Machine Gun Kelly, Tech N9ne and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Machine Gun Kelly and Juice WRLD head up Halloween on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, October 27, with THEY., DJ Esco, London Richards, Reo Cragun opening. Tickets, $49.95 to $99.95, go on sale Friday, August 31, at 10 a.m.
Tech N9ne headlines Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, October 12, with Hopsin, Dizzy Wright, Futuristic, Mackenzie Nicole and Krizz Kaliko opening. Tickets, $25 to $42.50, are on sale now.
Mile High Massive, featuring Steel Pulse, Easy Star All-Stars and more, will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, October 12. Tickets, which start at $19.75, go on sale on Friday, August 31 at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Skydyed: Fri., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $12-$18.
Y&T: Tue., March 19, 7 p.m., $10-$28.
Acoustic Hot Tuna: Fri., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $30-$64.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Amine: With Buddy, Wed., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
For Peace Band: Tue., Oct. 16, 7:15 p.m., $10-$15.
G Herbo: With Southside, Queen Key, Fri., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $22-$100.
Ghostemane: With Bitter End, Wed., Oct. 31, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
KnowMads: Tue., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Part & Parcel's Corduroy Classic: Ft. members of Kitchen Dwellers, the Sweet Lillies, Tenth Mountain Division, Boogie Mammoth, Matt Flaherty, Emily Clark, the Wilkolak Brothers w/ Liver Down the River and special guests. A benefit for RIP Medical Debt., Fri., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
SHLUMP: With Conrank, EazyBaked, Sat., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Decadence: Sun., Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m.; Mon., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m.
Tech N9ne: With Hopsin, Dizzy Wright, Futuristic, Mackenzie Nicole, Krizz Kaliko, Fri., Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., $25-$42.50
Mile High Massive: Ft. Steel Pulse, Easy Star All-Stars performing selections from Dub Side of the Moon, Roots of Creation presents Grateful Dub, Denver Reggae Social Club,, Sat., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $19.75.
Dion Timmer: Thu., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $22/$25.
Jack Cloonan Band: With King Hearted Strangers, Buffalo Commons, Wed., Nov. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
The Helio Sequence: Tue., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Slim Cessna's Auto Club: Fri., Dec. 28, 9:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 29, 9:30 p.m.,Mon., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m., $15.75-$30.
Eliot Lipp: Thu., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
SCARLXRD: Mon., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Tera Melos and Mouse on the Keys: Sat., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Bells Atlas: Sun., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Creature Canopy (EP release): Thu., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Fritz: Thu., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Overslept: Tue., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
SPITE and Shadow of Intent: Sat., Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., $17-$20.
Today's Paramount: Fri., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $10-$14.
Amigo the Devil and Harley Poe: Tue., Oct. 30, 7 p.m.; Wed., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
Kweku Collins: Sat., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
The Marias and Triathalon: Wed., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $17.50-$20.
With Confidence and Broadside: With Sleep on It and Small Talks, Sun., Dec. 9, 6 & 7 p.m., $15-$17.
Hippo Campus: Sat., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $26-$28.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: Wed., Dec. 19, 8 p.m.; Thu., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $47.50.
Phora: Tue., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$49.95.
The Story So Far: With Turnover, Citizen, Movements, Tue., Nov. 6, 6:45 p.m., $25.
Godflesh: Fri., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $27.50-$175.
In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert — The Hologram Tour: Tue., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.
The Read: Sun., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $45-$75.
Halloween on the Rocks: Machine Gun Kelly x Juice WRLD: With THEY., DJ Esco, London Richards, Reo Cragun, Sat., Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m., $49.95- $99.95.
17th Avenue All Stars & 5280 A Cappella: Thu., Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20.
Atreyu: With Memphis May Fire, Ice Nine Kills, Sleep Signals, Tue., Dec. 4, 6 p.m., $25.
Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
