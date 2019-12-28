The Biggest Concerts Not at Red Rocks Scheduled for 2020

When it comes to Denver concerts, Red Rocks Amphitheatre gets most of the attention. The City of Denver-owned and operated venue hosts a boatload of artists, from big-name acts of the past to up-and-comers. And 2020's Red Rocks calendar is quickly filling in.

Yet despite the hype about the Rocks, the biggest Denver concerts take place at the city's stadiums and arenas, where tens of thousands gather to see blockbuster musicians. And the 2020 lineup is already stacked high, with a mix of classic-rock juggernauts, rising pop sensations, stalwart country singers and a rapper/rock star whose favorite restaurant is Olive Garden. Here are the biggest Denver concerts of 2020:

Miranda Lambert

February 1

Pepsi Center

Miranda Lambert may have named her latest arena jaunt the Wildcard tour, but when it comes to good bets for great shows, Lambert's is one. The Texas-born singer-songwriter has been at it since 2003 and has joined the pantheon of country greats. While her songs are all over the dial, her old-timey sensibilities help her stand out in a genre that is littered with mass-produced garbage. Cody Johnson and Lanco will open.

Post Malone at the Pepsi Center on November 10. Aaron Thackeray

Post Malone

March 12

Pepsi Center

Just a few months after Olive Garden fanatic Post Malone's most recent Pepsi Center concert, the Texas indie-rap-cum-rock star is lugging his emo-infused radio bangers back to Denver. The last time he played, Westword compared him to the Cheesecake Factory. If you're looking for a hearty mishmash of genres, Malone's got you covered.

Blake Shelton: Friends and Heroes

March 14

Pepsi Center

When pop-country star (and Lambert's ex-husband) Blake Shelton's Friends and Heroes tour arrives at the Pepsi Center, he's bringing a whole mob of singers with him, including Lauren Alaina, the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins. Shelton's the polished voice behind "Boys 'Round Here" and "Sangria." Be ready for him to welcome you to "God's Country."

Céline Dion Courage World Tour

March 24

Pepsi Center

Céline Dion has given decades of middle-schoolers love songs to slow-dance to. She's scored thousands — probably millions — of post-breakup ice-cream binge sessions. And her voice has graced wedding mixtapes worldwide. When the diva dominates the Pepsi Center, expect plenty of wailing along, and bring a mountain of tissue, because you're gonna need it.

Eagles: Hotel California 2020 Tour

March 26 and 28

Pepsi Center

When the Eagles played Coors Field in 2018, the rockers put on an epic show. And they'll be returning to Denver to flood the Pepsi Center with classic hits — including the entirety of the band's Hotel California album. The lineup includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill.

Billie Eilish

April 1

Pepsi Center

Billie Eilish may still be a teenager, but she's become one of the most successful musicians of this moment, with irresistible creepy, minimalist goth-tinted pop that will go down in music history as a game-changer. She made her mark in Denver last year as one of the youngest musicians to headline Red Rocks. And she'll return in 2020 with her quirky, stunning show.

EXPAND People finally know who Sturgill Simpson is. Kenzie Bruce

Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look’n Tour With Very Special Guest Tyler Childers

April 25

Pepsi Center

Sturgill Simpson's new record, Sound & Fury, has been a smash hit for the bluesy rocker. In recent years, he's played Broncos Stadium with Guns N' Roses and had a slot at the Grandoozy music festival. Now he's headlining the Pepsi Center and bringing along opener Tyler Childers, a country musician whose excellent Squire Lounge is one of the best albums of 2019 (next time, we want him in the headliner stadium spot).

The Who

May 2

Pepsi Center

Classic-rock giant the Who, which was slated to play Pepsi Center in 2019 but was forced to reschedule after Roger Daltrey suffered from ragweed allergies at a Texas show, announced this new spring date in Denver. It's sure to bring out the nostalgic and those curious about the band's latest album, WHO.

Journey with The Pretenders

June 4

Pepsi Center

If you're a fan of classic-rock anthems and haven't stopped believing, don't miss this throwback show when Journey takes the stage with the Pretenders. Expect fist-pumping sing-alongs from a crowd reliving its youth.

Maroon 5

June 5

Pepsi Center

The pop force Maroon 5 is returning to Denver with a flock of radio-friendly, soul-inspired hits. The group will be joined by Meghan Trainor, who's scheduled to drop a new album, Treat Myself, on January 31.

Weezer's a third of the Hella Mega Tour. Miles Chrisenger

Hella Mega Tour: Green Day/Fall Out Boy/Weezer

July 28

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

This sepia-tinted pop-punk reunion is guaranteed to live up to its name: Hella Mega. While Dick's Sporting Goods Park is better known for hosting Phish, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will pull in all the latter-day punks for a night of nostalgic moshing.

Tame Impala

July 30

Pepsi Center

Kevin Parker, the psychedelic-pop musician who plays under the moniker Tame Impala, made headlines when his project sold out the Mission Ballroom in a matter of minutes in 2019. The big question about this sure-to-be-spectacular show: Can Parker sell out the Pepsi Center, too?

Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification Tour

August 8

Broncos Stadium

When Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Nation last showed up at Broncos Stadium, tens of thousands descended on the venue, clad in American-flag garb. He dished up laid-back songs delivered with full-throttle energy and flamboyant antics that kept the whole stadium singing along. He's back, this time on the Chillaxification tour, with the country bros in Florida Georgia Line.

Harry Styles

August 15

Pepsi Center

Sensual British pop-rocker Harry Styles — whose latest album, Fine Line, dropped in 2019 — will bring his Love On Tour through town in August. Styles got his start on the U.K. version of the The X Factor and made waves with the boy band One Direction. In the years since, he's gone solo. Singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis will open the show.

EXPAND Camila Cabello returns in August. Jake Cox

Camila Cabello: The Romance Tour

August 16

Pepsi Center

Pop star Camila Cabello got her start with the girl group Fifth Harmony, which came out of the U.S. edition of The X Factor. She's proved herself to be a powerful songwriter and lyricist, and despite recent controversies over comments she made on Tumblr in her teenage years, the 22-year-old diva has been an inspiration to LGBTQ and Latinx youth. Best of all, she puts on a killer show.

THE STADIUM TOUR featuring Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

August 30

Coors Field

Ready to rock ’80s style? Head to Coors field when the yesteryear superstars in Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Poison plus Joan Jett and the Blackhearts come to town. This head-bangin', fist-pumpin' concert will bring some old-school rock to the stadium.

Doobie Brothers Fiftieth Anniversary Tour

August 30

Pepsi Center

For the first time in 25 years, the Doobie Brothers are hitting the roads of North America to celebrate fifty years of cheery rock. The band's lineup includes Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee. If you're ready to "Listen to the Music," light up a doobie for the Doobies.

Alan Jackson 2020 Tour

October 3

Pepsi Center

While it's been a few years since Alan Jackson dropped a new album, his 2020 Pepsi Center concert promises to be hotter than a hoochie-coochie. A dominant force in country for the past thirty years, Jackson continues to teach us a lot about livin' (and a little ’bout love). He'll be joined by Canadian country singer Tenille Townes.

Dan + Shay: The (Arena) Tour

October 15

Pepsi Center

Pop-country duo Dan + Shay haven't been around a decade, but they're already making their way through arenas. Fresh off dropping "10,000 Hours," a cheesy ballad with Justin Bieber, they've been topping charts and are sure to bring the teenie-bopping Top 40-country kids out in force.