The Biggest Concerts Not at Red Rocks Scheduled for 2020

When it comes to Denver concerts, Red Rocks Amphitheatre gets most of the attention. The City of Denver-owned and operated venue hosts a boatload of artists, from big-name acts of the past to up-and-comers. And 2020's Red Rocks calendar is quickly filling in.
Yet despite the hype about the Rocks, the biggest Denver concerts take place at the city's stadiums and arenas, where tens of thousands gather to see blockbuster musicians. And the 2020 lineup is already stacked high, with a mix of classic-rock juggernauts, rising pop sensations, stalwart country singers and a rapper/rock star whose favorite restaurant is Olive Garden. Here are the biggest Denver concerts of 2020:
Miranda Lambert
February 1
Pepsi Center
Miranda Lambert may have named her latest arena jaunt the Wildcard tour, but when it comes to good bets for great shows, Lambert's is one. The Texas-born singer-songwriter has been at it since 2003 and has joined the pantheon of country greats. While her songs are all over the dial, her old-timey sensibilities help her stand out in a genre that is littered with mass-produced garbage. Cody Johnson and Lanco will open.
Post Malone
March 12
Pepsi Center
Just a few months after Olive Garden fanatic Post Malone's most recent Pepsi Center concert, the Texas indie-rap-cum-rock star is lugging his emo-infused radio bangers back to Denver. The last time he played, Westword compared him to the Cheesecake Factory. If you're looking for a hearty mishmash of genres, Malone's got you covered.
Resale Concert Tickets
-
Umphrey's McGee
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 / 8:00pm @ Fillmore Auditorium - Colorado 1510 Clarkson Denver CO 802181510 Clarkson, Denver CO 80218View more dates and times at this location >
-
Yonder Mountain String Band
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 / 8:30pm @ Fox Theatre - Boulder 1135 13th Street Boulder CO 803021135 13th Street, Boulder CO 80302
-
Blake Shelton: Friends and Heroes
March 14
Pepsi Center
When pop-country star (and Lambert's ex-husband) Blake Shelton's Friends and Heroes tour arrives at the Pepsi Center, he's bringing a whole mob of singers with him, including Lauren Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins. Shelton's the polished voice behind "Boys 'Round Here" and "Sangria." Be ready for him to welcome you to "God's Country."
Céline Dion Courage World Tour
March 24
Pepsi Center
Céline Dion has given decades of middle-schoolers love songs to slow-dance to. She's scored thousands — probably millions — of post-breakup ice-cream binge sessions. And her voice has graced wedding mixtapes worldwide. When the diva dominates the Pepsi Center, expect plenty of wailing along, and bring a mountain of tissue, because you're gonna need it.
Eagles: Hotel California 2020 Tour
March 26 and 28
Pepsi Center
When the Eagles played Coors Field in 2018, the rockers put on an epic show. And they'll be returning to Denver to flood the Pepsi Center with classic hits — including the entirety of the band's Hotel California album. The lineup includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill.
Billie Eilish
April 1
Pepsi Center
Billie Eilish may still be a teenager, but she's become one of the most successful musicians of this moment, with irresistible creepy, minimalist goth-tinted pop that will go down in music history as a game-changer. She made her mark in Denver last year as one of the youngest musicians to headline Red Rocks. And she'll return in 2020 with her quirky, stunning show.
Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look’n Tour With Very Special Guest Tyler Childers
April 25
Pepsi Center
Sturgill Simpson's new record, Sound & Fury, has been a smash hit for the bluesy rocker. In recent years, he's played Broncos Stadium with Guns N' Roses and had a slot at the Grandoozy music festival. Now he's headlining the Pepsi Center and bringing along opener Tyler Childers, a country musician whose excellent Squire Lounge is one of the best albums of 2019 (next time, we want him in the headliner stadium spot).
The Who
May 2
Pepsi Center
Classic-rock giant the Who, which was slated to play Pepsi Center in 2019 but was forced to reschedule after Roger Daltrey suffered from ragweed allergies at a Texas show, announced this new spring date in Denver. It's sure to bring out the nostalgic and those curious about the band's latest album, WHO.
Journey with The Pretenders
June 4
Pepsi Center
If you're a fan of classic-rock anthems and haven't stopped believing, don't miss this throwback show when Journey takes the stage with the Pretenders. Expect fist-pumping sing-alongs from a crowd reliving its youth.
Maroon 5
June 5
Pepsi Center
The pop force Maroon 5 is returning to Denver with a flock of radio-friendly, soul-inspired hits. The group will be joined by Meghan Trainor, who's scheduled to drop a new album, Treat Myself, on January 31.
Hella Mega Tour: Green Day/Fall Out Boy/Weezer
July 28
Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
This sepia-tinted pop-punk reunion is guaranteed to live up to its name: Hella Mega. While Dick's Sporting Goods Park is better known for hosting Phish, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will pull in all the latter-day punks for a night of nostalgic moshing.
Tame Impala
July 30
Pepsi Center
Kevin Parker, the psychedelic-pop musician who plays under the moniker Tame Impala, made headlines when his project sold out the Mission Ballroom in a matter of minutes in 2019. The big question about this sure-to-be-spectacular show: Can Parker sell out the Pepsi Center, too?
Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification Tour
August 8
Broncos Stadium
When Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Nation last showed up at Broncos Stadium, tens of thousands descended on the venue, clad in American-flag garb. He dished up laid-back songs delivered with full-throttle energy and flamboyant antics that kept the whole stadium singing along. He's back, this time on the Chillaxification tour, with the country bros in Florida Georgia Line.
Harry Styles
August 15
Pepsi Center
Sensual British pop-rocker Harry Styles — whose latest album, Fine Line, dropped in 2019 — will bring his Love On Tour through town in August. Styles got his start on the U.K. version of the The X Factor and made waves with the boy band One Direction. In the years since, he's gone solo. Singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis will open the show.
Camila Cabello: The Romance Tour
August 16
Pepsi Center
Pop star Camila Cabello got her start with the girl group Fifth Harmony, which came out of the U.S. edition of The X Factor. She's proved herself to be a powerful songwriter and lyricist, and despite recent controversies over comments she made on Tumblr in her teenage years, the 22-year-old diva has been an inspiration to LGBTQ and Latinx youth. Best of all, she puts on a killer show.
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
THE STADIUM TOUR featuring Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
August 30
Coors Field
Ready to rock ’80s style? Head to Coors field when the yesteryear superstars in Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Poison plus Joan Jett and the Blackhearts come to town. This head-bangin', fist-pumpin' concert will bring some old-school rock to the stadium.
Doobie Brothers Fiftieth Anniversary Tour
August 30
Pepsi Center
For the first time in 25 years, the Doobie Brothers are hitting the roads of North America to celebrate fifty years of cheery rock. The band's lineup includes Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee. If you're ready to "Listen to the Music," light up a doobie for the Doobies.
Alan Jackson 2020 Tour
October 3
Pepsi Center
While it's been a few years since Alan Jackson dropped a new album, his 2020 Pepsi Center concert promises to be hotter than a hoochie-coochie. A dominant force in country for the past thirty years, Jackson continues to teach us a lot about livin' (and a little ’bout love). He'll be joined by Canadian country singer Tenille Townes.
Dan + Shay: The (Arena) Tour
October 15
Pepsi Center
Pop-country duo Dan + Shay haven't been around a decade, but they're already making their way through arenas. Fresh off dropping "10,000 Hours," a cheesy ballad with Justin Bieber, they've been topping charts and are sure to bring the teenie-bopping Top 40-country kids out in force.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!