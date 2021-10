How to Halloween: Weekend Parties and Events in Denver

Halloween might fall on a Sunday this year, but there are plenty of parties leading up to it, including a number of Saturday bashes at dance clubs and bars, as well as some events starting as early as today.See our list of the best concerts over Halloween weekend here , then keep reading for more fun.Hard Candy Dancers presents a zombies-and-monsters-themed dance and aerial burlesque show. Costumes are encouraged; tickets include a free signature event cocktail.The ’90s cover band ’90s Till Dawn headlines the party, which also includes a costume contest with a cash prize.Enjoy a silent disco with 3 DJ stations, a costume contest, themed cocktails, a photo booth and halloween games. A live DJ spins from 6 to 8 p.m., and the silent disco runs from 8 to 11 p.m.Coloween organizers promise a dance party with over-the-top, festival-quality production, massive stages, $1,500 costume contest, nationally touring club-style DJs, a silent disco and more.The Gatsby-inspired Cottonwood Club pop-up transports guests to an era of impeccable dress, flowing libations and laissez-faire attitudes, with live music, engaging entertainment and a call for your most dapper threads and sparkly frocks, channeling a modern version of the 1920s.DJ Teaze will be on the main stage, while DJ Rascer spins in the Polka Dot Room, DJ Roland throws down in the Dark Room, DJ Chanantho takes over the second-floor patio and Lovexraft and Eli are in the Red Room. There's also a movie-themed costume contest with a $15 entry fee, and the winner receives bottle service for the night.Kevin Larson presents his twelfth annual Halloween Ball, with offers three floors of full immersion and decor, more than thirty performers, multiple DJs, a $2,000 costume contest and more.The Broadway Bazaar lineup includes CHKLZ (featuring Dread Ned and Zed Ned of Okilly Dokilly) and DJ Reubot on the main stage, DJ Rascer in the Polka Dot Room, DJ Teaze in the Dark Room, and Gregg Ziemba's Acid Jazz Jam Spooky Edition in the Red Room.Resident DJ Slave1 spins goth, industrial and darkwave, with special guest Tommy Secosky, a resident at Los Angeles's Bar Sinister. There's also a costume contest with a $500 first prize.Trance DJ Hypno Army, trap DJ W3RK and DJ Daddy and Bae Be Kyle perform at this Halloween bash. Prizes for the costume contest include: guest list and a plus-one for all 2022 Your Mom's House shows (first place), $300 cash prize (second place), $100 cash prize (third place) and $100 bar tab (fourth place).