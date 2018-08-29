Fast Times for the Speed Demon Rockers in Pink Fuzz

Picture a desert highway with a dusty muscle car speeding down the road so fast that it could veer off into a spiral of screeching rubber at any minute. But every time it loses control, it keeps zooming forward, tires kicking up dust, a loud guitar riff flooding out the open windows. That same fiery Wild West spirit defines the sound of Denver rock band Pink Fuzz.

Siblings John and Lulu Demitro have been playing music together since 2012, using various names, lineups and genres. What started as Branded Bandits when they were teenagers became BANDITS and, most recently, Pink Fuzz, a moniker they’re growing into that juxtaposes the bright nature of the color pink with the booming, burning depth of their music.

Since their band’s formation, the two have toured the nation, played SXSW, had songs used in the television show Shameless, and become a household name in Colorado. Six years into the heat of things, they’ve finally nailed down who they are as a band.