admission tickets, $42.50, go on sale Friday, August 24, at 10 a.m. Two VIP ticket packages will available here

Bring Me the Horizon brings its First Love tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Monday, February 11. The band's upcoming album, Amo, is set to drop in January. Tickets, $45, go on sale Friday, August 31, at 10 a.m.

As we announced earlier this week, Travis Scott will be at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday, December 12. Tickets, $29.95 to $89.95, go on sale Friday, August 24.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

The California Honeydrops: Fri., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
DeadPhish Orchestra: Feat. John Kadlecik of Further, Fri., Nov. 2, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Garcia Project: Thu., Sept. 27, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Tab Benoit: Tue., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25.50.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Total Chaos: Sun., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Every Time I Die: With Turnstile, Angel Du$t, Vein, Line Brawl, Fri., Nov. 16, 7 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $25.
Hell's Belles: With Tracksuit Wedding, Thu., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $20.
Mac Sabbath: Thu., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
White Panda: Tue., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $18.

BOULDER THEATER

Joey Alexander: Sat., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $35-$45
Klingande: Wed., Nov. 7, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
The Last Waltz Revisited: Ft. Polytoxic, the Denver Horns and 50-plus guest musicians, Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $18-$22.
The Wood Brothers: Fri., Dec. 7, 8:30 p.m., $35-$40.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Azizi Gibson: Tue., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $17-$65.
DeadPhish Orchestra: Feat. John Kadlecik of Further, Sat., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Digable Planets: Sat., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $25-$35.
The Garcia Project: Wed., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
The James Brown Dance Party: Feat. Members of Ween, Dopapod, Jazz Is Phsh, D'Angelo, Bootsy Collins, Mama Magnolia, Rubblebucket and the Fritz, Thu., Aug. 30, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Menagerie 3rd Anniversary: Ft. Ponder the Albatross, Zeta June, Denver Jamtronica Solutions LLC, Tropical Waffle, Theoretically and more, Mon., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $5-$10.
Phish After Party: Let Us in the Dumpsta, feat. Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Adam Deitch (Lettuce), Adam Smirnoff (Lettuce), Alvin Ford Jr. (Pretty Lights Live), Nick Daniels (Dumpstaphunk), Sat., Sept. 1, Sun., Sept. 2, 11 p.m., $22-$25.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Bring Me the Horizon: Mon., Feb. 11, 7 p.m., $45.
Kip Moore: With Jordan Davis, Jillian Jacqueline, Thu., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $35.
The Last Waltz Revisited: Featuring Polytoxic, the Denver Horns and over 50 guest musicians, Wed., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $25-$50.

1STBANK CENTER

Lil Dicky: With Mustard and Oliver Tree, Tue., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $42.50.

FOX THEATRE

DeadPhish Orchestra: Ft. John Kadlecik of Further, Sun., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Gregory Alan Isakov: Mon., Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., $35.
MTNMEN: With Phat Jazz, Sneaks, Solace, Sykvo, Fri., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Reed Mathis & Electric Beethoven and Mike Dillon Band: Wed., Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m., $15-$17.

GLOBE HALL

American Grandma: Thu., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Houndmouth: Fri., Sept. 14, 9:30 p.m., $25-$30.
The Steel Wheels: Wed., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Leftover Salmon: Fri., Nov. 23, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$39.95.
Reverend Horton Heat: With Big Sandy, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Delta Bombers, Sat., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $5-$25.
Tab Benoit: Sat., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $22.75.

LARIMER LOUNGE

ARMNHMR: Fri., Dec. 21, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18.
The Body: Mon., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Death Valley Girls: Wed., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Doe Paoro: Thu., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Good Old War: Sat., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

LOST LAKE

The Arturo Complex: Thu., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Kessel Run: Sat., Oct. 13, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Roo Panes: Tue., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

MARQUIS THEATER

Bayside: Sun., Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m., $22-$26.
Death From Above: Heads Up! Is Now: Fri., Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-30.
Stray From the Path & Silent Planet: Fri., Nov. 2, 6 p.m., $15-$18.
The Wrecks: Wed., Nov. 14, 7 p.m., $16.50-$20.

OGDEN THEATRE

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus: Mon., Nov. 19, 7:15 p.m., $23-$25.
Kyle: With Marc E. Bassy, Tobi Lou, Thu., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $27.50.
TroyBoi: Thu., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $25.75-$30.75.
The Wood Brothers: Thu., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $36.50.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Like Moths to Flames: Sun., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
Waterparks: Tue., Nov. 20, 6:45 p.m., $17-$150.

PEPSI CENTER

Travis Scott: With Trippie Redd; Gunna; Sheck Wes, Wed., Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., $29.95-$89.95.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Eric Darius: Fri., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra: Fri., Nov. 2, Sat., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Nick Colionne: Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

SUMMIT

Basement: Sun., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
The Contortionist: Sun., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $22-$25.
Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers: Tue., Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m., $25.
Stabbing Westward: Sat., Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m., $23.

SWALLOW HILL

John Craigie: With Rainbow Girls, Wed., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $21-$23.
The Kirkland Brothers: Fri., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $19-$21.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006.

