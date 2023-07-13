Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

The Eagles, Papadosio and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

July 13, 2023 6:01AM

The Eagles brings The Long Goodbye tour with Steely Dan to Ball Arena on Thursday, October 5.
The Eagles brings The Long Goodbye tour with Steely Dan to Ball Arena on Thursday, October 5. Ron Koch
After 52 years of performing classic-rock hits for adoring audiences around the world, the Eagles announced a farewell tour called "The Long Goodbye." Denver will have the opportunity to see the band once (or twice) more when it comes to Ball Arena on Thursday, October 5, and Friday, October 6. Tickets are $129.50-$499.50 and go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m.

Progressive party-tronica band Papadosio announced the Dream Out Loud show and experience taking place at Mission Ballroom on Friday, December 15. Tickets are $29.95-$60 and are on sale now.

Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:


New Show / On Sale Dates

BALL ARENA
The Eagles: The Long Goodbye: With Steely Dan, Thu., Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m., $129.50-$499.50

BOULDER THEATER
Wilderado: With Husbands, Tue., Sept. 26, 9 p.m., $25-$28
Blackberry Smoke: With Miles Miller, Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $37.50-$42.50
The Zombies: Different Game Tour 23: Wed., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $40-$50
Joep Beving: Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $27.50-$39.50

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Gera MX & Nanpa Básico: Que Chimba La Raza Tour: Thu., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $55-$65
Lil Uzi Vert: Pink Tape Tour: Mon., Nov. 13, 5 p.m., $109.95-$129.95

FOX THEATRE
Wyatt Flores: With Evan Honer, Tue., Aug. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Blanke: With Nikademis, Sat., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $18-$25
Sullivan King: With Kliptic, Fri., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $28.50-$35
Shrek Rave: Sat., Aug. 26, 9 p.m., $20-$25
No Rush: With Beauprêx, On the Dot and Big Pinch, Fri., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Santa Ana Rodeo: With The Dirty Turkeys and The Free Licks, Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country: Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $20-$23.50
Trousdale: Catching a Ride Tour: With Anna Vaus, Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Samia: Honey Tour: With Venus & the Flytraps, Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$25
UH2BT presents: K Pop Night: Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $17-$29

GOTHIC THEATRE
Coco Jones: What I Didn’t Tell You Tour: With Ebony Riley, Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $29.50-$66.50
Kings Kaleidoscope: With Tyson Motsenbocker and Paul Whitacre, Wed., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $29.50
Tab Benoit: With The Rumble (feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.), Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $32.50-$37.50
Behemoth: With Twin Temple and Imperial Triumphant, Sat., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $44.50
George Clanton: With Frost Children and Death's Dynamic Shroud, Sun., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $26
glaive: i care so much that i dont care at all tour: Mon., Sept. 25, 9 p.m., $20
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs: Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $19.95-$30
Everclear: With The Ataris and The Pink Spiders, Thu., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $37.50
Samantha Fish: Love Letters Tour: With Eric Johanson, Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $29.50
KennyHoopla: Raised by Wolves Tour: With Groupthink, Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $28.50-$45
You Me at Six: Truth Decay Tour: With Mothica and Wolf & Bear, Wed., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $25
Nightly: Wear Your Heart Out Tour: With Knox and Nightbreakers, Sat., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., $27.50
Slow Magic: Forgotten Feels Tour: With Beacon Bloom, Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $22.50
Del Water Gap: I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet Tour: With Kristiane, Mon., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $30
Slaughter Beach, Dog: With Bonny Doon, Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35
The Greatest Generation: Share Your Embarrassment Tour: Fri., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $30
Quicksand: Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $25.50-$27.50

HI-DIVE
Bad Acid Night: With WNGDU and Nico Tobon, Fri., July 21, 9 p.m., $10
Ritmo Cascabel (Album Release Party): With Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille, Wed., July 26, 9 p.m., $18-$20
Strange Ranger: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Avskum: With Resistant Culture and Poison Tribe, Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Ulrika Spacek: With Holy Wave, Sun., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $17-$20

MARQUIS THEATER
The Weeknd Night: Sat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $15
Broadway Rave: Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $10-$20

MEOW WOLF
Dream Create Inspire Tour presents: "Inspired By _____": Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $10
Jesse Jo Stark: Thu., Oct. 5, 8:30 p.m., $20
Boston Manor: Wed., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $24
Two Lanes: Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $20
Games We Play: Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $24

MISSION BALLROOM
Wax Motif: Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $29.95
Papadosio presents: Dream Out Loud: With Desert Dwellers, Snakes And Stars and 5AM Trio, Fri., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $29.95-$60

OGDEN THEATRE
Thee Sacred Souls: Fri., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $35-$38
The Wonder Years: "The Greatest Generation'' 10th Anniversary Tour: With Anxious, Sweet Pill and Action/Adventure, Wed., Oct. 4, 6:45 p.m., $29.50
The Glorious Sons: The Glory Tour: Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $24.50-$27.50
The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Mon., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $29.95-$35
Smoakland: Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $25
The Struts: Remember the Name... Tour: With Mac Saturn, Mon., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $32.50-$36.50
Silverstein: 10 Years of “This Is How the Wind Shifts” Tour: With Stray From The Path and Avoid, Wed., Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., $32.50
The Main Squeeze: Sat., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $25.50

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Arrested Development: Fri., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $51-$81
Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast & No Simple Road LIVE Taping: Wed., Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Reggae on the Rocks 2023: With Rebelution, Iration, The Abyssinians, The Expendables, The Skatalites, Passafire, Judge Roughneck and DJ Mackle, Sat., Aug. 19, 1 p.m., $159-$1,475

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Tulpa: With Buio Totale and Gentleman Deluxe, Thu., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $10

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Bearracuda: 14 Year Anniversary: Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $15-$20
Carnifex: With Signs of the Swarm, To the Grave and The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Tue., Nov. 7, 5:30 p.m., $25


Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation