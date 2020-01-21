 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Daryl Hall & John Oates announced a Denver concert.EXPAND
Mick Rock

Hall and Oates Announce a 2020 Tour With Massive Denver Concert

Kyle Harris | January 21, 2020 | 9:04am
AA

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Daryl Hall and John Oates just announced 32-date North American summer tour, and they will be stopping in Denver on June 14 for this year's Kool 105 Kool Koncert 2020.

The tour starts in May at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and wraps up in September at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in New Hampshire.

“Can’t wait to get out there and have some fun playing with my friends to all of my friends,” says Hall in the tour announcement.

Squeeze and KT Tunstall will open.

"I’m really looking forward to a big time 2020 tour!” notes Oates. “Having KT Tunstall and Squeeze on the bill with us is just gonna make for an amazing night of music. Can’t wait to see you all on the road."

A pre-sale starts today, Tuesday, January 21 – with tickets as low as $10.50 – and runs through 10 p.m. Thursday, January 23, at Live Nation. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 24. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

