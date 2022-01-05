Giddy-Up to These Stock Show Concerts

The National Western Stock Show runs from Saturday, January 8, through Sunday, January 23, and while the kick-off parade on Thursday, January 6, has been canceled, you're still in luck: Thursday also marks the start of Bison Days at Number Thirty Eight. A dozen country acts will play free shows at the RiNo bar and venue over the next two weeks. Other venues are getting into the Stock Show spirit, too, including the Grizzly Rose; the Denver Stockyard Saloon, which hosts live music every day during the Stock Show's run; and Dazzle, where Dave Devine will play the music from Ennio Morricone's scores for director Sergio Leone's spaghetti Westerns.
Bison Days at Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
All concerts are free, and guests get a free beer upon entry:
Lindsay Ell: Thursday January 6, 7 to 9 p.m.
Trent Tomlinson: Friday, January 7, 7 to 9 p.m.
Canaan Smith: Saturday, January 8, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Ashton Lee Band: Sunday, January 9, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
’90s Country Night ft. Double Wide: Thursday, January 13, 7 to 9 p.m.
Craig Campbell: Friday, January 14, 7 to 9 p.m.
Love & Theft: Saturday, January 15, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Carlton Anderson: Sunday, January 16, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Sean Curtis: Thursday, January 20, 7 to 9 p.m.
Spencer Crandall: Friday, January 21, 7 to 9 p.m.
Frankie Ballard: Saturday, January 22, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Kayla Ruby: Sunday, January 23, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Grizzly Rose, 5450 Lincoln Street
Tyler Farr: Thursday, January 7, 8 p.m., $30
Casey Donahew: Friday, January 14, 8 p.m., $25
Ned LeDoux: Saturday, January 15, 8 p.m., $20
Mitchell Tenpenny: Friday, January 21, 8 p.m., $20-$89
Denver Stockyard Saloon, 4710 National Western Drive (show times and price TBA)
Neon Moon: Friday, January 7, and Saturday, January 8
Walker Williams: Sunday, January 9, through Tuesday, January 11
Rhett Haney: Wednesday, January 12, and Thursday 13
Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts: Friday, January 14, and Saturday, 15
Rudy Grant & the Buffalo Riders: Sunday, January 16, and Monday, January 17
Casey James Prestwood & the Burning Angels: Tuesday, January 18
Eric Golden Band: Tuesday, January 19, and Wednesday 20
Twenty Hands High: Friday, January 21, and Saturday, January 22
The Good, the Bad and the Devine
Friday, January 21, and Saturday, January 22, 6:30 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$15-$25
Guitarist Dave Devine continues his annual tradition of honoring the conclusion of the Stock Show by performing Ennio Morricone’s music from the Sergio Leone films A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, The Good, the Bad & the Ugly and Once Upon a Time in the West. Joining Devine are three members of DeVotchKa (violinist Tom Hagerman, bassist Jeanie Schroder and drummer Shawn King), as well as singer Tania Katz, trumpeter Shane Endsley and keyboardist Patrick Lee.