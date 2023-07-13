The Eagles, Papadosio and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Progressive party-tronica band Papadosio announced the Dream Out Loud show and experience taking place at Mission Ballroom on Friday, December 15. Tickets are $29.95-$60 and are on sale now.
BALL ARENA
New Show / On Sale Dates
The Eagles: The Long Goodbye: With Steely Dan, Thu., Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m., $129.50-$499.50
BOULDER THEATER
Wilderado: With Husbands, Tue., Sept. 26, 9 p.m., $25-$28
Blackberry Smoke: With Miles Miller, Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $37.50-$42.50
The Zombies: Different Game Tour 23: Wed., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $40-$50
Joep Beving: Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $27.50-$39.50
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Gera MX & Nanpa Básico: Que Chimba La Raza Tour: Thu., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $55-$65
Lil Uzi Vert: Pink Tape Tour: Mon., Nov. 13, 5 p.m., $109.95-$129.95
FOX THEATRE
Wyatt Flores: With Evan Honer, Tue., Aug. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Blanke: With Nikademis, Sat., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $18-$25
Sullivan King: With Kliptic, Fri., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $28.50-$35
Shrek Rave: Sat., Aug. 26, 9 p.m., $20-$25
No Rush: With Beauprêx, On the Dot and Big Pinch, Fri., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Santa Ana Rodeo: With The Dirty Turkeys and The Free Licks, Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country: Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $20-$23.50
Trousdale: Catching a Ride Tour: With Anna Vaus, Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Samia: Honey Tour: With Venus & the Flytraps, Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$25
UH2BT presents: K Pop Night: Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $17-$29
GOTHIC THEATRE
Coco Jones: What I Didn’t Tell You Tour: With Ebony Riley, Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $29.50-$66.50
Kings Kaleidoscope: With Tyson Motsenbocker and Paul Whitacre, Wed., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $29.50
Tab Benoit: With The Rumble (feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.), Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $32.50-$37.50
Behemoth: With Twin Temple and Imperial Triumphant, Sat., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $44.50
George Clanton: With Frost Children and Death's Dynamic Shroud, Sun., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $26
glaive: i care so much that i dont care at all tour: Mon., Sept. 25, 9 p.m., $20
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs: Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $19.95-$30
Everclear: With The Ataris and The Pink Spiders, Thu., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $37.50
Samantha Fish: Love Letters Tour: With Eric Johanson, Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $29.50
KennyHoopla: Raised by Wolves Tour: With Groupthink, Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $28.50-$45
You Me at Six: Truth Decay Tour: With Mothica and Wolf & Bear, Wed., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $25
Nightly: Wear Your Heart Out Tour: With Knox and Nightbreakers, Sat., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., $27.50
Slow Magic: Forgotten Feels Tour: With Beacon Bloom, Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $22.50
Del Water Gap: I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet Tour: With Kristiane, Mon., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $30
Slaughter Beach, Dog: With Bonny Doon, Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35
The Greatest Generation: Share Your Embarrassment Tour: Fri., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $30
Quicksand: Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $25.50-$27.50
HI-DIVE
Bad Acid Night: With WNGDU and Nico Tobon, Fri., July 21, 9 p.m., $10
Ritmo Cascabel (Album Release Party): With Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille, Wed., July 26, 9 p.m., $18-$20
Strange Ranger: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Avskum: With Resistant Culture and Poison Tribe, Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Ulrika Spacek: With Holy Wave, Sun., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $17-$20
MARQUIS THEATER
The Weeknd Night: Sat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $15
Broadway Rave: Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $10-$20
MEOW WOLF
Dream Create Inspire Tour presents: "Inspired By _____": Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $10
Jesse Jo Stark: Thu., Oct. 5, 8:30 p.m., $20
Boston Manor: Wed., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $24
Two Lanes: Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $20
Games We Play: Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $24
MISSION BALLROOM
Wax Motif: Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $29.95
Papadosio presents: Dream Out Loud: With Desert Dwellers, Snakes And Stars and 5AM Trio, Fri., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $29.95-$60
OGDEN THEATRE
Thee Sacred Souls: Fri., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $35-$38
The Wonder Years: "The Greatest Generation'' 10th Anniversary Tour: With Anxious, Sweet Pill and Action/Adventure, Wed., Oct. 4, 6:45 p.m., $29.50
The Glorious Sons: The Glory Tour: Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $24.50-$27.50
The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Mon., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $29.95-$35
Smoakland: Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $25
The Struts: Remember the Name... Tour: With Mac Saturn, Mon., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $32.50-$36.50
Silverstein: 10 Years of “This Is How the Wind Shifts” Tour: With Stray From The Path and Avoid, Wed., Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., $32.50
The Main Squeeze: Sat., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $25.50
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Arrested Development: Fri., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $51-$81
Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast & No Simple Road LIVE Taping: Wed., Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Reggae on the Rocks 2023: With Rebelution, Iration, The Abyssinians, The Expendables, The Skatalites, Passafire, Judge Roughneck and DJ Mackle, Sat., Aug. 19, 1 p.m., $159-$1,475
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Tulpa: With Buio Totale and Gentleman Deluxe, Thu., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $10
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Bearracuda: 14 Year Anniversary: Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $15-$20
Carnifex: With Signs of the Swarm, To the Grave and The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Tue., Nov. 7, 5:30 p.m., $25
