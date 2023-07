The Eagles, Papadosio and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Show / On Sale Dates



After 52 years of performing classic-rock hits for adoring audiences around the world, the Eagles announced a farewell tour called " The Long Goodbye ." Denver will have the opportunity to see the band once (or twice) more when it comes to Ball Arena on Thursday, October 5, and Friday, October 6. Tickets are $129.50-$499.50 and go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m.Progressive party-tronica band Papadosio announced the Dream Out Loud show and experience taking place at Mission Ballroom on Friday, December 15. Tickets are $29.95-$60 and are on sale now.Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:With Steely Dan, Thu., Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m., $129.50-$499.50With Husbands, Tue., Sept. 26, 9 p.m., $25-$28With Miles Miller, Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $37.50-$42.50Wed., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $40-$50Tue., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $27.50-$39.50Thu., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $55-$65Mon., Nov. 13, 5 p.m., $109.95-$129.95With Evan Honer, Tue., Aug. 15, 9 p.m., $15-$18With Nikademis, Sat., Aug. 19, 9 p.m., $18-$25With Kliptic, Fri., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $28.50-$35Sat., Aug. 26, 9 p.m., $20-$25With Beauprêx, On the Dot and Big Pinch, Fri., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $15-$18With The Dirty Turkeys and The Free Licks, Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $20-$23.50With Anna Vaus, Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $18-$20With Venus & the Flytraps, Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$25: Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $17-$29With Ebony Riley, Thu., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $29.50-$66.50With Tyson Motsenbocker and Paul Whitacre, Wed., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $29.50With The Rumble (feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.), Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $32.50-$37.50With Twin Temple and Imperial Triumphant, Sat., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $44.50With Frost Children and Death's Dynamic Shroud, Sun., Sept. 24, 9 p.m., $26Mon., Sept. 25, 9 p.m., $20Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $19.95-$30With The Ataris and The Pink Spiders, Thu., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $37.50With Eric Johanson, Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $29.50With Groupthink, Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $28.50-$45With Mothica and Wolf & Bear, Wed., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $25With Knox and Nightbreakers, Sat., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., $27.50With Beacon Bloom, Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $22.50With Kristiane, Mon., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $30With Bonny Doon, Wed., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35Fri., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $30Fri., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $25.50-$27.50With WNGDU and Nico Tobon, Fri., July 21, 9 p.m., $10With Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille, Wed., July 26, 9 p.m., $18-$20Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18With Resistant Culture and Poison Tribe, Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $15-$18With Holy Wave, Sun., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $17-$20Sat., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $15Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $10-$20Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $10Thu., Oct. 5, 8:30 p.m., $20Wed., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $24Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $20Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $24Fri., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $29.95With Desert Dwellers, Snakes And Stars and 5AM Trio, Fri., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $29.95-$60Fri., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $35-$38With Anxious, Sweet Pill and Action/Adventure, Wed., Oct. 4, 6:45 p.m., $29.50Thu., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $24.50-$27.50Mon., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $29.95-$35Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $25With Mac Saturn, Mon., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $32.50-$36.50With Stray From The Path and Avoid, Wed., Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., $32.50Sat., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $25.50Fri., Aug. 25, 9 p.m., $51-$81Wed., Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35With Rebelution, Iration, The Abyssinians, The Expendables, The Skatalites, Passafire, Judge Roughneck and DJ Mackle, Sat., Aug. 19, 1 p.m., $159-$1,475With Buio Totale and Gentleman Deluxe, Thu., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $10Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $15-$20With Signs of the Swarm, To the Grave and The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Tue., Nov. 7, 5:30 p.m., $25