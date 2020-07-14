Bass Is Back: Dirty Drive-In Sells Out First of Four Concerts

Last week, Feyline Presents and LionShare Presents hosted the first of four Dirty Drive-In bass-heavy concerts at Mile High Flea Market. About 350 cars with nearly 2,000 people came for the sold-out show with Peekaboo, Sully, Templo and Angelic Root.

Tyler Fey of Feyline says the logistics of putting on full-production drive-in concerts during the pandemic isn’t easy, but he thought it was an absolute necessity to bring real production value to fans.

“I think we did a really good job of making the production something that would be at a level of a normal high-production concert. That was really important to our team, and that's definitely what we went about executing. I think the fans really responded well to it.”

While the Mile High Flea Market obviously isn’t a true drive-in with a ninety-foot screen, Fey says he and the folks at LionShare wanted everybody, from the first car to the last, to be immersed in a full experience.

Cars, with eight people maximum per car, are parked in a checkered pattern, which allows for everyone to adhere to social distancing; temperature checks are performed at the door, and face masks are required throughout the venue.

EXPAND Dirty Drive-In at Mile High Flea Market on Thursday, July 9. Frankie Zarantonello

There will be three more Dirty Drive-In concerts through July. On Thursday, July 16, Colorado resident Dirt Monkey will headline with support from SoDown, DMVU and G Space. Fey says EPROM, who recently headlined the Digital Mirage online festival, will be bringing a similar audio-visual set with him, while Zeke Beats, Chee, GrymeTyme and Cevia are also on the bill.

While many of the acts performing at the Dirty Drive-In concerts are bass-centric, Fey says the set by Goldfish, the South African-born electronic duo that is now based in San Diego, will probably have an upbeat house vibe.

EXPAND Dirty Drive-In at Mile High Flea Market on Thursday, July 9. Frankie Zarantonello

Since many large- and smaller-scale concerts have been canceled or postponed over the pandemic, including nearly every Red Rocks show so far, the Dirty Drive-In concerts might be the closest thing people can experience with a full production.

“Who knows when we can go back to the real thing?” Fey says. “Ultimately I think these car shows would be here to stay. If they didn't come as a result of the pandemic, maybe they would have been an actual type of festival to throw one day. It's kind of like car camping meets festival grounds.

“But I think there's definitely going to be a realization that these were actually pretty fun," he adds. "And it wasn't just what we were doing because of COVID, but I think people actually really enjoyed the experience, from everything that I saw.”

Tickets for other Dirty Drive-In concerts are available here.