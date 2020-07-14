 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Dirty Drive-In at Mile High Flea Market on Thursday, July 9.EXPAND
Dirty Drive-In at Mile High Flea Market on Thursday, July 9.
Frankie Zarantonello

Bass Is Back: Dirty Drive-In Sells Out First of Four Concerts

Jon Solomon | July 14, 2020 | 12:37pm
AA

Last week, Feyline Presents and LionShare Presents hosted the first of four Dirty Drive-In bass-heavy concerts at Mile High Flea Market. About 350 cars with nearly 2,000 people came for the sold-out show with Peekaboo, Sully, Templo and Angelic Root.

Tyler Fey of Feyline says the logistics of putting on full-production drive-in concerts during the pandemic isn’t easy, but he thought it was an absolute necessity to bring real production value to fans.

“I think we did a really good job of making the production something that would be at a level of a normal high-production concert. That was really important to our team, and that's definitely what we went about executing. I think the fans really responded well to it.”

Related Stories

While the Mile High Flea Market obviously isn’t a true drive-in with a ninety-foot screen, Fey says he and the folks at LionShare wanted everybody, from the first car to the last, to be immersed in a full experience.

Cars, with eight people maximum per car, are parked in a checkered pattern, which allows for everyone to adhere to social distancing; temperature checks are performed at the door, and face masks are required throughout the venue.

Dirty Drive-In at Mile High Flea Market on Thursday, July 9.EXPAND
Dirty Drive-In at Mile High Flea Market on Thursday, July 9.
Frankie Zarantonello

There will be three more Dirty Drive-In concerts through July. On Thursday, July 16, Colorado resident Dirt Monkey will headline with support from SoDown, DMVU and G Space. Fey says EPROM, who recently headlined the Digital Mirage online festival, will be bringing a similar audio-visual set with him, while Zeke Beats, Chee, GrymeTyme and Cevia are also on the bill.

While many of the acts performing at the Dirty Drive-In concerts are bass-centric, Fey says the set by Goldfish, the South African-born electronic duo that is now based in San Diego, will probably have an upbeat house vibe.

Dirty Drive-In at Mile High Flea Market on Thursday, July 9.EXPAND
Dirty Drive-In at Mile High Flea Market on Thursday, July 9.
Frankie Zarantonello

Since many large- and smaller-scale concerts have been canceled or postponed over the pandemic, including nearly every Red Rocks show so far, the Dirty Drive-In concerts might be the closest thing people can experience with a full production.

“Who knows when we can go back to the real thing?” Fey says. “Ultimately I think these car shows would be here to stay. If they didn't come as a result of the pandemic, maybe they would have been an actual type of festival to throw one day. It's kind of like car camping meets festival grounds.

“But I think there's definitely going to be a realization that these were actually pretty fun," he adds. "And it wasn't just what we were doing because of COVID, but I think people actually really enjoyed the experience, from everything that I saw.”

Tickets for other Dirty Drive-In concerts are available here.

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.