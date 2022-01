Giddy-Up to These Stock Show Concerts

The National Western Stock Show runs from Saturday, January 8, through Sunday, January 23, and while the kick-off parade on Thursday, January 6, has been canceled, you're still in luck: Thursday also marks the start of Bison Days at Number Thirty Eight. A dozen country acts will play free shows at the RiNo bar and venue over the next two weeks. Other venues are getting into the Stock Show spirit, too, including the Grizzly Rose; the Denver Stockyard Saloon, which hosts live music every day during the Stock Show's run; and Dazzle, where Dave Devine will play the music from Ennio Morricone's scores for director Sergio Leone's spaghetti Westerns.3560 Chestnut PlaceAll concerts are free, and guests get a free beer upon entry:Thursday January 6, 7 to 9 p.m.Friday, January 7, 7 to 9 p.m.Saturday, January 8, 2 to 3:30 p.m.Sunday, January 9, 4 to 5:30 p.m.Thursday, January 13, 7 to 9 p.m.Friday, January 14, 7 to 9 p.m.Saturday, January 15, 2 to 3:30 p.m.Sunday, January 16, 2 to 3:30 p.m.Thursday, January 20, 7 to 9 p.m.Friday, January 21, 7 to 9 p.m.Saturday, January 22, 2 to 3:30 p.m.Sunday, January 23, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Grizzly Rose , 5450 Lincoln Street Tyler Farr: Thursday, January 7, 8 p.m., $30 Casey Donahew: Friday, January 14, 8 p.m., $25 Ned LeDoux: Saturday, January 15, 8 p.m., $20 Mitchell Tenpenny: Friday, January 21, 8 p.m., $20-$89 Denver Stockyard Saloon , 4710 National Western Drive (show times and price TBA)Friday, January 7, and Saturday, January 8Sunday, January 9, through Tuesday, January 11Wednesday, January 12, and Thursday 13Friday, January 14, and Saturday, 15Sunday, January 16, and Monday, January 17Tuesday, January 18Tuesday, January 19, and Wednesday 20Friday, January 21, and Saturday, January 22Guitarist Dave Devine continues his annual tradition of honoring the conclusion of the Stock Show by performing Ennio Morricone’s music from the Sergio Leone filmsand. Joining Devine are three members of DeVotchKa (violinist Tom Hagerman, bassist Jeanie Schroder and drummer Shawn King), as well as singer Tania Katz, trumpeter Shane Endsley and keyboardist Patrick Lee.