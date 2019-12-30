The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Get a kick-start on New Year's tonight with the first of a few two-night stands. Decadence, one of the biggest New Year's Eve parties in the world, is at the Colorado Convention Center, Umphrey's McGee continues a four-night run at the Fillmore, Slim Cessna's Auto Club plays the hi-dive, and Slug Wife performs at the Black Box.

For more New Year's Eve concerts and parties, check out our rundown here. Also on tap this week are Silver & Smoke at the Bluebird Theater and RE:Search, with Shooka, at Cervantes' Other Side. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 30

Decadence (also December 31)

$89-$169, 6:30 p.m., Colorado Convention Center

Umphrey's McGee (also December 31)

$37.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

KT Tunstall

$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Circles Around the Sun

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Slim Cessna's Auto Club (also December 31)

$20-$40, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Slug Wife (also December 31)

$40-$75, 9 p.m., The Black Box

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31



Leftover Salmon

$29.95-$99.95, 7:15 p.m., Mission Ballroom

BoomBox

$35-$40, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Against Me!

$35, 8 p.m., Summit

The Glitch Mob

$60-$150, 9 p.m., Temple Nightclub

Itchy-O

$35-$40, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Yawpers

$20-$175, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Gasoline Lollipops

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

DeVotchKa

$25.50-$29, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Texas Hippie Coalition

$25, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

A Roaring 1820's NYE Ball with Rasputina

$26.50-$27, 9 p.m., Marquis Theater

Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven

$55-$75, 9 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Escort

$43-$100, 10 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Augustus

$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Nuns of Brixton

$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

LowDown Brass Band

$15-$42, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Chimney Choir

$25-$30, 10 p.m., Mercury Cafe

Death by Stereo

$20, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1

Emancipator

$42-$60, Belly Up Aspen

The Keith Oxman Quartet

$36, 10 a.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, JANUARY 2



Silver & Smoke

$13-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

RE:Search

$5-$20, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Astroman

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

