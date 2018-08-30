Machine Gun Kelly, Tech N9ne and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Machine Gun Kelly will be at Red Rocks in October.

Machine Gun Kelly and Juice WRLD head up Halloween on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, October 27, with THEY., DJ Esco, London Richards, Reo Cragun opening. Tickets, $49.95 to $99.95, go on sale Friday, August 31, at 10 a.m.

Tech N9ne headlines Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, October 12, with Hopsin, Dizzy Wright, Futuristic, Mackenzie Nicole and Krizz Kaliko opening. Tickets, $25 to $42.50, are on sale now.

Related Stories AEG's New Lottery Aims to Make Buying Concert Tickets Feel Fair

Mile High Massive, featuring Steel Pulse, Easy Star All-Stars and more, will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, October 12. Tickets, which start at $19.75, go on sale on Friday, August 31 at 10 a.m.