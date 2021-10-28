How to Halloween: Weekend Parties and Events in Denver

See our list of the best concerts over Halloween weekend here, then keep reading for more fun.
Dance of the Living Dead
Thursday, October 28, 8 p.m.
Mirus Gallery and Art Bar, 1144 Broadway
$25-$200
Hard Candy Dancers presents a zombies-and-monsters-themed dance and aerial burlesque show. Costumes are encouraged; tickets include a free signature event cocktail.
’90s Halloween Party
Friday, October 29, 6 p.m.
Pindustry, 7939 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial
Free
The ’90s cover band ’90s Till Dawn headlines the party, which also includes a costume contest with a cash prize.
McGregor Scare Silent Disco
Friday, October 29, 6 to 11 p.m.
McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee Street
$30
Enjoy a silent disco with 3 DJ stations, a costume contest, themed cocktails, a photo booth and halloween games. A live DJ spins from 6 to 8 p.m., and the silent disco runs from 8 to 11 p.m.
Coloween
Saturday, October 30, 8 p.m.
The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 North Dallas Street
$42.90
Coloween organizers promise a dance party with over-the-top, festival-quality production, massive stages, $1,500 costume contest, nationally touring club-style DJs, a silent disco and more.
Halloween Spookeasy at the Cottonwood Club
Saturday, October 30, 7 p.m.
Asterisk Denver, 1075 Park Avenue West
$29-$700
The Gatsby-inspired Cottonwood Club pop-up transports guests to an era of impeccable dress, flowing libations and laissez-faire attitudes, with live music, engaging entertainment and a call for your most dapper threads and sparkly frocks, channeling a modern version of the 1920s.
Halloween at Bar Standard and Milk Bar
Saturday, October 30, 9 p.m.
Bar Standard/Milk Bar, 1037 Broadway
$10
DJ Teaze will be on the main stage, while DJ Rascer spins in the Polka Dot Room, DJ Roland throws down in the Dark Room, DJ Chanantho takes over the second-floor patio and Lovexraft and Eli are in the Red Room. There's also a movie-themed costume contest with a $15 entry fee, and the winner receives bottle service for the night.
Paranormal Palace
Saturday, October 30, 7 p.m.
McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue
$75-$240
Kevin Larson presents his twelfth annual Halloween Ball, with offers three floors of full immersion and decor, more than thirty performers, multiple DJs, a $2,000 costume contest and more.
Broadway Bazaar Halloween Spooktacular
Sunday, October 31, 9 p.m.
Bar Standard/Milk Bar, 1037 Broadway
$10
The Broadway Bazaar lineup includes CHKLZ (featuring Dread Ned and Zed Ned of Okilly Dokilly) and DJ Reubot on the main stage, DJ Rascer in the Polka Dot Room, DJ Teaze in the Dark Room, and Gregg Ziemba's Acid Jazz Jam Spooky Edition in the Red Room.
A Grave Affair
Sunday, October 31, 9 p.m.
Club Vinyl, 1082 Broadway
$10-$15
Resident DJ Slave1 spins goth, industrial and darkwave, with special guest Tommy Secosky, a resident at Los Angeles's Bar Sinister. There's also a costume contest with a $500 first prize.
Your Mom's Halloween Costume Contest and Boogie Bash
Sunday, October 31, 8 p.m.
Your Mom's House, 608 East 13th Avenue
$10-$15
Trance DJ Hypno Army, trap DJ W3RK and DJ Daddy and Bae Be Kyle perform at this Halloween bash. Prizes for the costume contest include: guest list and a plus-one for all 2022 Your Mom's House shows (first place), $300 cash prize (second place), $100 cash prize (third place) and $100 bar tab (fourth place).