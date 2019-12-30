 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Slim Cessna's Auto Club plays two nights at the hi-dive.EXPAND
Slim Cessna's Auto Club plays two nights at the hi-dive.
Jon Solomon

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | December 30, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Get a kick-start on New Year's tonight with the first of a few two-night stands. Decadence, one of the biggest New Year's Eve parties in the world, is at the Colorado Convention Center, Umphrey's McGee continues a four-night run at the Fillmore, Slim Cessna's Auto Club plays the hi-dive, and Slug Wife performs at the Black Box.

For more New Year's Eve concerts and parties, check out our rundown here. Also on tap this week are Silver & Smoke at the Bluebird Theater and RE:Search, with Shooka, at Cervantes' Other Side. Here's our full list of picks:

Related Stories

MONDAY, DECEMBER 30

Decadence (also December 31)
$89-$169, 6:30 p.m., Colorado Convention Center

Umphrey's McGee (also December 31)
$37.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

KT Tunstall
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Circles Around the Sun
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Slim Cessna's Auto Club (also December 31)
$20-$40, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Slug Wife (also December 31)
$40-$75, 9 p.m., The Black Box

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31

Leftover Salmon
$29.95-$99.95, 7:15 p.m., Mission Ballroom

BoomBox
$35-$40, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Against Me!
$35, 8 p.m., Summit

The Glitch Mob
$60-$150, 9 p.m., Temple Nightclub

Itchy-O
$35-$40, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Yawpers
$20-$175, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Gasoline Lollipops
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

DeVotchKa
$25.50-$29, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Texas Hippie Coalition
$25, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

A Roaring 1820's NYE Ball with Rasputina
$26.50-$27, 9 p.m., Marquis Theater

Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven
$55-$75, 9 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Escort
$43-$100, 10 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Augustus
$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Nuns of Brixton
$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

LowDown Brass Band
$15-$42, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Chimney Choir
$25-$30, 10 p.m., Mercury Cafe

Death by Stereo
$20, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1

Emancipator
$42-$60, Belly Up Aspen

The Keith Oxman Quartet
$36, 10 a.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, JANUARY 2

Silver & Smoke
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

RE:Search
$5-$20, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Astroman
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >