Machine Gun Kelly will be at Red Rocks in October.
Miles Chrisinger

Machine Gun Kelly, Tech N9ne and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | August 30, 2018 | 5:56am
AA

Machine Gun Kelly and Juice WRLD head up Halloween on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, October 27, with THEY., DJ Esco, London Richards, Reo Cragun opening. Tickets, $49.95 to $99.95, go on sale Friday, August 31, at 10 a.m.

Tech N9ne headlines Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, October 12, with Hopsin, Dizzy Wright, Futuristic, Mackenzie Nicole and Krizz Kaliko opening. Tickets, $25 to $42.50, are on sale now.

Mile High Massive, featuring Steel Pulse, Easy Star All-Stars and more, will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday, October 12. Tickets, which start at $19.75, go on sale on Friday, August 31 at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Skydyed: Fri., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $12-$18.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Y&T: Tue., March 19, 7 p.m., $10-$28.

BOULDER THEATER

Acoustic Hot Tuna: Fri., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $30-$64.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Amine: With Buddy, Wed., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
For Peace Band: Tue., Oct. 16, 7:15 p.m., $10-$15.
G Herbo: With Southside, Queen Key, Fri., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $22-$100.
Ghostemane: With Bitter End, Wed., Oct. 31, 8:30 p.m., $25-$30.
KnowMads: Tue., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Part & Parcel's Corduroy Classic: Ft. members of Kitchen Dwellers, the Sweet Lillies, Tenth Mountain Division, Boogie Mammoth, Matt Flaherty, Emily Clark, the Wilkolak Brothers w/ Liver Down the River and special guests. A benefit for RIP Medical Debt., Fri., Nov. 16, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
SHLUMP: With Conrank, EazyBaked, Sat., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

COLORADO CONVENTION CENTER

Decadence: Sun., Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m.; Mon., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m.

FIDDLER'S GREEN

Tech N9ne: With Hopsin, Dizzy Wright, Futuristic, Mackenzie Nicole, Krizz Kaliko, Fri., Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., $25-$42.50

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Mile High Massive: Ft. Steel Pulse, Easy Star All-Stars performing selections from Dub Side of the Moon, Roots of Creation presents Grateful Dub, Denver Reggae Social Club,, Sat., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $19.75.

FOX THEATRE

Dion Timmer: Thu., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $22/$25.
Jack Cloonan Band: With King Hearted Strangers, Buffalo Commons, Wed., Nov. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

GLOBE HALL

The Helio Sequence: Tue., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Slim Cessna's Auto Club: Fri., Dec. 28, 9:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 29, 9:30 p.m.,Mon., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m., $15.75-$30.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Eliot Lipp: Thu., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
SCARLXRD: Mon., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Tera Melos and Mouse on the Keys: Sat., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $17-$20.

LOST LAKE

Bells Atlas: Sun., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Creature Canopy (EP release): Thu., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Fritz: Thu., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Overslept: Tue., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
SPITE and Shadow of Intent: Sat., Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., $17-$20.
Today's Paramount: Fri., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $10-$14.

MARQUIS THEATER

Amigo the Devil and Harley Poe: Tue., Oct. 30, 7 p.m.; Wed., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $15-$17.
Kweku Collins: Sat., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
The Marias and Triathalon: Wed., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $17.50-$20.
With Confidence and Broadside: With Sleep on It and Small Talks, Sun., Dec. 9, 6 & 7 p.m., $15-$17.

OGDEN THEATRE

Hippo Campus: Sat., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $26-$28.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: Wed., Dec. 19, 8 p.m.; Thu., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $47.50.
Phora: Tue., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$49.95.
The Story So Far: With Turnover, Citizen, Movements, Tue., Nov. 6, 6:45 p.m., $25.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Godflesh: Fri., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $27.50-$175.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert — The Hologram Tour: Tue., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.
The Read: Sun., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $45-$75.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Halloween on the Rocks: Machine Gun Kelly x Juice WRLD: With THEY., DJ Esco, London Richards, Reo Cragun, Sat., Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m., $49.95- $99.95.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

17th Avenue All Stars & 5280 A Cappella: Thu., Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20.

SUMMIT

Atreyu: With Memphis May Fire, Ice Nine Kills, Sleep Signals, Tue., Dec. 4, 6 p.m., $25.

Do you have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

