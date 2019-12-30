The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Get a kick-start on New Year's tonight with the first of a few two-night stands. Decadence, one of the biggest New Year's Eve parties in the world, is at the Colorado Convention Center, Umphrey's McGee continues a four-night run at the Fillmore, Slim Cessna's Auto Club plays the hi-dive, and Slug Wife performs at the Black Box.
For more New Year's Eve concerts and parties, check out our rundown here. Also on tap this week are Silver & Smoke at the Bluebird Theater and RE:Search, with Shooka, at Cervantes' Other Side. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, DECEMBER 30
Decadence (also December 31)
$89-$169, 6:30 p.m., Colorado Convention Center
Umphrey's McGee (also December 31)
$37.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
KT Tunstall
$29.50-$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Circles Around the Sun
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Slim Cessna's Auto Club (also December 31)
$20-$40, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Slug Wife (also December 31)
$40-$75, 9 p.m., The Black Box
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31
Leftover Salmon
$29.95-$99.95, 7:15 p.m., Mission Ballroom
BoomBox
$35-$40, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Against Me!
$35, 8 p.m., Summit
The Glitch Mob
$60-$150, 9 p.m., Temple Nightclub
Itchy-O
$35-$40, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Yawpers
$20-$175, 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Gasoline Lollipops
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
DeVotchKa
$25.50-$29, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Texas Hippie Coalition
$25, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
A Roaring 1820's NYE Ball with Rasputina
$26.50-$27, 9 p.m., Marquis Theater
Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven
$55-$75, 9 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Escort
$43-$100, 10 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Augustus
$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Nuns of Brixton
$18, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
LowDown Brass Band
$15-$42, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Chimney Choir
$25-$30, 10 p.m., Mercury Cafe
Death by Stereo
$20, 9 p.m., Streets Denver
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1
Emancipator
$42-$60, Belly Up Aspen
The Keith Oxman Quartet
$36, 10 a.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, JANUARY 2
Silver & Smoke
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
RE:Search
$5-$20, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Astroman
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
